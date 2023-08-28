Monday’s Sports

Choctaw High and Del City High Oklahoma Shooting

MLB

Sunday

Astros (74-58) 17 – Tigers (59-71) 4

Twins (68-63) 7 – Rangers (73-57) 6

Monday

Astros (74-58) at Boston Red Sox (69-52) at 6:10 pm

Rangers (73-57) at Queens Mets (60-71) at 6:10 pm

Jonathan Hernández walked three batters in the 13th, among a season-high ten walks by Texas pitchers, and the Rangers dropped out of first place in the AL West. It is for the first time since early April with a 7-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The playoff-contending Astros won the three-game series with their second straight win, following a stretch in which they lost six of eight games on a day they had plenty of offense.

NFL

Saturday

Cowboys (1-2) 31 – Raiders (2-1) 16

Sunday

Texans (2-1) 17 – Saints (2-1) 13

HIGH SCHOOL

A shooting at a Friday night high school football game killed a teenager and injured two in Oklahoma. It sent players and officials scrambling off the field and caused panicked spectators to crouch in the stands. Two other people were injured while fleeing the scene. A 16-year-old boy died after the shooting in the third quarter between Choctaw High and Del City High School in Choctaw, on the eastern outskirts of Oklahoma City.

As high school football season kicks off, districts across East Texas and the state have had to endure an officiating shortage that has forced some games to move from their traditional Friday night schedule. Sixteen games in the Fort Worth area were moved from Friday to Thursday because of official shortages. It is the first year of a ten-year pay increase agreement between TASO and the University Interscholastic League (UIL). Officials will receive a pay increase every three years and be compensated for their travel time to the game based on their district office. Football officials will receive a minimum of $95 for a varsity game this year, not including travel compensation, up to $5 from last year.

Football

Alba-Golden 56 – Detroit 0

Celina 40 – Paris 9

Commerce 21 – Edgewood 14

Cooper 31 – Grand Saline 14

Daingerfield 53 – Gladewater 32

Garrison 72 – Hughes Springs 0

Honey Grove 62 – Howe 0

Hooks 26 – Harmony 22

James Bowie 24 – Como-Pickton 6

Lone Oak 28 – Rains 16

Mt Pleasant 38 – Pittsburg 14

Mt Vernon 41 – Quinlan Ford 24

New Diana 24 – Quitman 10

Prairiland 30 – Big Sandy 7

Sulphur Springs 29 – Jacksonville 16

Tom Bean 48 – Cumby 22

TY Chapel Hill 71 – Gilmer 53

Whitewright 26 – Clarksville 20

Winnsboro 59 – Paul Pewitt 6

Wolfe City 60 – Leonard 35