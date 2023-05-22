Monday’s Sports

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
NBA
Sunday
East Finals G3 Heat (3-0)
Heat (44-38) 128 – Celtics (57-25) 102
Monday
West Finals G4 Nuggets (3-0)
Nuggets (53-29) at Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 7:30 pm ESPN
NHL
Sunday
West Finals Golden Knights (2-0)
Golden Knights (51-22-9) 3 – Stars (47-21-14) 2
Monday
East Finals Panthers (2-0)
Hurricanes (52-21-9) at Sunrise Panthers (42-32-8) at 7:00 pm TNT
MLB
Sunday
Astros (27-19) 2 – Athletics (10-38) 0
Rangers (29-17) 13 – Rockies (19-28) 3
Monday
Rangers (29-17) at Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) at 5:35 pm
Astros (27-19) at Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) at 6:40 pm
NFL
Jim Brown, one of the greatest professional and college football players of all time has died. He was 87.
Former Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is open to returning to where his career started. Clowney, 30, is a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he finished with 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss during his tenure.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Sunday
Louisiana (50-14) 7 – No. 10 LSU (42-17) 4
Louisiana (50-14) 9 – No. 10 LSU (42-17) 8
No. 13 Texas (45-13) 11 – Texas A&M (35-21) 5
Oregon (38-15) 14 – No. 11 Arkansas (40-19) 4
No. 1 Oklahoma (54-1) 16 – California (35-21) 3
No. 6 Oklahoma State (44-14) 5 – Nebraska (36-22) 2
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
REGION II FINALS
4A
Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne
3A
Rains vs. Whitesboro at TX A&M Commerce, G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
2A
Trenton vs. Crawford
1A
Dodd City vs. D’Hanis
REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS
2A
Shelbyville vs. Como-Pickton
BASEBALL
REGION II QUARTERFINALS
6A
Rockwall vs. The Woodlands
Rockwall-Heath vs. Cypress Woods
5A
Longview vs. Reedy
Wakeland vs. Whitehouse
4A
Celina vs. Pleasant Grove
Aubrey vs. Liberty-Eylau
3A
Gunter vs. Tatum
Boyd vs. White Oak
1A
Dodd City vs. Abbott/Graford winner
REGION III SEMIFINALS
2A
Harleton vs. Garrison
Beckville vs. Douglass-Joaquin winner
1A
Leverett’s Chapel vs. Kennard
A pitcher with the Lufkin high school baseball team was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Nacogdoches after spending the afternoon with teammates. Lance Modisette was graduating this coming Friday. Nacogdoches County Constable Roger Dudley says the two-vehicle crash occurred on US 259. Both vehicles involved ran off the road and crashed into the woods. There’s no information about other injuries in the crash.
DIXIE BASEBALL
The 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series has selected John Toppings to serve as a World Series Umpire. The games are during the week of Jul 27-Aug 1 in Ruston, LA.