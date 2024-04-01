Monday’s Sports

Mt Vernon Lady Tigers won the first game at their new home, Donnie Surratt Field, last week.
NBA
Sunday
Thunder (52-22) 113 – Knicks (44-30) 112
Mavericks (45-29) 125 – Rockets (38-36) 107
Warriors (40-34) 117 – Spurs (18-57) 113
MLB
Sunday
Yankees (4-0) 4 – Astros (0-4) 3
Cubs (1-2) 9 – Rangers (2-1) 5
Monday
Rangers (2-1) at St. Petersburg Rays (2-2) at 5:50 FS1
Blue Jays (2-2) at Houston Astros (0-4) at 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Friday
No. 1 Texas (33-4) 69 – No. 4 Gonzaga (32-4) 47
Saturday
No.1 USC (29-5) 74 – No. 6 Baylor (26-8) 70
No 3 LSU (31-5) 78 – No. 2 UCLA (27-7) 69
Sunday
No. 3 NC State (31-6) 76 – No. 1 Texas (33-5) 66
NCAAM
Friday
No. 4 Duke 54 – No. 1 Houston 51
Sunday
D.J. Burns, Jr., led the charge to send the North Carolina Wolfpack to the men’s Final Four, the program’s first trip since winning the NCAA tournament in 1983. Burns scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half as NC State beat Duke 76-64 to win the South Regional.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER
GIRLS
AREA
Friday
5A
Forney 6 – Mt Pleasant 0
Red Oak 1 – Longview 0
4A
Aubrey 11 – Inspired Vison 2
Celina 9 – Pinkston 0
Jacksonville 8 – Pleasant Grove 0
Henderson 1 – Athens 0
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
5A
McKinney North vs. Red Oak
Forney vs. Lovejoy
4A
Aubrey vs. Celina
Jacksonville vs. Athens
BOYS
AREA
Friday
5A
West Mesquite 4 – Turner 1
Frisco 1 – Wilson 0
Kingwood Park 4 – Lovejoy 0
Longview 3 – Greenville 0
Walnut Grove 1 – White 0
Mt Pleasant 0 – Sherman 0 Mt Pleasant won
McKinney North 4 – Nacogdoches 1
4A
Community 5 – Ranchview 1
Wimer-Hutchins 1 – Gainesville 0
Jacksonville 2 – Athens 0
Kilgore 3 – Lindale 2
Panther Creek 2 – North Dallas 1
Oak Cliff 1 – Celina 1 Oak Cliff won
Chapel Hill TY 2 – Center 0
Palestine 3 – Sulphur Springs 1
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
5A
West Mesquite vs. Frisco
Kingwood Park vs. Longview
Walnut Grove vs. Wakeland
Mt Pleasant vs. McKinney North at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm KIMP 960
4A
Community vs. Wilmer-Hutchins
Jacksonville vs. Kilgore
Panther Creek vs. Oak Cliff Family
Chapel Hill TY vs. Palestine
SOFTBALL
Alba-Golden 5 – Como-Pickton 1
No. 10 Aubrey 15 – Celina 3
Blue Ridge 7 – Bells 3
Hallsville 12 – Marshall 2
Hooks 15 – Paul Pewitt 2
Hughes Springs 3 – Sabine 1
Maud 20 – Harts Bluff 10
New Diana 14 – Daingerfield 4
No. 23 Queen City 8 – Atlanta 1
No. 20 Rains 12 – Edgewood 4
Redwater 14 – New Boston 3
Troup 13 – Jefferson 2
Tyler Legacy 16 – Mesquite 0
No. 18 Whitesboro 18 – Boyd 1
Whitewright 6 – Dodd City 5
BASEBALL
Atlanta 4 – Queen City 2
Como-Pickton 2 – Mineola 0
No. 7 Gunter 10 – Leonard 0
Honey Grove 1 – Cooper 0
Hooks 14 – Paul Pewitt 1
Liberty-Eylau 3 – Sulphur Springs 1
Liberty-Eylau 13 – North Lamar 3
North Lamar 10 – Pittsburg 4
Paris 10 – Pittsburg 9
Pleasant Grove 13 – Paris 0
Pleasant Grove 7 – Sulphur Springs 1
Sam Rayburn 9 – Celeste 0
Van Alstyne 7 – Anna 4