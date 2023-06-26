Monday’s Sports

No. 3 Dylan Crews Outfielder

MLB

Sunday

Yankees (43-35) 5 – Rangers (47-30) 3

Astros (42-36) 6 – Dodgers (43-34) 5

Monday

Tigers (33-43) at Arlington Rangers (47-30) at 7:05 pm

Astros (42-36) Idle

The Detroit Tigers optioned struggling infielder Nick Maton to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday after their 6-3 loss in ten innings to the Minnesota Twins. Maton, who started at third base Sunday, made a throwing error in the top of the eighth inning that allowed the Twins’ Royce Lewis to score the tying run. Then in the 10th inning, Maton had Lewis’ single bounce off his glove as Minnesota’s Carlos Correa scored the go-ahead run.

Two thousand hits hadn’t been much of a thought in Freddie Freeman’s mind. The hallowed number, and the ultimate goal, is 3,000. But his six-year-old son, Charlie, kept reminding him about it. The Los Angeles Dodgers homestand neared its end, a mini-slump was prolonging, and Freeman’s time was running out. Finally, with two outs in the eighth inning of Sunday’s home finale, it came. A scorching double into the right-center-field gap and career hit No. 2,000, making Freeman the sixth active player to reach the milestone against the Astros.

COLLEGE

Men’s College World Series Championship G2 (1-1)

Sunday

No. 2 Florida (54-16) 24 – No. 5 LSU (53-17) 4

Monday

No. 5 LSU (53-17) vs. No. 2 Florida 54-16) Tied (1-1)

DIXIE

Dixie selected the Paris Optimist Club to host the Dixie Youth Baseball North Division 1 and Division 2 Coach Pitch Regional State Tournaments started Saturday and the DYB North Division 1 and Division 2 Ozone Regional State Tournaments that start next Saturday, July 1-3 at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields in Paris. Club President Chad Farris said the club is preparing the ballpark for the influx of over 1,000 players, coaches, and fans expected to attend each tournament daily.

GOLF

The Third Annual Journey Road Ministries Golf Tournament is Monday, June 26, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club, with a four-person shotgun starting at 8:00 am. The $400 entry fee includes lunch and two golf carts. Register at JourneyRoadMinistries.com.