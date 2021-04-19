Monday’s Sports

MLB

Texas (7-9) 1 – Orioles (7-9) 0

Mariners (10-6) 7 – Astros (7-9) 2

Texas travels to Los Angeles Monday. Game time 8:38 pm. The Astros pick up action Tuesday in Colorado.

Mt Pleasant’s Michael Kopeck pitched until the bottom of the fourth for the Chicago White Sox Sunday. The Sox got by the Red Sox 3-2.

NHL

Saturday

Dallas Stars (17-14-12) 5 – Blue Jackets 1

Detroit is at Dallas Monday at 7:00 pm

NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Sunday his knee is recovering well from offseason surgery. He is hopeful he’ll resume his regular training and participate in a mandatory June minicamp if there is one.

LSC

The No. 6 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of St. Mary’s University on Sunday, avenging a pair of losses earlier this season. The Lions took an 8-0 win in six innings in the first game, followed by a 5-3 win in the second game. The Lions are now 25-10 overall and 18-4 in the Lone Star Conference with the sweep. St. Mary’s is 16-16 overall and 11-9 in the league. A&M-Commerce has four LSC doubleheaders remaining in the regular season, with the next two on the road. The Lions play at Cameron on Friday and Oklahoma Christian on Sunday.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team had four Lions recognized in the Lone Star Conference’s annual awards, which were released Friday. Nathan McCulloch was named LSC Newcomer of the Year and Second Team All-LSC, Zach Burch was named Second Team All-LSC, and Brody Blackmon and Tripp Wallace earned All-LSC Honorable Mention.

RXIV

The Northeast Texas Community College Athletic Department will host a First Responder’s Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 1. NTCC Baseball will be hosting Paris Junior College that day in a doubleheader game starting at 1:00 pm. First responders get free admission, receive a free hot dog and drink, and we will recognize them before the first pitch. Just bring your work ID to receive free access and free snacks.

RODEO

Kincade Henry, 19, is from Mount Pleasant and makes a name for himself in the rodeo circuit. Henry competes in Tie-Down Roping. COVID-19 wiped out last season. Henry explains each roper gets one run, and slack or evening rodeo all scores count, so he has one shot of winning in Longview.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Friday

Hughes Springs 9 – Ore City 1

Sulphur Springs 13 – Marshall 0

Saturday

Rains 14 – Chisum 0

Monday

Alba-Golden vs. Rivercrest 6:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer 6:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Mt Pleasant 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Friday

Edgewood 6 – Commerce 2

Marshall 16 – Sulphur Springs 1

Monday

Sulphur Springs vs. Mt Pleasant