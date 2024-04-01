Monday’s Sports

Mt Vernon Lady Tigers won the first game at their new home, Donnie Surratt Field, last week.

NBA

Sunday

Thunder (52-22) 113 – Knicks (44-30) 112

Mavericks (45-29) 125 – Rockets (38-36) 107

Warriors (40-34) 117 – Spurs (18-57) 113

MLB

Sunday

Yankees (4-0) 4 – Astros (0-4) 3

Cubs (1-2) 9 – Rangers (2-1) 5

Monday

Rangers (2-1) at St. Petersburg Rays (2-2) at 5:50 FS1

Blue Jays (2-2) at Houston Astros (0-4) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Friday

No. 1 Texas (33-4) 69 – No. 4 Gonzaga (32-4) 47

Saturday

No.1 USC (29-5) 74 – No. 6 Baylor (26-8) 70

No 3 LSU (31-5) 78 – No. 2 UCLA (27-7) 69

Sunday

No. 3 NC State (31-6) 76 – No. 1 Texas (33-5) 66

NCAAM

Friday

No. 4 Duke 54 – No. 1 Houston 51

Sunday

D.J. Burns, Jr., led the charge to send the North Carolina Wolfpack to the men’s Final Four, the program’s first trip since winning the NCAA tournament in 1983. Burns scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half as NC State beat Duke 76-64 to win the South Regional.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

GIRLS

AREA

Friday

5A

Forney 6 – Mt Pleasant 0

Red Oak 1 – Longview 0

4A

Aubrey 11 – Inspired Vison 2

Celina 9 – Pinkston 0

Jacksonville 8 – Pleasant Grove 0

Henderson 1 – Athens 0

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

5A

McKinney North vs. Red Oak

Forney vs. Lovejoy

4A

Aubrey vs. Celina

Jacksonville vs. Athens

BOYS

AREA

Friday

5A

West Mesquite 4 – Turner 1

Frisco 1 – Wilson 0

Kingwood Park 4 – Lovejoy 0

Longview 3 – Greenville 0

Walnut Grove 1 – White 0

Mt Pleasant 0 – Sherman 0 Mt Pleasant won

McKinney North 4 – Nacogdoches 1

4A

Community 5 – Ranchview 1

Wimer-Hutchins 1 – Gainesville 0

Jacksonville 2 – Athens 0

Kilgore 3 – Lindale 2

Panther Creek 2 – North Dallas 1

Oak Cliff 1 – Celina 1 Oak Cliff won

Chapel Hill TY 2 – Center 0

Palestine 3 – Sulphur Springs 1

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

5A

West Mesquite vs. Frisco

Kingwood Park vs. Longview

Walnut Grove vs. Wakeland

Mt Pleasant vs. McKinney North at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm KIMP 960

4A

Community vs. Wilmer-Hutchins

Jacksonville vs. Kilgore

Panther Creek vs. Oak Cliff Family

Chapel Hill TY vs. Palestine

SOFTBALL

Alba-Golden 5 – Como-Pickton 1

No. 10 Aubrey 15 – Celina 3

Blue Ridge 7 – Bells 3

Hallsville 12 – Marshall 2

Hooks 15 – Paul Pewitt 2

Hughes Springs 3 – Sabine 1

Maud 20 – Harts Bluff 10

New Diana 14 – Daingerfield 4

No. 23 Queen City 8 – Atlanta 1

No. 20 Rains 12 – Edgewood 4

Redwater 14 – New Boston 3

Troup 13 – Jefferson 2

Tyler Legacy 16 – Mesquite 0

No. 18 Whitesboro 18 – Boyd 1

Whitewright 6 – Dodd City 5

BASEBALL

Atlanta 4 – Queen City 2

Como-Pickton 2 – Mineola 0

No. 7 Gunter 10 – Leonard 0

Honey Grove 1 – Cooper 0

Hooks 14 – Paul Pewitt 1

Liberty-Eylau 3 – Sulphur Springs 1

Liberty-Eylau 13 – North Lamar 3

North Lamar 10 – Pittsburg 4

Paris 10 – Pittsburg 9

Pleasant Grove 13 – Paris 0

Pleasant Grove 7 – Sulphur Springs 1

Sam Rayburn 9 – Celeste 0

Van Alstyne 7 – Anna 4