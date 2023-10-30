Monday’s Sports

Having handily dismantled the Los Angeles Rams to 43-20, they now extend their win streak at home to 11 games, and head coach Mike McCarthy moves to 12-5 following the bye week.

MLB

Monday

World Series – Game 3, Tied 1-1

Rangers (90-72) at Phoenix Diamondbacks (84-78) at 7:03 pm FOX

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams have met this season. The Diamondbacks have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer developed a cut on his right thumb earlier this month, but he doesn’t believe it will hinder him when he takes the ball for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. The Rangers’ medical staff recently developed a remedy to provide a layer of protection for it, super glue and cotton.

NFL

Sunday

Cowboys (5-2) 43 – Rams (3-5) 20

Saints (4-4) 38 – Colts (3-5) 27

Panthers (1-6) 15 – Texans (3-4) 13

NBA

Sunday

Warriors (2-1) 106 – Rockets (0-3) 95

Clippers (2-1) 123 – Spurs (1-2) 83

Monday

Mavericks (2-0) at Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) at 7:00 pm

Warriors (2-1) at New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) at 7:00 pm NBA TV

Pistons (2-1) at Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Blue Jackets (3-3-2) at Dallas Stars (4-1-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 10, the top five teams held their places, and Kansas and Kansas State entered The Associated Press college football poll Sunday. Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th straight week, receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes and distancing itself from No. 2 Michigan after the Bulldogs walloped Florida on Saturday. It is the 50th consecutive week that Georgia or Alabama has been No. 1. Texas stayed put at No. 7 while Alabama moved to No. 8 and Penn State to ninth.

An interception in the endzone stalled the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team’s fourth-quarter rally in a 17-13 loss on Saturday afternoon against Houston Christian at Husky Stadium. The Lions remain on the road next Saturday, facing Lamar in Beaumont at 3:00 pm.

McNeese Cowgirls defended their home court and beat the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Legacy Center.

They’ve set the 2023 Southland Conference Soccer Tournament Bracket, and the second-seeded Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team begins its journey in Corpus Christi on Wednesday at 4:00 pm against seventh-seeded Houston Christian in the first round.

HIGH SCHOOL

Anna 21 – Paris 20

Community 20 – Mabank 12

Daingerfield 35 – Waskom 6

Gilmer 59 – Spring Hill 13

Hooks 46 – DeKalb 12

Liberty Eylau 33 – Pittsburg 21

Lovejoy 49 – Greenville 7

Marshall 70 – Nacogdoches 40

Mineola 35 – Rains 32

Paul Pewitt 42 – Prairiland 0

Pine Tree 41 – Mt Pleasant 14

Pleasant Grove 56 – North Lamar 12

Pottsboro 34 – Commerce 6

Queen City 36 – Hughes Springs 8

Saint Jo 53 – Campbell 0

Sulphur Springs 35 – Kaufman 20

Texas High 45 – Whitehouse 21

Winnsboro 65 – Bonham 6