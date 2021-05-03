Monday’s Sports

MLB

Rays (14-15) 5 – Houston (15-13) 4

Texas (13-16) 5 – Red Sox (17-12) 3

NHL

Saturday

Predators (26-22-2) 1 0 Stars (21-17-13) 0

Monday

Dallas at Florida 6:00 pm

NFL

Former Tyler Lions’ offensive lineman, Braylon Jones, has joined the Cowboys. He makes the undrafted free agent list as the Cowboys ended their final day of the NFL Draft with six picks.

KD

John Velazquez was on Medina Sprit in the Kentucky Derby and won by a half-length Saturday.

FISHING

Game Wardens have identified the fisherman who drowned in Sam Rayburn Lake during the Major League Fishing Toyota Series fishing tournament as Pete Spencer Lammons, Jr., 77, of Houston. Lammons was a legendary football player at Jacksonville High School and the University of Texas national championship team. He played tight end for the New York Jets from 1966 to 1971, where he won a Superbowl and ended his professional career as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 1972.

NCAA

Baylor’s head softball coach Glenn Moore now has 800 wins. The Bears hired him in 2000, and since then, he amassed 800 wins, with 392 losses.

HIGH SCHOOL

Othell Robinson is now the new head football coach at Henderson. Previous schools were Crowley, Lewisville, and coordinator at three others.

SOFTBALL

Saturday

Alba-Golden 13 – Bowie 8

Atlanta 12 – Winnsboro 3

Bullard 7 – Paris 1

Canton 8 – Caddo Mills 1

DeKalb 9 – Chapel Hill MP 8

Hallsville 6 – Jacksonville 1

Harmony 15 -Redwater 2

Huntsville 7 – Texas High 3

McLeod 13 – Rivercrest 3

Mt Vernon 4 – Queen City 2

Royse City 8 – Ennis 3

Saltillo 19 – Avery 6

Tom Bean 14 – Wolfe City 2

Troup 12 – New Diana 0

Van 4 – Community 1

West Rusk 1 – Ore City 0

Whitewright 2 – Grand Saline 0

Friday

1A

Dodd City vs. Abbott

2A

Cooper vs. Crawford

3A

Atlanta vs. White Oak

Grandview vs. Edgewood

Harmony vs. West Rusk

Hughes Springs vs. DeKalb

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Letourneau Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Prairiland vs. Pilot Point

Rains vs. S&S Consolidated

Whitesboro vs. Whitewright

4A

Alvarado vs. Van Alstyne

Farmersville vs. Pleasant Grove

North Lamar vs. Canton

Van vs. Gilmer

5A

Mt Pleasant vs. Royse City (TBA)

Red Oak vs. Hallsville

Sulphur Springs vs. Crandall at Royse City Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

BASEBALL

Saturday

Canton 11 – Edgewood 2

Wolfe City 8 – Celeste 7

Playoffs

3A

Rains, Grand Saline, Prairiland, and Edgewood

4A

Van, Wills Point, and Canton

5A

Marshall, Hallsville, and Longview