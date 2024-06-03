Monday’s Sports

NBA FINALS
Thursday
Mavericks (50-32) vs. Celtics (64-18) at 7:30 pm ABC
NHL
Sunday
Oilers (4-2) 2 – Stars (2-4) 1
Despite their best game, the Oilers ousted the Stars in Game 6. The Oilers now advance to the Stanley Cup Final and play Florida Panthers.
MLB
Sunday
Twins (33-26) 4 – Astros (26-34) 3
Rangers (29-30) 6 – Marlins (21-39) 0
Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 14 games. The Rangers beat the Marlins 7-0 on Saturday.
Tuesday
Tigers (29-30) at Arlington Rangers (29-30) at 7:05 pm
Cardinals (28-29) at Houston Astros (26-34) at 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
Sunday
Softball
No. 4 Florida (53-14) 6 – No. 14 Alabama (39-20) 4
No. 8 Stanford (50-16) 3 – No. 6 UCLA (43-12) 4
Monday
Double Elimination
No. 2 Oklahoma (56-6) vs. No. 4 Florida (53-14) at 11:00 am ESPN+
No. 4 Florida (53-14) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (56-6) at 1:30 pm
No. 8 Stanford (50-16) vs. No. 1 Texas (54-8) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
No. 1 Texas (54-8) vs. No. 8 Stanford (50-16) at 8:30 pm ESPN+
Baseball
Sunday
No. 3 Texas A&M (47-13) 9 – Louisiana (42-20) 4
LSU (43-22) 8 – No. 4 North Carolina (44-14) 4
Southeast Missouri State (2-1) 6 – No. 5 Arkansas (44-16) 3
No. 9 Oklahoma (2-1) 4 – Duke (40-20) 3
No. 9 Oklahoma (40-20) 6 – UConn (34-24) 4
Florida (31-28) 5 – No. 11 Oklahoma State (42-18) 2
Louisiana (2-1) 10 – Texas (36-24) 2
Shoot
Mt Pleasant’s Lauren Burge won the ladies High Overall Championship at the 2024 Briley Blue Goose Annual Shoot. It was at the Greater Houton Sports Complex. Lauren shot a 396 out of 400.
HIGH SCHOOL
Cooper Head Boys Basketball coach Kelly Inman has announced that he’s leaving the Bulldogs after a successful season. Under Inman’s leadership, the team had a 16-9 season and made it to the quarterfinals in the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. Inman is leaving coaching to become the new Assistant Principal at P.E. Wallace Middle School in Mount Pleasant.
Softball State Finals
1A – Jonesboro, 2A – Shiner, 3A – Coahoma, 4A – Corpus Christi Calallen, 5A – Melissa, 6A Weslaco.
Baseball State Tournament
Wednesday
1A
Fayetteville vs. Abbott at 9:00 am
Ira vs. Chester Noon
2A
Collinsville vs. Centerville at 4:00 pm
Flatonia vs. Hawley at 7:00 pm
4A – UFCU Disch Falk
Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Spring Hill at 1:00 pm
Canyon vs. Liberty-Eylau at 4:00 pm