Monday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
Knicks (47-35) 102 – Cavaliers (51-31) 93
Warriors (44-38) 126 – Kings (48-34) 125
Celtics (57-25) 129 – Hawks (41-41) 121
Timberwolves (42-40) 114 – Nuggets (53-29) 108
Monday
Bucks at Miami Heat at 6:30 pm TNT
Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers 9:00 pm TNT
NHL
Sunday
Game 4 (2-2) tied
Stars (47-21-14) 3 – Wild (46-25-11) 2
Tuesday
Wild (46-25-11) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 7:00 pm TBS
MLB
Sunday
Astros (12-10) 5 – Braves (14-8) 2
Rangers (14-7) 5 – Athletics (4-18) 2
Monday
Astros at St. Petersburg Rays 5:40 pm
Rangers at Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 pm
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Sunday
Missouri 5 – North Texas 0
Kansas 1 – Texas Tech 0
No. 20 Kentucky 3 – No. 12 Arkansas 1
No. 24 Texas A&M – Ole Miss
No. 15 LSU – 8 – Mississippi State 0
BASEBALL
Sunday
West Virginia 17 – TCU 7
No. 13 Kentucky 8 – Texas A&M 1
Oklahoma State 8 – Kansas 3
No. 1 LSU 7 – Ole Miss 6
HIGH SCHOOL
Katie Hart from Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant is the Region 2-3A Golf Champion and will play in the State Tournament on May 15-16.
SOFTBALL
Friday
Alba-Golden 15 – Sulphur Bluff 2
Bloomburg 17 – Maud 1
No. 24 Canton 4 – Mabank 2
Carthage 19 – Kilgore 9
Edgewood 12 – Commerce 0
Grand Saline 7 – Van 5
Hawkins 13 – Ore City 0
No. 16 Heritage 2 – Sulphur Springs 0
Linden-Kildare 16 – Bowie 8
Longview 5 – Pine Tree 2
McLeod 5 – Harleton 1
Memorial 10 – Caddo Mills 2
Mt Pleasant 5 – Texas High 3
Mt Vernon 13 – Harmony 0
North Hopkins 9 – Bland 6
Overton 18 – Union Hill 1
Pleasant Grove 15 – North Lamar 3
Pottsboro 15 – Leonard 8
Prairiland 1 – Chisum 0
Queen City 11 – Hooks 5
No. 15 Rains 11 – Lone Oak 1
Rivercrest 9 – Detroit 0
No. 14 Rockwall 8 – Tyler Legacy 6
Rockwall-Heath 9 – North Forney 7
Royse City 10 – Mesquite Horn 0
Shelbyville 5 – Beckville 4
Spring Hill 19 – Henderson 9
Trenton 16 – Whitewright 2
Troup 6 – Brownsboro 2
No. 23 Whitehouse 2 – Hallsville 1
Winnsboro 8 – Quitman 5
Bi-District Pairings
6A RII
Midway vs. Tyler Legacy
Bryan vs. Royse City
Rockwall vs. Copperas Cove
Mesquite Horn vs. Haker Heights
5A RII
4A RII
Van vs. Community
Lindale vs. Caddo Mills
Ferris vs. Brownsboro
Farmersville vs. Athens
3A RII
West Rusk vs. Sabine
Hughes Springs vs. Tatum at Marshall Fri 4:45 pm – One game
White Oak vs. Elysian Fields at ETBU G1 Thu 7:30, G2 Fri 7:30, G3 Sat 6:30
Troup vs. New Diana
Mt Vernon and DeKalb will play the best of three starting Thursday at New Boston and Friday and Saturday at Harmony, beginning at 6:30 pm each game. Games will be on K-Lake 97.7.
2A
Rivercrest vs. Linden-Kildare at LeTourneau G1 Wed 7:00
BASEBALL
Friday
Big Sandy 10 – Carlisle 1
Bonham 12 – Alba-Golden 3
Bowie 9 – Harts Bluff 0
Carthage 11 – Kilgore 6
Chapel Hill TY 6 – Cumberland 1
Community 8 – Ranchview 0
Como-Pickton 10 – North Hopkins 4
Cooper 9 – Bland 2
Deer Park 8 – Sam Rayburn 1
DeKalb 6 – Redwater 1
Fruitvale 2 – Cumby 1
Gilmer 5 – Center 4
Grand Saline 4 – Edgewood 2
Greenville 3 – Denison 2
Gunter 6 – Blue Ridge 0
Harleton 20 – Leverett’s Chapel 0
Hawkins 11 – Union Grove 8
Hooks 4 – New Boston 1
Hudson 2 – Jacksonville 1
Hughes Springs 4 – Sabine 3
Huntsville 13 – Nacogdoches 7
Lindale 9 – Athens 3
Linden-Kildare 7 – Ore City 6
Lone Oak 5 – Commerce 4
Lufkin 8 – Dayton 5
Marshall 10 – Tyler Lions 0
McLeod 7 – Detroit 0
New Diana 9 – Daingerfield 3
North Forney 6 – Tyler Legacy 2
Paris 6 – Sulphur Springs 2
Ponder 4 – Whitesboro 2
Rivercrest 5 – Maud 4
No. 1 Rockwall 8 – Mesquite 0
No. 2 Rockwall-Heath 2 – Royse City 1
Saltillo 12 – Yantis 2
Sam Rayburn 12 – Honey Grove 5
Sulphur Bluff 8 – Miller Grove 7
Tatum 6 – Jefferson 0
Trenton 6 – Ector 5
Van 9 – No. 25 Brownsboro 0
West Rusk 11 – Elysian Fields 1
Winnsboro 13 – Quitman 2