Monday’s Sports

NBA
Thunder (18-24) 114 – Houston Rockets (11-30) 112
New Orleans (18-24) 113 – Nuggets (25-17) 108
Dallas (22-19) 132 – Trail Blazers (25-17) 92
NHL
Predators (14-17-1) 4 – Dallas Stars (10-10-8) 3
NCAAM
No. 1 Baylor 76 – No. 9 Wisconsin 63
No. 3 Arkansas 68 – No. 6 Texas Tech 66
No. 2 Houston 63 – No. 10 Rutgers 60
No 5 Villanova 84 – No. 13 North Texas 61
No. 12 Oregon State 80 – No. 4 Oklahoma State 70
No. 15 Oral Roberts 81 – No. 1 Florida 78
NCAAW
No. 2 Baylor 101 – No. 15 Jackson State 52
No. 5 Georgia Tech 54 – SFA Lady Jacks 52
LSC
The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team wraps up a Lone Star Conference weekend set on Sunday with a pair of games against Texas Woman’s University. The Lions are 16-4 overall and 10-0 in the Lone Star Conference. Texas Woman’s University is 4-11 overall and 3-7 in LSC play. A&M-Commerce is on a 12-game winning streak with doubleheader sweeps of then-No. 16 Rogers State, Eastern New Mexico, then-No. 17 West Texas A&M, Western New Mexico, UT-Permian Basin, and Midwestern State. The 12-game win streak tied for the fifth-longest active in Division II.
The Lion’s soccer team has postponed upcoming matches due to concerns related to COVID-19. Saturday’s non-conference game at UT-Tyler and the home match against West Texas A&M scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, will not be played as scheduled. All parties will look to reschedule on available dates.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Alvord 11 – Cumby 0
Beckville 13 – Union Hill 1
Commerce 10 – Chisum 7
Como-Pickton 20 – Winona 7
Cooper 13 – Wolfe City 3
Marshall 4 – Pine Tree 3
Texas High 6 – Sulphur Springs 1
Winona 21 – Alba-Golden 11
SOFTBALL
Como-Pickton 14 – Alba-Golden 4
DeKalb 3 – Queen City 2
Edgewood 15 – Commerce 1
Gilmer 11 – Paris 0
Grand Saline 12 – Chisum 8
Liberty Eylau 9 – Pittsburg 4
Marshall 16 – Pine Tree 0
Rains 13 – Prairiland 0
Sulphur Springs 9 – Texas High 1
Wolfe City 25 – North Hopkins 0
SOCCER
Bi-District
Sulphur Springs vs. Whitehouse at Whitehouse Friday 6:30 pm