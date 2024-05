Monday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

Thunder (1-2) at Dallas Mavericks (2-1) at 8:30 pm TNT

NHL

Monday

Stars (2-1) at Denver (1-2) at 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Sunday

Astros (15-25) 9 – Tigers (20-20) 3

Rockies (12-28) 3 – Rangers (22-20) 1

Monday

Guardians (25-16) at Arlington Rangers (22-20) at 7:05 pm

Athletics (19-23) at Houston Astros (15-25) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Sunday

Baseball

No. 3 Texas A&M (42-10) 6 – Ole Miss (27-24) 0

No. 5 Arkansas (42-10) 9 – No. 14 Mississippi St (33-18) 6

Texas State 8 – No. 21 Troy 6

Kansas (29-18) 9 – Houston (25-26) 6

Texas (32-20) 10 – UCF (31-17) 7

Texas Tec vs. No. 19 Oklahoma St Canceled

New Mexico St vs. TCU Canceled

No runner ran faster at the Southland Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday than Ibrahim Fuseini (eye-BRA-him / few-UH-zee-KNEE). He took home three gold medals on the way to the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track & field team, which placed fourth, and the women’s team finished seventh at Holloway Field. A&M-Commerce is now 2-for-2 in winning the Southland Conference Outdoor 100-meter dash crowns and 3-for-4 in the 200-meter dash in indoor and outdoor seasons in the Division I era.

HIGH SCHOOL

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Softball

Region II

6A

Rockwall vs. Oak Ridge at Georgetown 6:30 pm, G2 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

5A

Wakeland vs. Melissa at Frisco 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Sat

4A

Aubrey vs. Sulphur Springs Sat

3A

Rains vs. Mt Vernon at Commerce 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat

1A Region II

Jonesboro vs. Dodd City Sat

Baseball

6A

Rockwall

5A

Forney vs. Lufkin

Hallsville vs.

4A

Celina

Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove

North Lamar vs. Liberty-Eylau at Winnsboro 7:00 pm, Fri One Game

3A

Edgewood

Tatum vs. West Rusk at Brook Hill 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Boyd vs. Rains

Atlanta vs. Harmony

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn

2A Region III

Kerens vs. Beckville Mike Carter G1-2 Thu 4:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Gary vs. Shelbyville at Nacogdoches G1 Wed 6:00 pm. G 2-3 Sat Noon

1A Region II

Harleton vs. Frankston

Electra vs. Dodd City at Sanger Wed at 6:30 pm One Game

1A Region III

Neches vs. Union Hill