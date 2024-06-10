Monday’s Sports

NBA Finals

G2 Celtics (2-0) 105 – Mavericks (0-2) 98

Kyrie Irving refused to let Luka Doncic take the blame for the Mavericks’ 2-0 loss in the NBA Finals. Doncic had 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in Sunday’s Game 2, but he pointed to two ugly numbers in his scoreline as the primary factors in the Mavericks’ 105-98 loss to the Boston Celtics. Irving scored 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting in Sunday’s loss, finishing with fewer points than field goal attempts for the second straight game. Irving, who scored 30 or more points in three of the Mavericks’ four wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, is averaging 15 points on 37.1% shooting in the NBA Finals.

Wednesday

Celtics (2-0) at Dallas Mavericks (0-2) at 7:30 pm ABC

NHL

Monday

Oilers (0-1) at Sunrise Panthers (1-0) at 7:00 pm ABC/ESPN+

MLB

Sunday

Rangers (31-34) 7 – Giants (32-34) 2

Angels (25-40) 9 – Astros (30-36) 7

Marcus Semien launched a two-run homer after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch. Adolis García stole home, and the Texas Rangers avoided being swept by manager Bruce Bochy’s former team with a 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth to complete a four-hit game, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 9-7 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday. It didn’t matter that Jose Altuve tied a career-high with four hits.

Monday

Astros (30-36) at San Francisco Giants (34-34) at 8:45 pm

Rangers (31-34) Idle today or a Dodgers Tuesday at 9:10 pm

COLLEGE

Sunday

Baseball

No. 1 Tennessee (2-1) 12 – Evansville (1-2) 1 Winner

No. 2 Kentucky (2-0) 3 – No. 15 Oregon State (0-2) 2 Winner

No. 3 Texas A&M (2-0) 15 – Oregon (0-2) 9 Winner

Florida (2-0) 11 – No 6 Clemson (0-2) 10 Winner

No. 7 Georgia (1-1) 11 – No. 10 North Carolina State (1-1) 2 tied and play at 6:00 pm on Monday on ESPN+

TAMUC

With over 200 Texas A&M University-Commerce supporters in attendance, the 2024 Night of Champions generated over $71,000 in support of student-athlete scholarships. The casino night-style event on May 18 included photo opportunities with the Texas Rangers’ 2024 World Series Trophy, silent and live auctions, great food, and views of Lake Ray Hubbard in Rockwall. A highlight of the evening included each of the Lion head coaches serving as celebrity dealers.

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball State Winners for 2024

1A Ira

2A Collinsville

3A Franklin

4A Liberty-Eylau

5A Grapevine

6A Tomball