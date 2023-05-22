Monday’s Sports

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

NBA

Sunday

East Finals G3 Heat (3-0)

Heat (44-38) 128 – Celtics (57-25) 102

Monday

West Finals G4 Nuggets (3-0)

Nuggets (53-29) at Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 7:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Sunday

West Finals Golden Knights (2-0)

Golden Knights (51-22-9) 3 – Stars (47-21-14) 2

Monday

East Finals Panthers (2-0)

Hurricanes (52-21-9) at Sunrise Panthers (42-32-8) at 7:00 pm TNT

MLB

Sunday

Astros (27-19) 2 – Athletics (10-38) 0

Rangers (29-17) 13 – Rockies (19-28) 3

Monday

Rangers (29-17) at Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) at 5:35 pm

Astros (27-19) at Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) at 6:40 pm

NFL

Jim Brown, one of the greatest professional and college football players of all time has died. He was 87.

Former Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is open to returning to where his career started. Clowney, 30, is a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he finished with 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss during his tenure.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Sunday

Louisiana (50-14) 7 – No. 10 LSU (42-17) 4

Louisiana (50-14) 9 – No. 10 LSU (42-17) 8

No. 13 Texas (45-13) 11 – Texas A&M (35-21) 5

Oregon (38-15) 14 – No. 11 Arkansas (40-19) 4

No. 1 Oklahoma (54-1) 16 – California (35-21) 3

No. 6 Oklahoma State (44-14) 5 – Nebraska (36-22) 2

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

REGION II FINALS

4A

Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne

3A

Rains vs. Whitesboro at TX A&M Commerce, G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

2A

Trenton vs. Crawford

1A

Dodd City vs. D’Hanis

REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS

2A

Shelbyville vs. Como-Pickton

BASEBALL

REGION II QUARTERFINALS

6A

Rockwall vs. The Woodlands

Rockwall-Heath vs. Cypress Woods

5A

Longview vs. Reedy

Wakeland vs. Whitehouse

4A

Celina vs. Pleasant Grove

Aubrey vs. Liberty-Eylau

3A

Gunter vs. Tatum

Boyd vs. White Oak

1A

Dodd City vs. Abbott/Graford winner

REGION III SEMIFINALS

2A

Harleton vs. Garrison

Beckville vs. Douglass-Joaquin winner

1A

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Kennard

A pitcher with the Lufkin high school baseball team was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Nacogdoches after spending the afternoon with teammates. Lance Modisette was graduating this coming Friday. Nacogdoches County Constable Roger Dudley says the two-vehicle crash occurred on US 259. Both vehicles involved ran off the road and crashed into the woods. There’s no information about other injuries in the crash.

DIXIE BASEBALL

The 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series has selected John Toppings to serve as a World Series Umpire. The games are during the week of Jul 27-Aug 1 in Ruston, LA.