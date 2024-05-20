Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

East Semifinals G7

Pacers (4-3) 130 – Knicks (3-4) 109 winner

West Semifinals G7

Timberwolves (4-3) 98 – Nuggets (3-4) 90 winner

Wednesday

West Finals G1

Mavericks (50-32) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (56-26) at 7:30 pm TNT

NHL

The Dallas Stars won their series against the Avalanche and are waiting to see who’s next. The Canucks and Oilers are tied 3-3 and are in Vancouver Monday at 8:00 pm on ESPN. The winner will play the Stars next Saturday in Dallas at 7:00 pm on TNT.

MLB

Sunday

Astros (21-26) 9 – Brewers (27-19) 4

Angels (18-29) 4 – Rangers (24-24) 1

Monday

Angels (18-29) at Astros (21-26) at 7:10 pm

The Rangers will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday, taking on the Phillies

COLLEGE

Sunday

Softball

No. 1 Texas (50-7) 7 – Northwestern (35-13) 0

No. 2 Oklahoma (52-6) 3 – Oregon (30-21) 2

No. 5 Oklahoma State (47-10) 4 – Michigan (43-18) 1

No. 9 LSU (43-15) 9 – Southern Illinois (42-9) 0

No. 13 Louisiana (42-17) 13 – Baylor (34-21) 0

Baylor (35-21) 4 – No. 13 Louisiana (42-17) 3

No. 16 Texas A&M (43-13) 8 – Texas State (45-13) 0

Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, and Baylor advance to the Super Regional

HIGH SCHOOL

The Sulphur Springs Ladycats playoff run is over after they lost their Friday night game against Aubrey, 3-1. Rains swept Mt Vernon’s girls 17-2 and 11-1.

REGIONAL FINALS

Softball

Region II

6A

Rockwall vs.

5A

Melissa vs.

Harlingen South vs. Liberty Hill

4A

Aubrey vs. Canton at Royse City 7:00 pm, G1 Tue, G2 Thu, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Rains vs. Whitesboro

Columbus vs. Hallettsville

Baseball

5A

Forney vs. Lone Star

Lovejoy vs. Frisco

4A

Celina vs.

Pleasant Grove vs.

Liberty-Eylau vs. Fort Worth Benbrook at Mike Carter, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

3A

Gunter vs. Tatum

Boyd vs. Harmony

2A Region II

Collinsville vs.

Tom Bean vs. Valley Mills

2A Region III

Kerens vs. Shelbyville at Madisonville Thu at 6:00 pm

Harleton vs. Centerville

1A Region II

Dodd City vs.

1A Region III

Neches vs.

