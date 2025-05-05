Monday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
Pacers (50-32, 1-0) 121 – Cavaliers (64-18, 0-1) 112
Warriors (48-34, 4-3) 103 – Rockets (52-30, 3-4) 89
The Golden State Warriors gained control of Game 7 early against the Houston Rockets and now face the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Minnesota.
WNBA
Friday
Aces (1-0) 112 – Dallas Wings (0-1) 78
Sunday
Fever (2-0) 108 – Brazile (0-2) 44
The Fever fans got what they wanted Sunday at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Caitlin Clark made an estimated 36-foot 3-pointer from just behind the court spot with her No. 22 logo affixed. That’s where she hit the shot as an Iowa senior in 2024 that broke the NCAA women’s basketball career-scoring record.
NHL
Saturday
Stars (50-26-6, 4-3) 4 – Avalanche (49-29-4, 3-4) 2
The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs are here. The Winnipeg Jets are the NHL’s top overall seed, having finished the regular season with the most points in the standings. The Washington Capitals earned the No. 1 seed in the East. The Stars are also in the show.
MLB
Sunday
White Sox (10-24) 5 – Astros (17-16) 4
Rangers (17-18) 8 – Mariners (20-13) 1
The Texas Rangers fired hitting Coach Donnie Ecker as they entered Sunday’s game with the second-fewest runs scored in MLB. The Rangers are now 17-18 despite having the fourth-best ERA in the American League.
Monday
Astros (17-16) at Milwaukee Brewers (17-18) at 6:40 pm
Rangers – Idle
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Friday
Fighting till the last out of the season, the East Texas A&M University softball team came up short in a 6-5 loss to the Lamar Cardinals on Friday afternoon at the Cowgirl Diamond to end its run in the Southland Conference tournament.
Sunday
Arizona (43-10) 8 – Houston (22-24) 3
Oklahoma St. (33-17) 4 – Utah (13-39) 1
Iowa St. (30-22) 4 – Baylor (26-26) 3
BASEBALL
Sunday
Texas A&M (27-20) 6 – No. 2 LSU (38-11) 4
No. 19 West Virginia (39-7) 5 – Texas Tech (16-28) 0
No. 23 Ole Miss (33-15) 7 – No. 21 Oklahoma (32-14) 3
TCU (33-15) 13 – No. 24 Arizona (33-14) 6
Arizona St. (32-17) 8 – Baylor (29-18) 6
Oklahoma (22-21) 10 – UCF (24-23) 6
TRACK
Two East Texas A&M University records fell as the track and field team closed its regular season at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout at the Fuller Track and Field Complex on Thursday and Friday. The Lions now focus on the Southland Conference Championships in Houston on May 15-17.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Hallsville vs. Crandall at Lindale
Sulphur Springs vs. Godley at Forney
Van Alstyne vs. Canton
Aubrey vs. Carthage
Hughes Springs vs. Gunter
Hooks vs. S&S Consolidated
DeKalb vs. Boyd
Hawkins vs. Corrigan-Camden
Alba-Golden vs. Shelbyville
BASEBALL
Whitehouse vs. Wakeland
Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale
Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson
Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff
Prairiland vs. Paradise
Boyd vs. Chisum
NBA
Domingo
Pacers (50-32, 1-0) 121 – Cavaliers (64-18, 0-1) 112
Warriors (48-34, 4-3) 103 – Rockets (52-30, 3-4) 89
Los Golden State Warriors tomaron el control del Juego 7 temprano contra los Houston Rockets y ahora se enfrentan a los Timberwolves el martes por la noche en Minnesota.
WNBA
Viernes
Ases (1-0) 112 – Dallas Wings (0-1) 78
Domingo
Fiebre (2-0) 108 – Brazile (0-2) 44
Los fanáticos de Fever obtuvieron lo que querían el domingo en el Carver-Hawkeye Arena de Iowa. Caitlin Clark anotó un triple estimado de 36 pies desde justo detrás del lugar de la cancha con su logotipo No. 22 adherido. Ahí es donde anotó el tiro como estudiante de último año de Iowa en 2024 que rompió el récord de anotación de la carrera de baloncesto femenino de la NCAA.
NHL
Sábado
Estrellas (50-26-6, 4-3) 4 – Avalancha (49-29-4, 3-4) 2
Los playoffs de la Copa Stanley 2025 ya están aquí. Los Winnipeg Jets son el principal sembrado general de la NHL, habiendo terminado la temporada regular con la mayor cantidad de puntos en la clasificación. Los Washington Capitals obtuvieron el sembrado No. 1 en el Este. Las estrellas también están en el espectáculo.
Grandes Ligas
Domingo
Medias Blancas (10-24) 5 – Astros (17-16) 4
Rangers (17-18) 8 – Marineros (20-13) 1
Los Rangers de Texas despidieron al entrenador de bateo Donnie Ecker al ingresar al juego del domingo con la segunda menor cantidad de carreras anotadas en la MLB. Los Rangers ahora tienen marca de 17-18 a pesar de tener la cuarta mejor efectividad de la Liga Americana.
Lunes
Astros (17-16) en Cerveceros de Milwaukee (17-18) a las 6:40 pm
Rangers – Inactivo
UNIVERSIDAD
SÓFBOL
Viernes
Luchando hasta el último out de la temporada, el equipo de softbol de la Universidad East Texas A&M se quedó corto en una derrota por 6-5 ante los Lamar Cardinals el viernes por la tarde en el Cowgirl Diamond para terminar su carrera en el torneo de la Conferencia Southland.
Domingo
Arizona (43-10) 8 – Houston (22-24) 3
Oklahoma St. (33-17) 4 – Utah (13-39) 1
Iowa St. (30-22) 4 – Baylor (26-26) 3
BÉISBOL
Domingo
Texas A&M (27-20) 6 – No. 2 LSU (38-11) 4
No. 19 Virginia Occidental (39-7) 5 – Texas Tech (16-28) 0
Nº 23 Ole Miss (33-15) 7 – Nº 21 Oklahoma (32-14) 3
TCU (33-15) 13 – No. 24 Arizona (33-14) 6
Arizona St. (32-17) 8 – Baylor (29-18) 6
Oklahoma (22-21) 10 – UCF (24-23) 6
PISTA
Dos récords de la Universidad East Texas A&M cayeron cuando el equipo de atletismo cerró su temporada regular en el Corky/Crofoot Shootout en el Fuller Track and Field Complex el jueves y viernes. Los Lions ahora se enfocan en el Campeonato de la Conferencia Southland en Houston del 15 al 17 de mayo.
ESCUELA SECUNDARIA
SÓFBOL
Hallsville vs. Crandall en Lindale
Sulphur Springs vs. Godley en Forney
Van Alstyne vs. Cantón
Aubrey vs. Cartago
Hughes Springs vs. Gunter
Hooks vs. S&S Consolidated
DeKalb vs. Boyd
Hawkins vs. Corrigan-Camden
Alba-Golden vs. Shelbyville
BÉISBOL
Whitehouse vs. Wakeland
Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale
Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson
Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff
Prairiland vs. Paraíso
Boyd vs. Chisum