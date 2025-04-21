Monday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
West 1st Round Game 1
Thunder (68-14 1-0) 131 – Grizzlies (48-34) 80
East 1st Round Game 1
Celtics (61-21 1-0) 103 – Magic (41-41) 86
East 1st Round Game 1
Cavaliers (64-18 1-0) 121 – Heat (37-45) 100
West 1st Round Game 1
Warriors (48-34 1-0) 95 – Rockets (52-30) 85
NHL
Saturday
West 1st Round Game 1
Avalanche (49-29-4) 5 – Stars (50-26-6) 1
Nathan MacKinnon contributed to Colorado’s strange goals in the second period before adding an empty-netter late as the Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 in the opener of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Saturday night.
Monday
West 1st Round Game 2
Avalanche (49-29-4 1-0) at Dallas Stars (50-26-6) at 8:30 pm on ESPN
MLB
Sunday
Dodgers (16-7) 1 – Rangers (13-9) 0
Padres (16-6) 3 – Astros (10-11) 2
Monday
Blue Jays (12-10) at Houston Astros (10-11) at 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Saturday
McNeese (34-17 9-0) 6 – ETAMU (9-38 5-19) 3
Despite three runs in the seventh inning, East Texas A&M University fell 6-3 to the conference-leading McNeese Cowgirls on Saturday afternoon at the Cowgirl Diamond to end the series. The Lions end SLC play at HCU next weekend. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 4:00 pm, and Saturday’s finale starts at Noon.
Sunday
No. 4 Oklahoma (38-5) 6 – No. 15 Mississippi St. (33-13) 5
No. 4 Oklahoma (39-5) 9 – No. 5 Mississippi St. (33-14) 6
BASEBALL
Sunday
Oklahoma St (24-16) 14 – Houston (21-18) 1
TRACK
Romi Griese (ROW-me GREASE) broke her school record in the discus for the second time this weekend as the East Texas A&M University track and field team closed out the California trip with the Beach Invitational and Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday. The Lions are off next week and will participate in the Corky/Crofoot Shootout in Lubbock on May 2-3, the final meeting before the conference championships.
NBA
Domingo
Oeste 1ª Ronda Juego 1
Trueno (68-14, 1-0) 131 – Grizzlies (48-34) 80
Juego 1 de la 1ª Ronda del Este
Celtics (61-21, 1-0) 103 – Magia (41-41) 86
Juego 1 de la 1ª Ronda del Este
Cavaliers (64-18, 1-0) 121 – Heat (37-45) 100
Oeste 1ª Ronda Juego 1
Guerreros (48-34, 1-0) 95 – Cohetes (52-30) 85
NHL
Sábado
Oeste 1ª Ronda Juego 1
Avalancha (49-29-4) 5 – Estrellas (50-26-6) 1
Nathan MacKinnon contribuyó a los extraños goles de Colorado en el segundo período antes de agregar un gol a puerta vacía al final para que los Avalanche vencieran a los Dallas Stars 5-1 en el primer partido de su serie de playoffs de primera ronda de la Conferencia Oeste el sábado por la noche.
Lunes
Oeste 1ª Ronda Juego 2
Avalanche (49-29-4, 1-0) en Dallas Stars (50-26-6) a las 8:30 pm por ESPN
Grandes Ligas
Domingo
Dodgers (16-7) 1 – Rangers (13-9) 0
Padres (16-6) 3 – Astros (10-11) 2
Lunes
Azulejos (12-10) en Houston Astros (10-11) a las 7:10 pm
UNIVERSIDAD
SÓFBOL
Sábado
McNeese (34-17, 9-0) 6 – ETAMU (9-38, 5-19) 3
A pesar de tres carreras en la séptima entrada, la Universidad de East Texas A&M cayó 6-3 ante las McNeese Cowgirls, líderes de la conferencia, el sábado por la tarde en el Cowgirl Diamond para terminar la serie. Los Lions terminan el juego de SLC en HCU el próximo fin de semana. La doble cartelera del viernes comienza a las 4:00 pm, y la final del sábado comienza al mediodía.
Domingo
No. 4 Oklahoma (38-5) 6 – No. 15 Mississippi St. (33-13) 5
No. 4 Oklahoma (39-5) 9 – No. 5 Calle Mississippi (33-14) 6
BÉISBOL
Domingo
Oklahoma St (24-16) 14 – Houston (21-18) 1
PISTA
Romi Griese (ROW-me GREASE) rompió su récord escolar en el lanzamiento de disco por segunda vez este fin de semana cuando el equipo de atletismo de la Universidad East Texas A&M cerró el viaje a California con el Beach Invitational y Mt. SAC Relays el sábado. Los Lions descansan la próxima semana y participarán en el Corky/Crofoot Shootout en Lubbock el 2 y 3 de mayo, el último encuentro antes de los campeonatos de conferencia.