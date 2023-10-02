Monday’s Sports

Cowboy's defense scores two touchdowns

MLB

Astros (90-72) 8 – Diamondbacks (84-78) 1

Mariners (88-74) 1 – Rangers (90-72) 0

The Rangers are thrilled to be back in the postseason but failed to win the American League West title and earn extra time off when they lost to the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Sunday. Coupled with Houston’s 8-1 win over Arizona, the defeat handed the AL West title to the Astros (89-73) as the result of the season-series tiebreaker and sent Texas (89-73) to the postseason as a wild-card team for a best-of-three series at Tampa Bay starting Tuesday.

NFL

Sunday

Texans (2-2) 30 – Steelers (2-2) 6

Cowboys (3-1) 38 – Patriots (1-3) 3

The Cowboys seem to do better when they are not on the edge of the Grand Canyon. The Cowboys scored twice on defense in a 38-3 blowout. The Patriots suffered their worst loss under Belichick.

NBA

The San Antonio Spurs agreed to a contract buyout with veteran Reggie Bullock on Saturday. Bullock, 32, was acquired by the Spurs in July as a part of a three-way deal that sent Grant Williams from Boston to Dallas. San Antonio also got an unprotected pick swap in 2030 in the contract with the Mavericks. Bullock was in the final year of a three-year contract and set to make $10.5 million this season. He is now free to sign with any team except the Mavericks.

COLLEGE

American Athletic Conference Standings

4 – SMU Mustangs

6 – Rice Owls

7 – North Texas Mean Green

BIG 12 Conference Standings

1 – No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

2 – No. 3 Texas Longhorns

4 – Kansas State Wildcats

5 – Kansas Jayhawks

7 – TCU Horned Frogs

8 – Baylor Bears

10 – Texas Tech Red Raiders

In the first meeting between the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks since 2014, and with both teams being Division I members, the Lumberjacks won 56-27 at Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday night.

The Commerce soccer team had a 2-1 win over Nicholls on Sunday afternoon at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex.

Alex Speer climbed 35 spots late in the race to finish in the top 100 at the Chile Pepper Festival for the Texas A&M University-Commerce cross-country teams. They were at Agri Park on Friday evening.11

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL says it investigates an on-field incident involving a Whitney High School football player and a sports official during the school’s game last Friday night. Trey Haynes, the coach’s son, was ejected in the third quarter after he ran into the official during a play. A video shows the official’s hands getting tangled up with Haynes’ helmet, pulling it off the player’s head, and throwing a yellow flag as the player waves his hands in disbelief. It was during the Whitney vs. Dallas Madison varsity game last Friday. The Whitney Wildcats, now 5-0, defeated Madison 56-28 Friday.