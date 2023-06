Monday’s Sports

Harmony and Liberty-Eylau make the state tournament

NBA

Sunday

Finals G2 (1-1)

Heat (44-38) 111 – Nuggets (53-29) 108

Wednesday

G3 (1-1)

Nuggets (53-29) at Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 pm ABC

NHL

Monday

Stanley Cup G2 Golden Knights (1-0)

Panthers (43-32-8) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9) at 7:00 pm TNT

MLB

Sunday

Angels (31-30) 2 – Astros (35-24) 1

Rangers (38-20) 12 – Mariners (29-30) 3

Monday

Astros (35-24) at Toronto Blue Jays (33-27) at 6:07 pm

Cardinals (25-35) at Arlington Rangers (38-20) at 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Sunday

No. 4 Tennessee (51-9) 3 – No. 6 Oklahoma State 1

No. 9 Stanford (47-14) 1 – No. 7 Washington (44-15) 0

Monday

No. 1 Oklahoma (58-1) vs. No. 9 Stanford (47-14) at 11:00 am ESPN|ESPN+

No. 9 Stanford (47-14) vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (58-1) at 1:30 pm ESPN|ESPN+

No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 4 Tennessee (51-9) at 6:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

No. 4 Tennessee (51-9) vs. N0. 3 Florida State (57-9) at 8:30 pm ESPN|ESPN+

BASEBALL

Saturday

Sam Houston (39-25) 10 – Tulane (19-42) 2

No. 2 Florida (47-15) 7 – Texas Tech (41-22) 1

TCU (39-22) 20 – No. 3 Arkansas (43-17) 5

No. 3 Arkansas (43-17) 6 – Santa Clara (36-20) 4

No. 5 LSU (45-15) 6 – Oregon State (41-19) 5

No. 9 Stanford (41-17) 13 – Texas A&M (38-26) 5

No. 9 Miami (42-21) 8 – Louisiana (41-24) 5

Texas (41-20) 10 – No. 9 Miami (42-21) 6

East Carolina (47-19) 8 – Oklahoma (32-28) 5

Dallas Baptist (47-16) 9 – Washington (35-20) 1

Oregon State (41-19) 3 – Sam Houston (39-25) 1

Monday

Texas Tech (41-22) vs. No. 2 Florida (47-15) at 11:00 am ESPN|ESPN+

No. 6 LSU vs. Oregon State (41-19) at 1:00 pm ESPN+

No. 3 Arkansas (43-17) vs. TCU (39-22) at 2:00 pm ESPNU|ESPN+

Oregon State (41-19) vs. No. 5 LSU (45-15) at 5:00 pm ESPN+

TCU (39-22) vs. No. 3 Arkansas (43-17) at 8:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

2023 UIL Baseball State Tournament

June 7-10, 2023

UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Dell Diamond – Round Rock

Schedule

Wednesday, June 7

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Abbott (21-4) vs. Kennard (22-12)

12:00 pm Nazareth (18-4) vs. Fayetteville (19-6)

2A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Harleton (35-1) vs. Collinsville (32-6-1)

7:00 pm Shiner (31-4) vs. New Home (30-4-3)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

1:00 pm Canyon Randall (38-4) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (32-6)

4:00 pm Sinton (37-3) vs. China Spring (35-5-1)

Thursday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 1A Final

Noon Conference 2A Final

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Magnolia West (34-5) vs. Frisco Reedy (28-15)

7:00 pm Argyle (34-10-2) vs. Boerne Champion (33-11-1)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

6:30 pm Conference 4A Final

Friday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Boyd (38-5) vs. Maypearl (30-9)

Noon Corpus Christi London (32-3-1) vs. Wall (34-6-1)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Cypress Woods (38-4) vs. Lewisville Flower Mound (35-10-2)

7:00 p.m. Austin Westlake (40-4) vs. Pearland (37-6-1)

Saturday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, 6A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 3A Final

Noon Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup.