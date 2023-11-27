Monday’s Sports

NFL
Sunday
Falcons (5-6) 24 – Saints (5-6) 15
Jaguars (8-3) 24 – Texans (6-5) 21
Monday
Bears (3-8) at Minneapolis Vikings (6-5) at 7:15 m ABC/ESPN
NBA
Sunday
Nuggets (11-6) 132 – Spurs (3-14) 120
Monday
Pelicans (9-8) at Salt Lake City Jazz (5-11) at 8 00 0m
HIGH SCHOOL
NHL
Tuesday
Stars (12-5-2) at Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
NCAAF
No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, giving the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season. Georgia remained No. 1 as the two-time defending national champions for 24 straight polls, dating back to the middle of last season. Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received ten first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24 in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Texas remains at No. 7
Regional Pairings
6A DI RII
Duncanville vs. Spring Westfield at Reeves on Sat 3:00 pm
6A DII RII
DeSoto vs. Cedar Hill at Kincaide on Fri 7:00 pm
5A DI RII
Forney vs. Lancaster at Wilkerson on Fri 7:00 pm
5A DII RII
South Oak Cliff vs. Lovejoy at Globe Life on Sat at 3:30 pm
4A DI RII
Stephenville vs. Anna at Birdville on Fri at 7:00 pm
4A DII RII
Gilmer vs. Carthage at Rose on Fri at 7:00 pm
4A DI RIII
Kilgore vs. TY Chapel Hill at Lobo on Fri at 7:00 pm
3A DI RII
Winnsboro vs. Malakoff in Forney on Fri at 7:00 pm
3A DII RII
Gunter vs. Jacksboro at Gunter on Fri at 7:00 pm
3A DII RIII
Daingerfield vs. Newton at Jacksonville on Fri at 7:00 pm
2A DI RIII
Timpson vs. Garrison at Lobo on Thu at 7:00 pm
2A DII RIII
Mart vs. Lovelady at Athens on Fri at 7:00 pm
AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.
UIL Football State Championships
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.
Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N
Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)
Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.
Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.
Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv
Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)
Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.
Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.
Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA
Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)
Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.
Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.
Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ