Monday’s Sports

5A Lancaster (30-5) 59 – Killeen Ellison (36-5) 30

NBA

Sunday

Thunder (45-19) 124 – Grizzlies (22-43) 93

Pelicans (39-25) 116 – Hawks (29-35) 103

Rockets (29-35) 112 – Kings (36-27) 104

Monday

Mavericks (36-28) at Chicago Bulls (31-33) at 7:00 pm

Warriors (33-30) at San Antonio Spurs (14-50) at 7:00 pm NBA TV

NHL

Saturday

Stars (40-17-9) 4 – Kings (32-20-11) 1

Tuesday

Panthers (44-17-4) at Dallas Stars (40-17-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAW

South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso was one of six players ejected from the SEC championship game after she shoved LSU’s Flau’jae (FLAW-jay) Johnson to the floor late in the fourth quarter of the Gamecocks’ 79-72

For the second straight season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team and the Northwestern State Lady Demons will meet in the first game of the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament. Game time is Monday at 11:00 am in Lake Charles’ Legacy Center.

NCAAM

Trailing by three with just over three minutes left in Sunday night’s first round of the Southland Conference Tournament, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team closed out the game on an 8-0 run to win 69-64 win over the Northwestern State Demons. The Lions won their first postseason game since 2019-20, have won their last three overall, and took back-to-back wins over the Demons to advance to the quarterfinal round of the SLC Tournament. A&M-Commerce faces No. 3 seed Nicholls at 7:30 on Monday night in the quarterfinals. The winner plays No. 2 seed A&M-Corpus Christi in the semifinals.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

ALAMODOME – San Antonio

Thursday

1A

Benjamin (24-1) 75 – Gordon (21-7) 58

Jayton (37-3) 65 – Fayetteville (32-6) 26

3A

Ponder (37-6) 62 – Holliday (34-3) 46

Hitchcock (33-3) 57 – San Antonio Cole (32-10) 40

5A

Killeen Ellison (35-5) 59 – SanAntonio Veterans (40-2) 47

Lancaster (29-5) 44 – Amarillo (34-5) 31

Friday

2A

Lipan (35-4) 40 – New Home (31-8) 49 OT

Shelbyville (29-7) 67 – Thrall (30-6) 52

4A

Silsbee (29-9) 75 – Canyon Randall (34-4) 52

Oak Cliff Faith (24-11) 59 – Stafford (35-7) 40

6A

Plano East (39-0) 61 – Mansfield Lake (32-7) 45

Round Rock Stony (38-1) 54 – Beaumont United (34-4) 46

FINALS

Saturday

1A

Jayton (37-3) 60 – Benjamin (23-2) 53

3A

Hitchcock (33 -3) 53 – Ponder (36-7) 49

2A

Lipan (36-4) 47 – Shelbyville (29-8) 36

5A

Lancaster (30-5) 59 – Killeen Ellison (36-5) 30

4A

Oak Cliff Faith (25-11) 80 – Silsbee (29-10) 66

6A

Plano East (40-0) 53 – Round Rock Stony (38-2) 41

SOFTBALL

Friday

Arp 18 – Waskom 1

Bonham 4 – Howe 3

Carthage 18 – Chapel Hill TY 2

Gilmer 4 – Lindale 2

Gunter 17 – Pottsboro 2

Hallsville 4 – Pine Tree 3

Hooks 14 – Atlanta 0

Jefferson 3 – Elysian Fields 2

Lone Oak 10 – Chisum 7

Mt Pleasant 19 – Longview 0

North Forney 5 – Royse City 0

Quinlan Ford 9 – Athens 2

No. 23 Rains 5 – Grand Saline 1

No. 15 Rockwall 10 – Horn 0

Rockwall-Heath 19 – Mesquite 4

Texas High 18 – Tyler Lions 0

No. 18 Whitehouse 15 – Marshall 0

Winnsboro 18 – Chapel Hill MP 3

White Oak 27 – Spring Hill 2

BASEBALL

Friday

Alba-Golden 15 – Fruitvale 0

Ashdown 9 – New Boston 1

Atlanta 3 – Hughes Springs 2

Beckville 12 – Leverett’s Chapel 0

No. 12 Canton 2 – No. 7 Scurry-Rosser 1

Carlisle 13 – Union Hill 2

Carthage 2 – Tatum 1

Commerce 13 – Honey Grove 8

Community 5 – Ennis 5

No. 10 Crandall 13 – No. 6 Van 0

Farmersville 8 – Quitman 0

Fulshear 8 – No. 9 Marshall 0

Forney 2 – No. 5 Whitehouse 0

Humble 5 – Sam Rayburn 3

Kilgore 9 – Hooks 3

Mabank 15 – Mineola 2

Marcus 2 – No. 4 Rockwall 0

No. 9 Marshall 2 – KCLCA 0

Pleasant Grove 8 – Jacksonville 0

No. 4 Rockwall 7 – Georgetown 2

No. 25 Royse City 5 – John Paul II 2

No. 25 Royse City 6 – Ennis 4

Sam Rayburn 16 – Westfield 6

Sunnyvale 5 – Rains 1

Sunnyvale 8 – Chapel Hill TY 0

No. 6 Van 6 – Lakeview Centennial 5

Whitesboro 12 – City View 0

