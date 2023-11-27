Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Black Friday Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Monday’s Sports

NFL

Sunday

Falcons (5-6) 24 – Saints (5-6) 15

Jaguars (8-3) 24 – Texans (6-5) 21

Monday

Bears (3-8) at Minneapolis Vikings (6-5) at 7:15 m ABC/ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Nuggets (11-6) 132 – Spurs (3-14) 120

Monday

Pelicans (9-8) at Salt Lake City Jazz (5-11) at 8 00 0m

HIGH SCHOOL

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (12-5-2) at Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAF

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, giving the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season. Georgia remained No. 1 as the two-time defending national champions for 24 straight polls, dating back to the middle of last season. Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received ten first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24 in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Texas remains at No. 7

Regional Pairings

6A DI RII

Duncanville vs. Spring Westfield at Reeves on Sat 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto vs. Cedar Hill at Kincaide on Fri 7:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney vs. Lancaster at Wilkerson on Fri 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

South Oak Cliff vs. Lovejoy at Globe Life on Sat at 3:30 pm

4A DI RII

Stephenville vs. Anna at Birdville on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DII RII

Gilmer vs. Carthage at Rose on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DI RIII

Kilgore vs. TY Chapel Hill at Lobo on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Malakoff in Forney on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter vs. Jacksboro at Gunter on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Daingerfield vs. Newton at Jacksonville on Fri at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Timpson vs. Garrison at Lobo on Thu at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart vs. Lovelady at Athens on Fri at 7:00 pm

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023  – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved