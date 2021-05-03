Monday’s Sports

MLB
Rays (14-15) 5 – Houston (15-13) 4
Texas (13-16) 5 – Red Sox (17-12) 3
NHL
Saturday
Predators (26-22-2) 1 0 Stars (21-17-13) 0
Monday
Dallas at Florida 6:00 pm
NFL
Former Tyler Lions’ offensive lineman, Braylon Jones, has joined the Cowboys. He makes the undrafted free agent list as the Cowboys ended their final day of the NFL Draft with six picks.
KD
John Velazquez was on Medina Sprit in the Kentucky Derby and won by a half-length Saturday.
FISHING
Game Wardens have identified the fisherman who drowned in Sam Rayburn Lake during the Major League Fishing Toyota Series fishing tournament as Pete Spencer Lammons, Jr., 77, of Houston. Lammons was a legendary football player at Jacksonville High School and the University of Texas national championship team. He played tight end for the New York Jets from 1966 to 1971, where he won a Superbowl and ended his professional career as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 1972.
NCAA
Baylor’s head softball coach Glenn Moore now has 800 wins. The Bears hired him in 2000, and since then, he amassed 800 wins, with 392 losses.
HIGH SCHOOL
Othell Robinson is now the new head football coach at Henderson. Previous schools were Crowley, Lewisville, and coordinator at three others.
SOFTBALL
Saturday
Alba-Golden 13 – Bowie 8
Atlanta 12 – Winnsboro 3
Bullard 7 – Paris 1
Canton 8 – Caddo Mills 1
DeKalb 9 – Chapel Hill MP 8
Hallsville 6 – Jacksonville 1
Harmony 15 -Redwater 2
Huntsville 7 – Texas High 3
McLeod 13 – Rivercrest 3
Mt Vernon 4 – Queen City 2
Royse City 8 – Ennis 3
Saltillo 19 – Avery 6
Tom Bean 14 – Wolfe City 2
Troup 12 – New Diana 0
Van 4 – Community 1
West Rusk 1 – Ore City 0
Whitewright 2 – Grand Saline 0
Friday
1A
Dodd City vs. Abbott
2A
Cooper vs. Crawford
3A
Atlanta vs. White Oak
Grandview vs. Edgewood
Harmony vs. West Rusk
Hughes Springs vs. DeKalb
Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Letourneau Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)
Prairiland vs. Pilot Point
Rains vs. S&S Consolidated
Whitesboro vs. Whitewright
4A
Alvarado vs. Van Alstyne
Farmersville vs. Pleasant Grove
North Lamar vs. Canton
Van vs. Gilmer
5A
Mt Pleasant vs. Royse City (TBA)
Red Oak vs. Hallsville
Sulphur Springs vs. Crandall at Royse City Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)
BASEBALL
Saturday
Canton 11 – Edgewood 2
Wolfe City 8 – Celeste 7
Playoffs
3A
Rains, Grand Saline, Prairiland, and Edgewood
4A
Van, Wills Point, and Canton
5A
Marshall, Hallsville, and Longview