MLB

Sunday

Astros (38-40) 8 – Orioles (49-28) 1

Rangers (37-40) 4 – Royals (42-37) 0

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (CHOSE-sir) retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced over five scoreless innings in his season debut. Rookie Wyatt Langford extended his RBI streak to five games, and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

For Houston, Framber Valdez (FAM-bur) pitched seven solid innings. Jeremy Peña and Yainer (YAN-nur) Diaz had three RBI apiece to give the Astros an 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Monday

Rangers (37-40) at Milwaukee Brewers (45-33) at 7:10 pm

Astros – Idle

WNBA

Sunday

Mystics I4-13) 92 – Wings (3-130 84

Sky (6-9) 88 – Fever (7-11) 87

For the first time in their pro careers, Angel Reese won against Caitlin (KATE-lin) Clark. Reese scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Chicago Sky to a thrilling 88-87 comeback victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday, despite 17 points and a franchise-record 13 assists for Clark. Reese recorded a double-double for the eighth consecutive game, extending her WNBA rookie record, to help Chicago overcome a 15-point second-half deficit and earn her first victory over the Fever and Clark as a pro.

PGA

Six climate protesters stormed the 18th green while the tournament leaders lined up their putts for the final hole of regulation at Sunday’s PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship. It delayed the finish for about five minutes. The protesters came from all directions around the green and waved smoke bombs that left white and red residue on the putting surface. Some protesters were wearing white T-shirts with the words “NO GOLF ON A DEAD PLANET” in black lettering on the front.

COLLEGE

MCWS

Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field

Sunday

Game 2

No. 1 Tennessee (1-1) 4 – Texas A&M (1-1) 1

Monday

Game 3

No. 3 Texas A&M (53-14) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (59-13) at 6:00 pm ESPN/ESPN+

U.S. Open Skeet Shoot

This past weekend, Lauren Burge of Mt Pleasant participated in the U.S. Open skeet shoot and won the Lady’s High Overall Champion with 395/400. The U.S. Open is the country’s second most challenging skeet shoot, followed by the World Shoot. The Difficulty factor is determined by how many AAA shooters are shooting the event.