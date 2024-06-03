Monday’s Sports

NBA FINALS

Thursday

Mavericks (50-32) vs. Celtics (64-18) at 7:30 pm ABC

NHL

Sunday

Oilers (4-2) 2 – Stars (2-4) 1

Despite their best game, the Oilers ousted the Stars in Game 6. The Oilers now advance to the Stanley Cup Final and play Florida Panthers.

MLB

Sunday

Twins (33-26) 4 – Astros (26-34) 3

Rangers (29-30) 6 – Marlins (21-39) 0

Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 14 games. The Rangers beat the Marlins 7-0 on Saturday.

Tuesday

Tigers (29-30) at Arlington Rangers (29-30) at 7:05 pm

Cardinals (28-29) at Houston Astros (26-34) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Sunday

Softball

No. 4 Florida (53-14) 6 – No. 14 Alabama (39-20) 4

No. 8 Stanford (50-16) 3 – No. 6 UCLA (43-12) 4

Monday

Double Elimination

No. 2 Oklahoma (56-6) vs. No. 4 Florida (53-14) at 11:00 am ESPN+

No. 4 Florida (53-14) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (56-6) at 1:30 pm

No. 8 Stanford (50-16) vs. No. 1 Texas (54-8) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 1 Texas (54-8) vs. No. 8 Stanford (50-16) at 8:30 pm ESPN+

Baseball

Sunday

No. 3 Texas A&M (47-13) 9 – Louisiana (42-20) 4

LSU (43-22) 8 – No. 4 North Carolina (44-14) 4

Southeast Missouri State (2-1) 6 – No. 5 Arkansas (44-16) 3

No. 9 Oklahoma (2-1) 4 – Duke (40-20) 3

No. 9 Oklahoma (40-20) 6 – UConn (34-24) 4

Florida (31-28) 5 – No. 11 Oklahoma State (42-18) 2

Louisiana (2-1) 10 – Texas (36-24) 2

Shoot

Mt Pleasant’s Lauren Burge won the ladies High Overall Championship at the 2024 Briley Blue Goose Annual Shoot. It was at the Greater Houton Sports Complex. Lauren shot a 396 out of 400.

HIGH SCHOOL

Cooper Head Boys Basketball coach Kelly Inman has announced that he’s leaving the Bulldogs after a successful season. Under Inman’s leadership, the team had a 16-9 season and made it to the quarterfinals in the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. Inman is leaving coaching to become the new Assistant Principal at P.E. Wallace Middle School in Mount Pleasant.

Softball State Finals

1A – Jonesboro, 2A – Shiner, 3A – Coahoma, 4A – Corpus Christi Calallen, 5A – Melissa, 6A Weslaco.

Baseball State Tournament

Wednesday

1A

Fayetteville vs. Abbott at 9:00 am

Ira vs. Chester Noon

2A

Collinsville vs. Centerville at 4:00 pm

Flatonia vs. Hawley at 7:00 pm

4A – UFCU Disch Falk

Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Spring Hill at 1:00 pm

Canyon vs. Liberty-Eylau at 4:00 pm