Monday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
Thunder (45-19) 124 – Grizzlies (22-43) 93
Pelicans (39-25) 116 – Hawks (29-35) 103
Rockets (29-35) 112 – Kings (36-27) 104
Monday
Mavericks (36-28) at Chicago Bulls (31-33) at 7:00 pm
Warriors (33-30) at San Antonio Spurs (14-50) at 7:00 pm NBA TV
NHL
Saturday
Stars (40-17-9) 4 – Kings (32-20-11) 1
Tuesday
Panthers (44-17-4) at Dallas Stars (40-17-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
NCAAW
South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso was one of six players ejected from the SEC championship game after she shoved LSU’s Flau’jae (FLAW-jay) Johnson to the floor late in the fourth quarter of the Gamecocks’ 79-72
For the second straight season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team and the Northwestern State Lady Demons will meet in the first game of the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament. Game time is Monday at 11:00 am in Lake Charles’ Legacy Center.
NCAAM
Trailing by three with just over three minutes left in Sunday night’s first round of the Southland Conference Tournament, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team closed out the game on an 8-0 run to win 69-64 win over the Northwestern State Demons. The Lions won their first postseason game since 2019-20, have won their last three overall, and took back-to-back wins over the Demons to advance to the quarterfinal round of the SLC Tournament. A&M-Commerce faces No. 3 seed Nicholls at 7:30 on Monday night in the quarterfinals. The winner plays No. 2 seed A&M-Corpus Christi in the semifinals.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
ALAMODOME – San Antonio
Thursday
1A
Benjamin (24-1) 75 – Gordon (21-7) 58
Jayton (37-3) 65 – Fayetteville (32-6) 26
3A
Ponder (37-6) 62 – Holliday (34-3) 46
Hitchcock (33-3) 57 – San Antonio Cole (32-10) 40
5A
Killeen Ellison (35-5) 59 – SanAntonio Veterans (40-2) 47
Lancaster (29-5) 44 – Amarillo (34-5) 31
Friday
2A
Lipan (35-4) 40 – New Home (31-8) 49 OT
Shelbyville (29-7) 67 – Thrall (30-6) 52
4A
Silsbee (29-9) 75 – Canyon Randall (34-4) 52
Oak Cliff Faith (24-11) 59 – Stafford (35-7) 40
6A
Plano East (39-0) 61 – Mansfield Lake (32-7) 45
Round Rock Stony (38-1) 54 – Beaumont United (34-4) 46
FINALS
Saturday
1A
Jayton (37-3) 60 – Benjamin (23-2) 53
3A
Hitchcock (33 -3) 53 – Ponder (36-7) 49
2A
Lipan (36-4) 47 – Shelbyville (29-8) 36
5A
Lancaster (30-5) 59 – Killeen Ellison (36-5) 30
4A
Oak Cliff Faith (25-11) 80 – Silsbee (29-10) 66
6A
Plano East (40-0) 53 – Round Rock Stony (38-2) 41
SOFTBALL
Friday
Arp 18 – Waskom 1
Bonham 4 – Howe 3
Carthage 18 – Chapel Hill TY 2
Gilmer 4 – Lindale 2
Gunter 17 – Pottsboro 2
Hallsville 4 – Pine Tree 3
Hooks 14 – Atlanta 0
Jefferson 3 – Elysian Fields 2
Lone Oak 10 – Chisum 7
Mt Pleasant 19 – Longview 0
North Forney 5 – Royse City 0
Quinlan Ford 9 – Athens 2
No. 23 Rains 5 – Grand Saline 1
No. 15 Rockwall 10 – Horn 0
Rockwall-Heath 19 – Mesquite 4
Texas High 18 – Tyler Lions 0
No. 18 Whitehouse 15 – Marshall 0
Winnsboro 18 – Chapel Hill MP 3
White Oak 27 – Spring Hill 2
BASEBALL
Friday
Alba-Golden 15 – Fruitvale 0
Ashdown 9 – New Boston 1
Atlanta 3 – Hughes Springs 2
Beckville 12 – Leverett’s Chapel 0
No. 12 Canton 2 – No. 7 Scurry-Rosser 1
Carlisle 13 – Union Hill 2
Carthage 2 – Tatum 1
Commerce 13 – Honey Grove 8
Community 5 – Ennis 5
No. 10 Crandall 13 – No. 6 Van 0
Farmersville 8 – Quitman 0
Fulshear 8 – No. 9 Marshall 0
Forney 2 – No. 5 Whitehouse 0
Humble 5 – Sam Rayburn 3
Kilgore 9 – Hooks 3
Mabank 15 – Mineola 2
Marcus 2 – No. 4 Rockwall 0
No. 9 Marshall 2 – KCLCA 0
Pleasant Grove 8 – Jacksonville 0
No. 4 Rockwall 7 – Georgetown 2
No. 25 Royse City 5 – John Paul II 2
No. 25 Royse City 6 – Ennis 4
Sam Rayburn 16 – Westfield 6
Sunnyvale 5 – Rains 1
Sunnyvale 8 – Chapel Hill TY 0
No. 6 Van 6 – Lakeview Centennial 5
Whitesboro 12 – City View 0