Monday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
East Semifinals G7
Pacers (4-3) 130 – Knicks (3-4) 109 winner
West Semifinals G7
Timberwolves (4-3) 98 – Nuggets (3-4) 90 winner
Wednesday
West Finals G1
Mavericks (50-32) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (56-26) at 7:30 pm TNT
NHL
The Dallas Stars won their series against the Avalanche and are waiting to see who’s next. The Canucks and Oilers are tied 3-3 and are in Vancouver Monday at 8:00 pm on ESPN. The winner will play the Stars next Saturday in Dallas at 7:00 pm on TNT.
MLB
Sunday
Astros (21-26) 9 – Brewers (27-19) 4
Angels (18-29) 4 – Rangers (24-24) 1
Monday
Angels (18-29) at Astros (21-26) at 7:10 pm
The Rangers will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday, taking on the Phillies
COLLEGE
Sunday
Softball
No. 1 Texas (50-7) 7 – Northwestern (35-13) 0
No. 2 Oklahoma (52-6) 3 – Oregon (30-21) 2
No. 5 Oklahoma State (47-10) 4 – Michigan (43-18) 1
No. 9 LSU (43-15) 9 – Southern Illinois (42-9) 0
No. 13 Louisiana (42-17) 13 – Baylor (34-21) 0
Baylor (35-21) 4 – No. 13 Louisiana (42-17) 3
No. 16 Texas A&M (43-13) 8 – Texas State (45-13) 0
Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, and Baylor advance to the Super Regional
HIGH SCHOOL
The Sulphur Springs Ladycats playoff run is over after they lost their Friday night game against Aubrey, 3-1. Rains swept Mt Vernon’s girls 17-2 and 11-1.
REGIONAL FINALS
Softball
Region II
6A
Rockwall vs.
5A
Melissa vs.
Harlingen South vs. Liberty Hill
4A
Aubrey vs. Canton at Royse City 7:00 pm, G1 Tue, G2 Thu, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
3A
Rains vs. Whitesboro
Columbus vs. Hallettsville
Baseball
5A
Forney vs. Lone Star
Lovejoy vs. Frisco
4A
Celina vs.
Pleasant Grove vs.
Liberty-Eylau vs. Fort Worth Benbrook at Mike Carter, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
3A
Gunter vs. Tatum
Boyd vs. Harmony
2A Region II
Collinsville vs.
Tom Bean vs. Valley Mills
2A Region III
Kerens vs. Shelbyville at Madisonville Thu at 6:00 pm
Harleton vs. Centerville
1A Region II
Dodd City vs.
1A Region III
Neches vs.