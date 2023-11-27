Monday’s Sports

NFL

Sunday

Falcons (5-6) 24 – Saints (5-6) 15

Jaguars (8-3) 24 – Texans (6-5) 21

Monday

Bears (3-8) at Minneapolis Vikings (6-5) at 7:15 m ABC/ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Nuggets (11-6) 132 – Spurs (3-14) 120

Monday

Pelicans (9-8) at Salt Lake City Jazz (5-11) at 8 00 0m

HIGH SCHOOL

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (12-5-2) at Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAF

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, giving the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season. Georgia remained No. 1 as the two-time defending national champions for 24 straight polls, dating back to the middle of last season. Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received ten first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24 in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Texas remains at No. 7

Regional Pairings

6A DI RII

Duncanville vs. Spring Westfield at Reeves on Sat 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto vs. Cedar Hill at Kincaide on Fri 7:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney vs. Lancaster at Wilkerson on Fri 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

South Oak Cliff vs. Lovejoy at Globe Life on Sat at 3:30 pm

4A DI RII

Stephenville vs. Anna at Birdville on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DII RII

Gilmer vs. Carthage at Rose on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DI RIII

Kilgore vs. TY Chapel Hill at Lobo on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Malakoff in Forney on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter vs. Jacksboro at Gunter on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Daingerfield vs. Newton at Jacksonville on Fri at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Timpson vs. Garrison at Lobo on Thu at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart vs. Lovelady at Athens on Fri at 7:00 pm

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ