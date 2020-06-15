Monday’s Sports

Daniel Berger

MLB

All of Major League Baseball could be bracing for a spring training lockout and shortened 2022 season after the coronavirus pandemic heightened the likelihood of the sport’s first work stoppage since 1994-95. Major League Baseball owners are left with the decision of how long a regular season to schedule after players’ union head Tony Clark said Saturday night that “unfortunately it appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile.”

NFL

Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality, and racism. In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account Saturday that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.”

PGA

Daniel Berger’s putt on the final hole with everything riding on it, dropped in to pull off the perfect Sunday at Colonial. You could hear the ball drop and that continued as he walked away. No cheers on his 10-foot birdie on the final hole. No groans when Collin Morikawa missed a 6-foot birdie putt for the win. And more silence on the first playoff hole that Berger won with a par.

COLLEGE

Black athletes at the University of Texas are stepping up and formally asking for the university to make several changes. Their letter asked for a permanent black history exhibit in the Texas Hall of Fame. A section at Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium named after the first black Longhorn football player, Julius Whittier, and for the athletic administration to donate 0.5 percent of the annual earnings to black organizations. The players are also asking for “The Eyes of Texas” to be put away. The song was written in 1903 and had its origins in a commonly used statement by Robert E. Lee.

HIGH SCHOOL

A West Orange-Stark football player has tested positive for coronavirus, causing the school to suspend its voluntary summer workout program. The school says the shutdown will last 14 days. After attending Monday’s first workout at the school, the player informed WO-S head coach Cornel Thompson that he had possible exposure to coronavirus through contact with a family member on Tuesday. The player was then sent home and tested.