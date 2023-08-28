Monday’s Sports

Choctaw High and Del City High Oklahoma Shooting
MLB
Sunday
Astros (74-58) 17 – Tigers (59-71) 4
Twins (68-63) 7 – Rangers (73-57) 6
Monday
Astros (74-58) at Boston Red Sox (69-52) at 6:10 pm
Rangers (73-57) at Queens Mets (60-71) at 6:10 pm
Jonathan Hernández walked three batters in the 13th, among a season-high ten walks by Texas pitchers, and the Rangers dropped out of first place in the AL West. It is for the first time since early April with a 7-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
The playoff-contending Astros won the three-game series with their second straight win, following a stretch in which they lost six of eight games on a day they had plenty of offense.
NFL
Saturday
Cowboys (1-2) 31 – Raiders (2-1) 16
Sunday
Texans (2-1) 17 – Saints (2-1) 13
HIGH SCHOOL
A shooting at a Friday night high school football game killed a teenager and injured two in Oklahoma. It sent players and officials scrambling off the field and caused panicked spectators to crouch in the stands. Two other people were injured while fleeing the scene. A 16-year-old boy died after the shooting in the third quarter between Choctaw High and Del City High School in Choctaw, on the eastern outskirts of Oklahoma City.
As high school football season kicks off, districts across East Texas and the state have had to endure an officiating shortage that has forced some games to move from their traditional Friday night schedule. Sixteen games in the Fort Worth area were moved from Friday to Thursday because of official shortages. It is the first year of a ten-year pay increase agreement between TASO and the University Interscholastic League (UIL). Officials will receive a pay increase every three years and be compensated for their travel time to the game based on their district office. Football officials will receive a minimum of $95 for a varsity game this year, not including travel compensation, up to $5 from last year.
Football
Alba-Golden 56 – Detroit 0
Celina 40 – Paris 9
Commerce 21 – Edgewood 14
Cooper 31 – Grand Saline 14
Daingerfield 53 – Gladewater 32
Garrison 72 – Hughes Springs 0
Honey Grove 62 – Howe 0
Hooks 26 – Harmony 22
James Bowie 24 – Como-Pickton 6
Lone Oak 28 – Rains 16
Mt Pleasant 38 – Pittsburg 14
Mt Vernon 41 – Quinlan Ford 24
New Diana 24 – Quitman 10
Prairiland 30 – Big Sandy 7
Sulphur Springs 29 – Jacksonville 16
Tom Bean 48 – Cumby 22
TY Chapel Hill 71 – Gilmer 53
Whitewright 26 – Clarksville 20
Winnsboro 59 – Paul Pewitt 6
Wolfe City 60 – Leonard 35