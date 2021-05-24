Monday’s Sports

MLB
Texas (23-27) 3 – Astros (26-21) 2
PGA
Phil Mickelson’s tee shot Sunday in the PGA Championship landed only a few yards off the fairway. However, it still nestled among the people, the gallery packed tightly between the ropes and a row of hospitality tents, screaming the name of their aging hero. Mickelson approached the shot that settled on the green, assuring the 50-year-old of becoming the oldest major champion in history and the crowd supporting him as the people’s champion.
NJCAA
After 16 seasons, Texas A&M is looking for a new Head Baseball Coach after not renewing the native East Texas Rob Childress contract. Childress led Texas A&M to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including a school-record of 13 consecutive appearances from 2007-2019. He won six NCAA Regional titles, two conference regular-season crowns, four league tournament titles, and College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. His record as head coach of the Aggies was 622-336-3.
LSC
The fifth-seeded Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team won a suspended game. It pushed the extent of the NCAA Division II South Central Region tournament to its limit before ultimately falling in the regional championship series on Saturday. A&M-Commerce resumed Friday night’s game in the morning and eliminated top-seeded Oklahoma Christian with a 2-0 win, then forced a championship game with a 10-5 win over second-seeded West Texas A&M. In the possible final match of the tournament, WT advanced to the site of the last with a 4-0 win over A&M-Commerce.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
5A
Lovejoy 7 – Sulphur Springs 0
Hallsville 5 – Rock Hill 0, Hallsville 10 – Rock Hill 4
Regional Final
Hallsville vs. Lovejoy
4A
Bullard 15 – Van Alstyne 0, Bullard 5 – Van Alstyne 2
Aubrey 8 – Pleasant Grove 4
Regional Final
Bullard vs. Aubrey
3A
Rains 9 – Hughes Springs 1, Rains 2 – Hughes Springs 0
Grandview vs. West Rusk 5-2, 2-3, 8-5
Regional Finals
Rains vs. Grandview
2A
West Sabine vs. Union Grove 18-1, 16-6
Lovelady vs. Como-Pickton 18-7, 7-6
Regional Finals
West Sabine vs. Lovelady
1A
Detroit vs. Graford 11-2, 6-0
Regional Finals
Detroit vs. D’Hanis
BASEBALL
5A
Hallsville vs. Marshall 5-0, 9-1
Regional
Hallsville vs. Lovejoy
4A
Liberty-Eylau vs. Bullard 1-11, 7-3, 3-1
Regional
Liberty Eylau vs. Godley
Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill 11-6, 0-8, 6-2
Regional
Pleasant Grove vs. Melisa
3A
Elysian Fields 5 – New Diana 2
Regional
Elysian Fields vs. Gunter
Atlanta vs. Harmony 4-2, 3-1
Regional
Atlanta vs. Grandview?
2A
McLeod vs. Hawkins 8-7, 1-3, 3-0
Regional
McLeod vs. Garrison
Rivercrest vs. Maud 14-1, 7-1
Regional
Rivercrest vs. Alto/Centerville
1A
Dodd City vs. Saint Jo 11-1, 12-2
Regional
Dodd City vs. Hubbard
Miller Grove vs. Sulphur Bluff 5-0
Regional
Miller Grove vs. Kennard