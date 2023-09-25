Monday’s Sports

Texas A&M University - Commerce

NFL

Sunday

Packets (2-1) 18 – Saints (2-1) 17

Texans (1-2) 37 – Jaguars (1-2) 17

Cardinals (1-2) 28 – Cowboys (2-1) 16

The Cardinals took the lead and upset the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. Now Dallas will regroup after the humbling loss to the Cards 28-16.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud made history during Sunday’s 37-17 upset of the Jacksonville Jaguars after he went 20-for-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. The outing made him the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, four pass touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his first three career starts, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Patrick Mahomes became the fastest NFL quarterback to reach 25,000 career passing yards and got there on Sunday, fittingly. The Chiefs signal-caller went over the milestone on one of his longest passes of the day, a 37-yard throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the third quarter of Kansas City’s 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

MLB

Sunday

Royals (54-102) 6 – Astros (85-71) 5

Rangers (87-68) 9 – Mariners (84-71) 8

The Texas Rangers secured a crucial three-game sweep of the Settle Mariners in the tight AL West by hanging on through a rough patch from a bullpen that threatened to derail a promising season not long ago. Suddenly 2-1/2 games up in the division after a 9-8 victory in their home finale Sunday, the Rangers hit the road for the final seven games looking to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs and home-field advantage in a Division Series.

The Houston Astros know they need to get it together quickly for a chance to defend their crown this postseason after being swept at home by one of baseball’s worst teams and falling farther behind Texas in the AL West.

Monday

Rangers (87-68) at Anaheim Angels (70-86) at 8:38 pm

Astros (85-71) at Seattle Mariners (84-71) at 8:40 pm

A failed two-point conversation attempt was all that separated the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team and the Old Dominion Monarchs at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday evening. It was A&M-Commerce’s first game against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent in the Division I era. The Monarchs hung on to a 10-9 win.