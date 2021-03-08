Monday’s Sports

NHL

Predators 4 – Dallas Stars 3

TAMUC

For the third straight season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team has qualified for the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday night. The Lions (13-3) are the third seed in the South-Central Region, comprised of the Lone Star and Great American Conferences this season. A&M-Commerce will face off against sixth-seeded Southern Nazarene University on Friday at 7:45 pm in its opening round.

The No. 5 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team used stellar defense, exceptional pitching, and clutch offense to earn a shutout sweep of No. 17 West Texas A&M on Sunday, winning 2-0 and 1-0. The Lions move to 10-4 overall and 4-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The Lions have now won five straight games by shutout and have gone 33.1 innings since allowing an opponent to score – both are program records.

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College Softball traveled to Wilburton, Oklahoma, to take on Eastern Oklahoma State College in a two-game series. NTCC would take Game 1, 8-2, and Game 2, 4-9. The series sweep gives the NTCC softball team five-straight as they head into conference play.

Eagle baseball traveled to Carthage to take on the Panola Ponies in a conference showdown last Thursday. Panola would make a last-inning comeback to defeat NTCC 7-6.

HIGH SCHOOL

The 2021 UIL Girls’ Basketball State Tournament starts Wednesday in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Dodd City has the first game against Nazareth at 10:00 am. Dodd City is 31-0, and Nazareth is 27-4 in the 1A match.