Monday’s Sports

Max Scherzer moved into 11th place on the career strikeout list

MLB

Sunday

Mariners (69-55) 7 – Astros (70-55) 6

Brewers (68-57) 6 – Rangers (72-52) 2

Monday

Red Sox (66-56) at Houston Astros (70-55) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (72-52) at Phoenix Diamondbacks (64-61) at 8:40 pm

The Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros Sunday. They move within a half-game of the defending champions in the AL West standings. The defending champion Astros called a team meeting Sunday after the three-game sweep at the hands of the Mariners narrowed their lead in the AL West and wild-card standings.

Max Scherzer became erratic for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers Sunday. The Rangers have matched their longest losing streak this season. Scherzer moved into 11th place on the career strikeout list in the same inning he threw 42 pitches and forced in two runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Texas 6-2 on Sunday.

NFL

Weekend

Dolphins (1-1) 28 – Texans (1-1) 3

Seahawks (2-0) 22 – Cowboys (0-2) 14

Saints (2-0) 22 – Chargers (1-1) 17

Drew Lock led Seattle to two second-quarter touchdowns in the 22-14 takedown of the Cowboys Saturday. Tua Tagovailoa was picked off on his first play Saturday by the Miami Dolphins against Houston. Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a torn anterior cruciate in his left knee in the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason loss to Seattle.

COLLEGE

The Buckeyes wrestling coach said Sammy Sasso, the two-time Big Ten wrestling champion for Ohio State, was shot in Columbus and was in the hospital Saturday. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Texas High Tigers scrimmaged with Longview Lobos last Thursday. That gets the preseason schedule behind them. Now both know where they stand before the season opener on August 24.

The Freshman/JV football game with Pittsburg will be in Mt. Pleasant this week. They will play at Sam Parker stadium with Freshmen at 5:00 pm and JV at 6:30 pm.