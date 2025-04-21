NBA

Sunday

West 1st Round Game 1

Thunder (68-14 1-0) 131 – Grizzlies (48-34) 80

East 1st Round Game 1

Celtics (61-21 1-0) 103 – Magic (41-41) 86

East 1st Round Game 1

Cavaliers (64-18 1-0) 121 – Heat (37-45) 100

West 1st Round Game 1

Warriors (48-34 1-0) 95 – Rockets (52-30) 85

NHL

Saturday

West 1st Round Game 1

Avalanche (49-29-4) 5 – Stars (50-26-6) 1

Nathan MacKinnon contributed to Colorado’s strange goals in the second period before adding an empty-netter late as the Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 in the opener of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Saturday night.

Monday

West 1st Round Game 2

Avalanche (49-29-4 1-0) at Dallas Stars (50-26-6) at 8:30 pm on ESPN

MLB

Sunday

Dodgers (16-7) 1 – Rangers (13-9) 0

Padres (16-6) 3 – Astros (10-11) 2

Monday

Blue Jays (12-10) at Houston Astros (10-11) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Saturday

McNeese (34-17 9-0) 6 – ETAMU (9-38 5-19) 3

Despite three runs in the seventh inning, East Texas A&M University fell 6-3 to the conference-leading McNeese Cowgirls on Saturday afternoon at the Cowgirl Diamond to end the series. The Lions end SLC play at HCU next weekend. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 4:00 pm, and Saturday’s finale starts at Noon.

Sunday

No. 4 Oklahoma (38-5) 6 – No. 15 Mississippi St. (33-13) 5

No. 4 Oklahoma (39-5) 9 – No. 5 Mississippi St. (33-14) 6

BASEBALL

Sunday

Oklahoma St (24-16) 14 – Houston (21-18) 1

TRACK

Romi Griese (ROW-me GREASE) broke her school record in the discus for the second time this weekend as the East Texas A&M University track and field team closed out the California trip with the Beach Invitational and Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday. The Lions are off next week and will participate in the Corky/Crofoot Shootout in Lubbock on May 2-3, the final meeting before the conference championships.

NBA

Domingo

Oeste 1ª Ronda Juego 1

Trueno (68-14, 1-0) 131 – Grizzlies (48-34) 80

Juego 1 de la 1ª Ronda del Este

Celtics (61-21, 1-0) 103 – Magia (41-41) 86

Juego 1 de la 1ª Ronda del Este

Cavaliers (64-18, 1-0) 121 – Heat (37-45) 100

Oeste 1ª Ronda Juego 1

Guerreros (48-34, 1-0) 95 – Cohetes (52-30) 85

NHL

Sábado

Oeste 1ª Ronda Juego 1

Avalancha (49-29-4) 5 – Estrellas (50-26-6) 1

Nathan MacKinnon contribuyó a los extraños goles de Colorado en el segundo período antes de agregar un gol a puerta vacía al final para que los Avalanche vencieran a los Dallas Stars 5-1 en el primer partido de su serie de playoffs de primera ronda de la Conferencia Oeste el sábado por la noche.

Lunes

Oeste 1ª Ronda Juego 2

Avalanche (49-29-4, 1-0) en Dallas Stars (50-26-6) a las 8:30 pm por ESPN

Grandes Ligas

Domingo

Dodgers (16-7) 1 – Rangers (13-9) 0

Padres (16-6) 3 – Astros (10-11) 2

Lunes

Azulejos (12-10) en Houston Astros (10-11) a las 7:10 pm

UNIVERSIDAD

SÓFBOL

Sábado

McNeese (34-17, 9-0) 6 – ETAMU (9-38, 5-19) 3

A pesar de tres carreras en la séptima entrada, la Universidad de East Texas A&M cayó 6-3 ante las McNeese Cowgirls, líderes de la conferencia, el sábado por la tarde en el Cowgirl Diamond para terminar la serie. Los Lions terminan el juego de SLC en HCU el próximo fin de semana. La doble cartelera del viernes comienza a las 4:00 pm, y la final del sábado comienza al mediodía.

Domingo

No. 4 Oklahoma (38-5) 6 – No. 15 Mississippi St. (33-13) 5

No. 4 Oklahoma (39-5) 9 – No. 5 Calle Mississippi (33-14) 6

BÉISBOL

Domingo

Oklahoma St (24-16) 14 – Houston (21-18) 1

PISTA

Romi Griese (ROW-me GREASE) rompió su récord escolar en el lanzamiento de disco por segunda vez este fin de semana cuando el equipo de atletismo de la Universidad East Texas A&M cerró el viaje a California con el Beach Invitational y Mt. SAC Relays el sábado. Los Lions descansan la próxima semana y participarán en el Corky/Crofoot Shootout en Lubbock el 2 y 3 de mayo, el último encuentro antes de los campeonatos de conferencia.