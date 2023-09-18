Monday’s Sports

MLB

Sunday

Guardians (72-78) 9 – Rangers (82-47) 2

Astros (84-66) 7 – Royals (48-102) 1

Monday

Rangers and Astros are Idle

Jose Ramírez homered on his 31st birthday to touch off Cleveland’s nine-run fourth inning, leading the Guardians to a 9-2 win and three-game sweep of the playoff-chasing Texas Rangers on Sunday. In the thick of the AL West and wild-card races, the Rangers came to Cleveland riding a six-game winning streak, only to be held to six runs over the weekend.

The Astros salvaged the final game of their series, expanding their American League West lead to 1 1/2 games.

Seattle fell 2 1/2 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West and is a game behind Texas for the final American League wild card.

NFL

Sunday

Colts (1-1) 31 – Texans (0-2) 20

Cowboys (2-0) 30 – Jets (1-1) 10

Monday

Saints (1-0) at Charlotte Panthers (0-1) at 6:15 pm ESPN/ESPN2

NCAAF

No. 4 Texas (3-0) 31 – Wyoming (2-1) 10

No. 14 LSU (2-1) 41 – Mississippi St (2-1) 14

No. 19 Oklahoma (3-0) 66 – Tulsa (1-2) 17