Monday’s Sports

Brees’ kids announce dad’s retirement

NFL

Former Texas High School Football Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees announced he is retiring from football. The future Hall-of-Famer made his announcement on Instagram, sharing a video of his four children making the announcement. The video included a caption that reads: “After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football.”

NCAA

The 68 teams whose names popped up in the March Madness bracket only thought it was time to celebrate. The next four- or five-days figure to be the most nerve-wracking part of their seasons. Welcome to the Bubble Ball. They are playing the NCAA Tournament in a pandemic, where no player can show up for the games in Indianapolis without seven negative COVID tests, and no team is really “in” the tournament until they tip the ball off.

For the first time in program history, the Baylor men’s basketball team is the top seed in the NCAA tournament. The Bears lost just two games in the regular season and were ranked in the top five all season. Baylor is the second overall team in the tournament. Baylor will play the 16-seeded Hartford Hawks on Friday. The Lady Bears beat West Virginia to win the 11th Big 12 title.

The Longhorns will enter the national championship tournament as a No. 3 seed in the East Region and will face Abilene Christian in the first round.

LSC

The third-seeded Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team came out on the wrong end of a 97-79 scoreline Saturday, falling to second-seeded Southwestern Oklahoma State University in the NCAA Division II South Central Region Semifinal.

The No. 3 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team ran its winning streak to 10 games with a pair of shutouts over UT-Permian Basin Sunday. The Lions won the first game 6-0, then earned an 8-0 run-rule game in six innings in the second game.

SCC

The No. 1 Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks earned another piece of hardware after defeating No. 3 Sam Houston (56-45) for the 2020-21 Southland Conference Championship Sunday afternoon. The first time the Ladyjack program has won the tournament since 2006 and making an NCAA Tournament appearance.

HIGH SCHOL

An 11-0 San Antonio Cole run ran around Tatum over the weekend. No. 10 Tatum fell to fifth-ranked Cole 77-60 Friday in the Class 3A state championship game at the Alamodome. The Eagles, who played for a boys’ basketball title for the fourth time in school history, end their season at 25-4.

SOFTBALL

Como-Pickton 17 – McLeod 8

DeKalb 17 – Paul Pewitt 0

Edgewood 3 – Chisum 1

Gilmer 3 – Henderson 0

Grand Saline 12 – Lone Oak 1

Harmony 12 – Mt Vernon 4

Hughes Springs 12 – New Diana 0

Mt Pleasant 15 – Pine Tree 0

Prairiland 11 – Commerce 0

Quitman 13 – TY Chapel Hill 2

Sulphur Springs 1 – Longview 0

White Oak 23 – Daingerfield 0

Winnsboro 12 – Mineola 10

BASEBALL

Atlanta 4 – Sulphur Springs 3

Chapel Hill MP 9 – Independence 3

Gilmer 14 – TY Chapel Hill 2

Heritage 8 – Mt Pleasant 1

Queen City 6 – Quitman 5

Quitman 8 – DeKalb 5

Rivercrest 1 – McLeod 0

Union Grove 6 – Beckville 3