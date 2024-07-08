Monday’s Sports

MLB

Sunday

Twins (51-39) 3 – Astros (46-44) 2

Rangers (42-48) 13 – Rays (44-46) 2

The Texas Rangers batted around twice in a 13-2 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. They finished a three-game sweep. Texas matched its season high with 19 hits, sending nine batters to the plate in the fourth and fifth innings.

Jose Miranda achieved a remarkable feat, matching a major league record with hits in 12 straight plate appearances. Byron Buxton and Brooks Lee homered, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 9-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Monday

Rangers (42-48) at Anaheim Angels (37-52) at 8:38 pm

Astros – Idle

How much will it cost for a family of four to attend every event at All-Star Week in Arlington? Attending every all-star event would cost $2,809.68 or $800 more than the average Texas mortgage payment. And that’s just the least expensive way of seeing everything. If you want to go the luxury route and get better tickets, attend high-end parties, and eat much better food, you may need to sell your house first.

WNBA

Sunday

The Sky’s Angel Reese set a WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double. Despite that, the Seattle Storm beat Chicago 84-71 on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces (13-7) 104 – Dallas Wings (5-17) 85

TOURNAMENT

The Chapel Hill Education Foundation is hosting a co-ed slow-pitch softball tournament at the CHHS softball field at the end of July. Register online on July 22 at http://rebrand.ly/CHEFSoftball2024 to have fun and support Chapel Hill schools.