Monday’s Sports

Brian Harman

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

American Brian Harman hit his opening tee shot of the final round of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Sunday. After Harman grabbed a five-stroke lead with a five-under 67 in the second round Friday, it seemed like all of Great Britain wanted anyone to win but him. He had turned England’s Super Bowl into a first-half rout and never relinquished the lead. Harman, the 26th-ranked player in the world, finished his surprising run at rain-drenched Royal Liverpool by carding a one-under 70 in the final round Sunday to win with a 72-hole total of 271.

NBA

The NBA’s board of governors approved the sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Rick Schnall (SAH-noll) and Gabe Plotkin, clearing the way to end Michael Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner. The BOG vote was 29-1 to approve the sale, with the New York Knicks owner James Dolan registering the lone vote against it. They will execute the completed sale of the team purchased at an approximate $3 billion valuation in the next one to two weeks.

MLB

Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. The two players often shunned the limelight and spoke to a crowd of fans in attendance and a national television audience on the MLB Network.

Sunday

Rangers (59-41) 8 – Dodgers (57-41) 4

Astros (56-44) 3 – Athletics (28-74) 2

The Texas Rangers was missing two injured All-Star sluggers and facing the prospect of getting swept and pulled it out with a 59-41 record. Mauricio Dubón (MAR-ree-SEE-o / DUE-bun) homered with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Sunday.

Monday

Rangers (58-41) at Minute Maide with the Houston Astros (56-44) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

The nation’s top-ranked high school running back recruit is taking his talents to the University of Oklahoma. On Friday, Longview’s Taylor Tatum decided for family and friends at the Longview ISD Turf Room. As a junior, Tatum carried the ball 227 times for 1,890 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also pulled 12 receptions for 160 yards and tacked on three more scores.