Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

Knicks (47-35) 102 – Cavaliers (51-31) 93

Warriors (44-38) 126 – Kings (48-34) 125

Celtics (57-25) 129 – Hawks (41-41) 121

Timberwolves (42-40) 114 – Nuggets (53-29) 108

Monday

Bucks at Miami Heat at 6:30 pm TNT

Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Sunday

Game 4 (2-2) tied

Stars (47-21-14) 3 – Wild (46-25-11) 2

Tuesday

Wild (46-25-11) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 7:00 pm TBS

MLB

Sunday

Astros (12-10) 5 – Braves (14-8) 2

Rangers (14-7) 5 – Athletics (4-18) 2

Monday

Astros at St. Petersburg Rays 5:40 pm

Rangers at Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Sunday

Missouri 5 – North Texas 0

Kansas 1 – Texas Tech 0

No. 20 Kentucky 3 – No. 12 Arkansas 1

No. 24 Texas A&M – Ole Miss

No. 15 LSU – 8 – Mississippi State 0

BASEBALL

Sunday

West Virginia 17 – TCU 7

No. 13 Kentucky 8 – Texas A&M 1

Oklahoma State 8 – Kansas 3

No. 1 LSU 7 – Ole Miss 6

HIGH SCHOOL

Katie Hart from Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant is the Region 2-3A Golf Champion and will play in the State Tournament on May 15-16.

SOFTBALL

Friday

Alba-Golden 15 – Sulphur Bluff 2

Bloomburg 17 – Maud 1

No. 24 Canton 4 – Mabank 2

Carthage 19 – Kilgore 9

Edgewood 12 – Commerce 0

Grand Saline 7 – Van 5

Hawkins 13 – Ore City 0

No. 16 Heritage 2 – Sulphur Springs 0

Linden-Kildare 16 – Bowie 8

Longview 5 – Pine Tree 2

McLeod 5 – Harleton 1

Memorial 10 – Caddo Mills 2

Mt Pleasant 5 – Texas High 3

Mt Vernon 13 – Harmony 0

North Hopkins 9 – Bland 6

Overton 18 – Union Hill 1

Pleasant Grove 15 – North Lamar 3

Pottsboro 15 – Leonard 8

Prairiland 1 – Chisum 0

Queen City 11 – Hooks 5

No. 15 Rains 11 – Lone Oak 1

Rivercrest 9 – Detroit 0

No. 14 Rockwall 8 – Tyler Legacy 6

Rockwall-Heath 9 – North Forney 7

Royse City 10 – Mesquite Horn 0

Shelbyville 5 – Beckville 4

Spring Hill 19 – Henderson 9

Trenton 16 – Whitewright 2

Troup 6 – Brownsboro 2

No. 23 Whitehouse 2 – Hallsville 1

Winnsboro 8 – Quitman 5

Bi-District Pairings

6A RII

Midway vs. Tyler Legacy

Bryan vs. Royse City

Rockwall vs. Copperas Cove

Mesquite Horn vs. Haker Heights

5A RII

4A RII

Van vs. Community

Lindale vs. Caddo Mills

Ferris vs. Brownsboro

Farmersville vs. Athens

3A RII

West Rusk vs. Sabine

Hughes Springs vs. Tatum at Marshall Fri 4:45 pm – One game

White Oak vs. Elysian Fields at ETBU G1 Thu 7:30, G2 Fri 7:30, G3 Sat 6:30

Troup vs. New Diana

Mt Vernon and DeKalb will play the best of three starting Thursday at New Boston and Friday and Saturday at Harmony, beginning at 6:30 pm each game. Games will be on K-Lake 97.7.

2A

Rivercrest vs. Linden-Kildare at LeTourneau G1 Wed 7:00

BASEBALL

Friday

Big Sandy 10 – Carlisle 1

Bonham 12 – Alba-Golden 3

Bowie 9 – Harts Bluff 0

Carthage 11 – Kilgore 6

Chapel Hill TY 6 – Cumberland 1

Community 8 – Ranchview 0

Como-Pickton 10 – North Hopkins 4

Cooper 9 – Bland 2

Deer Park 8 – Sam Rayburn 1

DeKalb 6 – Redwater 1

Fruitvale 2 – Cumby 1

Gilmer 5 – Center 4

Grand Saline 4 – Edgewood 2

Greenville 3 – Denison 2

Gunter 6 – Blue Ridge 0

Harleton 20 – Leverett’s Chapel 0

Hawkins 11 – Union Grove 8

Hooks 4 – New Boston 1

Hudson 2 – Jacksonville 1

Hughes Springs 4 – Sabine 3

Huntsville 13 – Nacogdoches 7

Lindale 9 – Athens 3

Linden-Kildare 7 – Ore City 6

Lone Oak 5 – Commerce 4

Lufkin 8 – Dayton 5

Marshall 10 – Tyler Lions 0

McLeod 7 – Detroit 0

New Diana 9 – Daingerfield 3

North Forney 6 – Tyler Legacy 2

Paris 6 – Sulphur Springs 2

Ponder 4 – Whitesboro 2

Rivercrest 5 – Maud 4

No. 1 Rockwall 8 – Mesquite 0

No. 2 Rockwall-Heath 2 – Royse City 1

Saltillo 12 – Yantis 2

Sam Rayburn 12 – Honey Grove 5

Sulphur Bluff 8 – Miller Grove 7

Tatum 6 – Jefferson 0

Trenton 6 – Ector 5

Van 9 – No. 25 Brownsboro 0

West Rusk 11 – Elysian Fields 1

Winnsboro 13 – Quitman 2