Monday’s Sports

NBA FINALS

Monday

Mavericks (1-3) at Boston Celtics (3-1) at 7:30 pm ABC

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks were able to stave off elimination on Friday night with a dominating 122-84 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Doncic and Irving combined for 50 points as the Mavericks thumped Jayson Tatu, Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics in the third-largest blowout in Finals history.

Charles Barkley says next season will be his final one on TV. On Friday, Barkley, part of the highly popular, award-winning “Inside the NBA” studio show, said that the 2024-25 season will be his last with TNT and that he won’t join any other network

NHL STANLEY CUP

Tuesday

Oilers (1-3) at Sunrise, FL, Panthers (3-1) at 7:00 pm ABC/ESPN

MLB

Sunday

Astros (33-39) 4 – Tigers (34-37) 1

Mariners (43-31) 5 – Rangers (33-38) 0

Ronel Blanco had the second hitless outing of his brief major league career but was pulled after seven innings as the Houston Astros beat the Detroit tigers 4-1 on Sunday. Blanco (7-2) threw the only no-hitter in the majors this season on April 1 against Toronto.

In Seattle, Logan Gilbert struck out nine and the surging Mariners swept the Texas Rangers with a 5-0 victory Sunday. The Rangers’ Tyler Locklear did send one long against the Mariners.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

Sunday

Double Elimination

No. 1 Tennessee (57-12) 6 – No. 4 North Carolina (48-15) 1

No. 8 Florida State (48-16) 7 – No. 12 Virginia (46-17) 3

Monday Elimination Games

Florida (34-29) vs. No. 10 North Carlonia State (38-22) at 1:00 pm EXPN+

No. 3 Texas A&M (50-13) vs. No. 2 Kentucky (45-14) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

TAMUC

Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field and cross country student-athlete Colten van Voorhis has received the prestigious F.L. McDonald Postgraduate Scholarship from the Southland Conference. Only two student-athletes across all sports and schools in the Southland receive the F.L. McDonald Award, which is presented annually to one female and one male graduating student-athlete upon selection by the Southland Conference Faculty Athletic Representative Committee. The athlete must use the $5,000 scholarship for graduate study at an institution of the recipient’s choice.

