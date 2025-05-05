Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

Pacers (50-32, 1-0) 121 – Cavaliers (64-18, 0-1) 112

Warriors (48-34, 4-3) 103 – Rockets (52-30, 3-4) 89

The Golden State Warriors gained control of Game 7 early against the Houston Rockets and now face the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

WNBA

Friday

Aces (1-0) 112 – Dallas Wings (0-1) 78

Sunday

Fever (2-0) 108 – Brazile (0-2) 44

The Fever fans got what they wanted Sunday at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Caitlin Clark made an estimated 36-foot 3-pointer from just behind the court spot with her No. 22 logo affixed. That’s where she hit the shot as an Iowa senior in 2024 that broke the NCAA women’s basketball career-scoring record.

NHL

Saturday

Stars (50-26-6, 4-3) 4 – Avalanche (49-29-4, 3-4) 2

The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs are here. The Winnipeg Jets are the NHL’s top overall seed, having finished the regular season with the most points in the standings. The Washington Capitals earned the No. 1 seed in the East. The Stars are also in the show.

MLB

Sunday

White Sox (10-24) 5 – Astros (17-16) 4

Rangers (17-18) 8 – Mariners (20-13) 1

The Texas Rangers fired hitting Coach Donnie Ecker as they entered Sunday’s game with the second-fewest runs scored in MLB. The Rangers are now 17-18 despite having the fourth-best ERA in the American League.

Monday

Astros (17-16) at Milwaukee Brewers (17-18) at 6:40 pm

Rangers – Idle

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Friday

Fighting till the last out of the season, the East Texas A&M University softball team came up short in a 6-5 loss to the Lamar Cardinals on Friday afternoon at the Cowgirl Diamond to end its run in the Southland Conference tournament.

Sunday

Arizona (43-10) 8 – Houston (22-24) 3

Oklahoma St. (33-17) 4 – Utah (13-39) 1

Iowa St. (30-22) 4 – Baylor (26-26) 3

BASEBALL

Sunday

Texas A&M (27-20) 6 – No. 2 LSU (38-11) 4

No. 19 West Virginia (39-7) 5 – Texas Tech (16-28) 0

No. 23 Ole Miss (33-15) 7 – No. 21 Oklahoma (32-14) 3

TCU (33-15) 13 – No. 24 Arizona (33-14) 6

Arizona St. (32-17) 8 – Baylor (29-18) 6

Oklahoma (22-21) 10 – UCF (24-23) 6

TRACK

Two East Texas A&M University records fell as the track and field team closed its regular season at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout at the Fuller Track and Field Complex on Thursday and Friday. The Lions now focus on the Southland Conference Championships in Houston on May 15-17.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Hallsville vs. Crandall at Lindale

Sulphur Springs vs. Godley at Forney

Van Alstyne vs. Canton

Aubrey vs. Carthage

Hughes Springs vs. Gunter

Hooks vs. S&S Consolidated

DeKalb vs. Boyd

Hawkins vs. Corrigan-Camden

Alba-Golden vs. Shelbyville

BASEBALL

Whitehouse vs. Wakeland

Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale

Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson

Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff

Prairiland vs. Paradise

Boyd vs. Chisum

NBA

Domingo

Pacers (50-32, 1-0) 121 – Cavaliers (64-18, 0-1) 112

Warriors (48-34, 4-3) 103 – Rockets (52-30, 3-4) 89

Los Golden State Warriors tomaron el control del Juego 7 temprano contra los Houston Rockets y ahora se enfrentan a los Timberwolves el martes por la noche en Minnesota.

WNBA

Viernes

Ases (1-0) 112 – Dallas Wings (0-1) 78

Domingo

Fiebre (2-0) 108 – Brazile (0-2) 44

Los fanáticos de Fever obtuvieron lo que querían el domingo en el Carver-Hawkeye Arena de Iowa. Caitlin Clark anotó un triple estimado de 36 pies desde justo detrás del lugar de la cancha con su logotipo No. 22 adherido. Ahí es donde anotó el tiro como estudiante de último año de Iowa en 2024 que rompió el récord de anotación de la carrera de baloncesto femenino de la NCAA.

NHL

Sábado

Estrellas (50-26-6, 4-3) 4 – Avalancha (49-29-4, 3-4) 2

Los playoffs de la Copa Stanley 2025 ya están aquí. Los Winnipeg Jets son el principal sembrado general de la NHL, habiendo terminado la temporada regular con la mayor cantidad de puntos en la clasificación. Los Washington Capitals obtuvieron el sembrado No. 1 en el Este. Las estrellas también están en el espectáculo.

Grandes Ligas

Domingo

Medias Blancas (10-24) 5 – Astros (17-16) 4

Rangers (17-18) 8 – Marineros (20-13) 1

Los Rangers de Texas despidieron al entrenador de bateo Donnie Ecker al ingresar al juego del domingo con la segunda menor cantidad de carreras anotadas en la MLB. Los Rangers ahora tienen marca de 17-18 a pesar de tener la cuarta mejor efectividad de la Liga Americana.

Lunes

Astros (17-16) en Cerveceros de Milwaukee (17-18) a las 6:40 pm

Rangers – Inactivo

UNIVERSIDAD

SÓFBOL

Viernes

Luchando hasta el último out de la temporada, el equipo de softbol de la Universidad East Texas A&M se quedó corto en una derrota por 6-5 ante los Lamar Cardinals el viernes por la tarde en el Cowgirl Diamond para terminar su carrera en el torneo de la Conferencia Southland.

Domingo

Arizona (43-10) 8 – Houston (22-24) 3

Oklahoma St. (33-17) 4 – Utah (13-39) 1

Iowa St. (30-22) 4 – Baylor (26-26) 3

BÉISBOL

Domingo

Texas A&M (27-20) 6 – No. 2 LSU (38-11) 4

No. 19 Virginia Occidental (39-7) 5 – Texas Tech (16-28) 0

Nº 23 Ole Miss (33-15) 7 – Nº 21 Oklahoma (32-14) 3

TCU (33-15) 13 – No. 24 Arizona (33-14) 6

Arizona St. (32-17) 8 – Baylor (29-18) 6

Oklahoma (22-21) 10 – UCF (24-23) 6

PISTA

Dos récords de la Universidad East Texas A&M cayeron cuando el equipo de atletismo cerró su temporada regular en el Corky/Crofoot Shootout en el Fuller Track and Field Complex el jueves y viernes. Los Lions ahora se enfocan en el Campeonato de la Conferencia Southland en Houston del 15 al 17 de mayo.

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

SÓFBOL

Hallsville vs. Crandall en Lindale

Sulphur Springs vs. Godley en Forney

Van Alstyne vs. Cantón

Aubrey vs. Cartago

Hughes Springs vs. Gunter

Hooks vs. S&S Consolidated

DeKalb vs. Boyd

Hawkins vs. Corrigan-Camden

Alba-Golden vs. Shelbyville

BÉISBOL

Whitehouse vs. Wakeland

Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale

Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson

Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff

Prairiland vs. Paraíso

Boyd vs. Chisum