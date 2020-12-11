Monday’s Sports

Reid Pinckard

NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City quarterback, and East Texas native is in the lead with 261,309 votes, with an almost 10,000-point lead, for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. The Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson follows Mahomes. Sports Illustrated named Mahomes as one of five athletes selected as 2020 Sportsperson of the year.

NCAA

They canceled Saturday’s football game between the Texas Longhorns and Kanas Jayhawks. UT shut down its football training facilities because of COVID-19.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce has added Erica Schilling to the Lion Athletics Executive Team as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Championship Resources. Schilling will lead Lion Athletics’ revenue generation efforts to support the 424 Best in Class student-athletes. It includes leadership of the Lion Champions Fund (philanthropic giving), Lion Sports Properties (sponsorships and advertising), and Lion Sales and Service (ticketing and customer relations).

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant High School announced senior Reid Pinckard as a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team (2nd team). To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer, or manager in good standing with the team, a senior of good moral character, and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above. Nominated student-athletes are evaluated on their GPA, class rank, and ACT and SAT scores. He is the son of Ritchie and Amanda Pinckard.

They shut down Maud’s JV so that Mt Pleasant will play its freshmen vs. Mt Pleasant’s JV at 5:00 pm Friday. The varsity will still play Maud at 6:30 pm.

Football

Here are the top-ten advancing in football for 6A and 5A

6A

North Shore

Westlake

Duncanville

Allen

Lake Travis

Katy Tompkins

Cy Bridgeland

Katy High

Cedar Hill

DeSoto

5A DI

Denton Ryan

Cedar Park

Alvin Manvel

Highland Park

Lancaster

Lubbock Coronado

Corpus Christi Memorial

Colleyville Heritage

Frisco Lone Star

Magnolia

5A DII

Ennis

Aledo

Fort Bend Marshall

Huntsville

Texas High

Lucas Lovejoy

Lubbock Cooper

Wichita Falls Rider

Liberty Hill

Frisco High

In 4A DI Canyon takes on Argyle and Lindale faces Austin LBJ

Mt Vernon vs. Jim Ned at the Old Globe Life Park in Arlington Friday at 3:15 pm Star 96.9