Monday’s Sports

Van vs. Sulphur Springs at Rains G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat TBD

NBA

Sunday

East Semifinals G4 (2-2)

76ers (54-28) 116 – Celtics (57-25) 115 OT

West Semifinals G4 (2-2)

Suns (45-37) 129 – Nuggets (53-29) 124

Monday

East Semifinals G4 Heat (2-1)

Knicks (47-35) at Miami Heat (44-38) at 6:30 pm TNT

West Semifinals G4 Lakers (2-1)

Warriors (44-38) at Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Sunday

West G3 Kraken (2-1)

Kraken (46-28-8) 7 – Stars (47-21-14) 2

Tuesday

Stars (47-21-14) at Seattle Kraken (46-28-8) at 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Sunday

Rangers (20-13) 16 – Angels (19-16) 8

Mariners (17-17) 3 – Astros (17-17) 1

Monday

Astros (17-17) at Anaheim Angels (19-16) at 8:38 pm ESPN+

Rangers (20-13) at Seattle Mariners (17-17) at 8:40 pm

COLLEGE

Softball

Sunday

No. 1 Oklahoma 5 – No. 6 Oklahoma State 1

No. 21 Baylor 2 – No. 5 Texas 1

No. 16 LSU 2/9 – No. 10 Georgia 1/1

TAMU-C

The Lions Softball ended its 2023 season on Saturday at the LU Softball Complex for the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team, which fell 2-1 to Lamar. The Lions finish their inaugural NCAA Division I season with a 9-39 overall and 5-19 in Southland Conference play. Coming into the final weekend of the regular season, the Lions had the most formidable strength of schedule in the Southland. In addition, they played with 16 new players this season, the most of any NCAA Division I team in 2023.

BASEBALL

Sunday

No. 12 West Virginia 9 – Oklahoma 3

Oklahoma State 20 – E Tennessee State 7

TCU 6 – No. 24 Cal State 1

No. 22 UTSA 11 – Rice 6

No. 16 Dallas Baptist 15 – Middle Tennessee 6

Texas Tech 10 – Sam Houston 8

Texas 7 – Kansas 6

Texas A&M 3 – No. 4 Florida 2

Auburn 12 – No 1 LSU 2

No. 6 Arkansas 11 – Mississippi State 6

HIGH SCHOOL

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

6A Region II

Midway vs. Royse City at Midlothian G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Wylie

5A Region II

Frisco Heritage vs. Frisco Wakeland

Forney vs. Melissa

4A Region II

Venus vs. Aubrey at Kennedale Fri at 6:30 pm

Canton vs. Farmersville

3A Region II

Rains vs. Grand Saline at Winnsboro

Mt Vernon vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat Noon

Whitesboro vs. Prairiland

Queen City vs. Troup at ETBU G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 sat 6:00 pm

2A Region II

Riesel vs. Trenton

2A Region III

Frankston vs. Hawkins

Shelbyville vs. Joaquin at TBA, G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Harleton vs. Como-Pickton

Beckville vs. Groveton at Nacogdoches, G1Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat Noon

1A Region II Semifinals

Dodd City vs. Abbott

1A Region III Semifinals

Saltillo vs. Neches

BASEBALL

AREA

6A Region II

Midway vs. North Forney

Mansfield Legacy vs. Rockwall Heath

Rockwall vs. Mansfield

Wylie East vs. Lake Ridge

5A Region II

Longview vs. Corsicana, Corsicana G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Longview Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Rockwall Sat Noon

Hallsville vs. Denison

Ennis vs. Whitehouse

Lovejoy vs. Texas High

4A Region II

Anna vs.

Lindale vs.

Pleasant Grove vs. Ferris

Canton vs. Liberty-Eylau

Bi-District

North Lamar vs. Brownsboro at Winnsboro Mon G3 3:45 pm 7-inning

3A Region II

Rains vs. Paradise at Carrollton G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Gunter vs. Ponder

Tatum vs. Winnsboro at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Tatum 7:00 pm. G3 Mike Carter Sat 6:00 pm

New Diana vs. Atlanta TBA G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Boyd vs.

Scurry-Rosser vs. Edgewood

Mineola vs. White Oak

Harmony vs. West Rusk

2A Region II

Alvord vs. Whitewright

Honey Grove vs.

2A Region III

Frankston vs. Maud-North Hopkins

Harleton vs. Ore City

Alba-Golden vs. Beckville

McLeod vs. Kerens

Regional Quarterfinal

1A Region III

Miller Grove vs. Leverett’s Chapel

Neches vs. Sulphur Bluff