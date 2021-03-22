Monday’s Sports

No. 1 Baylor 76 – No. 9 Wisconsin 63

NBA

Thunder (18-24) 114 – Houston Rockets (11-30) 112

New Orleans (18-24) 113 – Nuggets (25-17) 108

Dallas (22-19) 132 – Trail Blazers (25-17) 92

NHL

Predators (14-17-1) 4 – Dallas Stars (10-10-8) 3

NCAAM

No. 3 Arkansas 68 – No. 6 Texas Tech 66

No. 2 Houston 63 – No. 10 Rutgers 60

No 5 Villanova 84 – No. 13 North Texas 61

No. 12 Oregon State 80 – No. 4 Oklahoma State 70

No. 15 Oral Roberts 81 – No. 1 Florida 78

NCAAW

No. 2 Baylor 101 – No. 15 Jackson State 52

No. 5 Georgia Tech 54 – SFA Lady Jacks 52

LSC

The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team wraps up a Lone Star Conference weekend set on Sunday with a pair of games against Texas Woman’s University. The Lions are 16-4 overall and 10-0 in the Lone Star Conference. Texas Woman’s University is 4-11 overall and 3-7 in LSC play. A&M-Commerce is on a 12-game winning streak with doubleheader sweeps of then-No. 16 Rogers State, Eastern New Mexico, then-No. 17 West Texas A&M, Western New Mexico, UT-Permian Basin, and Midwestern State. The 12-game win streak tied for the fifth-longest active in Division II.

The Lion’s soccer team has postponed upcoming matches due to concerns related to COVID-19. Saturday’s non-conference game at UT-Tyler and the home match against West Texas A&M scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, will not be played as scheduled. All parties will look to reschedule on available dates.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Alvord 11 – Cumby 0

Beckville 13 – Union Hill 1

Commerce 10 – Chisum 7

Como-Pickton 20 – Winona 7

Cooper 13 – Wolfe City 3

Marshall 4 – Pine Tree 3

Texas High 6 – Sulphur Springs 1

Winona 21 – Alba-Golden 11

SOFTBALL

Como-Pickton 14 – Alba-Golden 4

DeKalb 3 – Queen City 2

Edgewood 15 – Commerce 1

Gilmer 11 – Paris 0

Grand Saline 12 – Chisum 8

Liberty Eylau 9 – Pittsburg 4

Marshall 16 – Pine Tree 0

Rains 13 – Prairiland 0

Sulphur Springs 9 – Texas High 1

Wolfe City 25 – North Hopkins 0

SOCCER

Bi-District

Sulphur Springs vs. Whitehouse at Whitehouse Friday 6:30 pm