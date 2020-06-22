Monday’s Sports

MLB

An email from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to union head Tony Clark led to a balk in the drawn-out talks to start the pandemic-delayed season. Set to vote, the executive committee of the players’ association rejected Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a 60-game season on Sunday. Players want 70 games and $275 million more than teams are offering. They are worried that if a resurgence of the new coronavirus causes the 2020 season to be cut short, the negotiated deal would lock in innovations for 2021 and lessen the union’s bargaining power.

NFL

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will sign his exclusive franchise tender Monday, according to multiple sources. Calvin Watkins o NBC 5 confirmed the news

TRACK

They euthanized a horse injured after crossing the finish line of a race at Santa Anita, making it the 15th fatality at the track since late December. Strictly Biz, a four-year-old colt, fractured his right knee while galloping past the finish of the sixth race Saturday. The attending veterinarian determined it was an unrecoverable injury.

NASCAR

The Confederate flags that once flew openly around the infield and stands are still for sale across the street. NASCAR hasn’t disclosed how it will handle fans flying flags. The race was pushed back to Monday afternoon because of heavy rain and lightning. But before the rain came, the scene was a dramatic departure from the Talladega norm.