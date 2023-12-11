Monday’s Sports

TAMU-Commerce Lions

NFL

Sunday

Saints (6-7) 28 – Panthers (1-12) 6

Jets (5-8) 30 – Texans (7-6) 6

Cowboys (10-3) 33 – Eagles (10-3) 13

Dak Prescott is in the best stretch of his career with 23 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his last eight games. He has thrown at least two touchdown passes in the previous seven games, tying a team single-season mark held by Tony Romo. That’s why fans chanted “MVP” after Sunday’s 33-13 victory over the Eagles.

NBA

Monday

Spurs (3-16) at Houston Rockets (10-9) at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (13-8) at Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) at 7:00 pm NBA TV

Timberwolves (17-4) at New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) at 7:00 pm

Jazz (7-15) at Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Red Wings (14-8-4) at Dallas Stars (15-9-3) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Sunday

Memphis (7-2) 81 – No. 21 Texas A&M (7-3) 75

NCAAW

Sunday

No. 7 LSU (9-1) 83 – Louisiana (3-3) 53

For the second year in a row and the fifth time in the past seven years, a transfer quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy. LSU’s Jayden Daniels won the sport’s most prestigious individual award Saturday night. He started at Arizona State before arriving in Baton Rouge in 2022. Daniels received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 total points to beat out two fellow transfer quarterbacks in Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce is back home after being off for the last week, welcoming Northern Colorado for an early Monday morning battle as part of Education Day. The tip-off is at 11:00 on Monday morning in the Field House. A&M-Commerce is 4-6 seasonally, while Northern Colorado is 4-4. Neither team is nationally ranked.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team suffered an 86-53 loss at the hands of Houston on Friday night in front of a raucous crowd of 1,204 fans in the Field House. The Lions’ next two scheduled games come on December 18 against Champion Christian at home and Texas A&M on December 31 at 2:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

The 2023 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – Gordon (14-0) vs. Westbrook (13-1) 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Oglesby (13-0) vs. Benjamin (14-0) 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – Timpson (15-0) vs. Tolar (14-1) 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – Mart (15-0) vs. Albany (15-0) 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I – Franklin (14-1) vs. Malakoff (15-0) 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – El Maton Tidehaven (14-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2) vs. Anna (14-1) 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II – Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3) 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I – Comal Smithson Valley (14-1) vs. Aledo (15-0) 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-2) 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (15-0) vs. Duncanville (13-1) 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II – Humble Summer Creek (14-1) vs. DeSoto (14-0) 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ

Tickets

General Public Ticket Price: $20

Participating School Ticket Price: $15 (must have a code from a participating school once they qualify)

A ticket is good for all games on that day. There is no re-entry. You cannot leave and come back without purchasing a new ticket.

ALL seating for the Football State Championships will be general admission.

All spectators age one and up must have a ticket.

All tickets at AT&T Stadium will be digital and available through fans’ mobile devices. There will be no ticket offices open on the day of the games. Tickets will not be sold onsite. All tickets must be purchased through the website or app. In order to provide a contactless experience for fans, there will no longer be any physical tickets. Have your mobile ticket ready prior to arriving at AT&T Stadium.

Paper tickets will NOT be accepted at the gates. You cannot print out your tickets at home and bring them. All tickets must be shown on your mobile device.

No ISD passes are accepted for admission.

THSCA and TSMCA cards will be accepted for complementary admission into the gate for the cardholder only. The cardholder should show their card at Entry A for admission. Only the cardholder will get into the venue. Any guests with the cardholder will need to purchase a ticket.

Parking

Parking is only available for purchase on event day, not in advance. All parking is credit card only. There is no cash parking at AT&T Stadium.

$25 (credit card only) per vehicle.

$50 (credit card only) per bus

Lots will open 1.5 hours before the start of the first game of the day.

AT&T Stadium Bag Policy

Please review the AT&T Stadium clear bag policy before attending the state championship games. All fans will be subject to the stadium’s clear bag policy and will be searched upon entering the stadium. Fans will walk through metal detectors upon entering the stadium. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands. More information can be found at the following link: https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/bags/

UIL Football State Championship Games Telecast Schedule (Dec. 13-16)

All UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-man games will be televised on either Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Every game will also stream live in the Bally Sports app. For more broadcast information of the UIL Football State Championship, please visit the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/football/state/football-state-championships-broadcast-information.