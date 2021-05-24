Monday’s Sports

MLB

Texas (23-27) 3 – Astros (26-21) 2

PGA

Phil Mickelson’s tee shot Sunday in the PGA Championship landed only a few yards off the fairway. However, it still nestled among the people, the gallery packed tightly between the ropes and a row of hospitality tents, screaming the name of their aging hero. Mickelson approached the shot that settled on the green, assuring the 50-year-old of becoming the oldest major champion in history and the crowd supporting him as the people’s champion.

NJCAA

After 16 seasons, Texas A&M is looking for a new Head Baseball Coach after not renewing the native East Texas Rob Childress contract. Childress led Texas A&M to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including a school-record of 13 consecutive appearances from 2007-2019. He won six NCAA Regional titles, two conference regular-season crowns, four league tournament titles, and College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. His record as head coach of the Aggies was 622-336-3.

LSC

The fifth-seeded Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team won a suspended game. It pushed the extent of the NCAA Division II South Central Region tournament to its limit before ultimately falling in the regional championship series on Saturday. A&M-Commerce resumed Friday night’s game in the morning and eliminated top-seeded Oklahoma Christian with a 2-0 win, then forced a championship game with a 10-5 win over second-seeded West Texas A&M. In the possible final match of the tournament, WT advanced to the site of the last with a 4-0 win over A&M-Commerce.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

Lovejoy 7 – Sulphur Springs 0

Hallsville 5 – Rock Hill 0, Hallsville 10 – Rock Hill 4

Regional Final

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy

4A

Bullard 15 – Van Alstyne 0, Bullard 5 – Van Alstyne 2

Aubrey 8 – Pleasant Grove 4

Regional Final

Bullard vs. Aubrey

3A

Rains 9 – Hughes Springs 1, Rains 2 – Hughes Springs 0

Grandview vs. West Rusk 5-2, 2-3, 8-5

Regional Finals

Rains vs. Grandview

2A

West Sabine vs. Union Grove 18-1, 16-6

Lovelady vs. Como-Pickton 18-7, 7-6

Regional Finals

West Sabine vs. Lovelady

1A

Detroit vs. Graford 11-2, 6-0

Regional Finals

Detroit vs. D’Hanis

BASEBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Marshall 5-0, 9-1

Regional

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Bullard 1-11, 7-3, 3-1

Regional

Liberty Eylau vs. Godley

Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill 11-6, 0-8, 6-2

Regional

Pleasant Grove vs. Melisa

3A

Elysian Fields 5 – New Diana 2

Regional

Elysian Fields vs. Gunter

Atlanta vs. Harmony 4-2, 3-1

Regional

Atlanta vs. Grandview?

2A

McLeod vs. Hawkins 8-7, 1-3, 3-0

Regional

McLeod vs. Garrison

Rivercrest vs. Maud 14-1, 7-1

Regional

Rivercrest vs. Alto/Centerville

1A

Dodd City vs. Saint Jo 11-1, 12-2

Regional

Dodd City vs. Hubbard

Miller Grove vs. Sulphur Bluff 5-0

Regional

Miller Grove vs. Kennard