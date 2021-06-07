Monday’s Sports

Simone Biles
NBA
Hawks 128 – 76ers 124
Clippers 126 – Mavericks 111
Los Angeles still has a team in the NBA after they sent the Dallas Mavericks home. The Clippers took Game 7 West First round with a series of 4-3.
MLB
Houston (33-26) 6 – Blue Jays (36-27) 3
Rays (38-23) 7 – Texas (23-38) 1
OLYMPICS
Simone Biles, at age 24, soared even higher. The gymnastics superstar claimed her record seventh U.S. title Sunday night as she delivered another stunning and easy performance that served little doubt. The pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.
NJCAA
The University of Texas will have quite the presence in Indianapolis at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials beginning on Sunday. Twelve athletes will represent the Forty Acres at the trials, and both current and former athletes will compete over the one-week trial period.
HIGH SCHOOL
Last Thursday, in Rains’ 3A state title softball game, they beat Diboll 11-5. It was Rains’ second straight state title. For Diboll, it was the first-ever state championship game. Diboll’s Hailey Fuentes set a state record with eight hits in her two state tournament games. That is the most ever in a 3A state UIL softball state tournament.
Pleasant Grove takes on Stephenville in the early semifinal of the UIL state baseball tournament Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Stadium.
The Hawks (33-8) and Yellow Jackets (28-8-1) will play at 1:00 pm. Pleasant Grove makes its tenth appearance in the state tournament, and Stephenville shows up for the first time.
North Lamar has assigned Jamie Allen as the Panther’s next head coach of the North Lamar boys basketball team. Allen has been with North Lamar for ten years, led the boys and girls golf teams, and served as an assistant coach for football and basketball programs.
2021 UIL Softball State All-Tournament Teams
AUSTIN, Texas – UIL Softball State All-Tournament Teams as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
*Indicates championship game MVP, selected by media
Conference 1A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Lindsey Mauppin, Sophomore, Dodd City
Catcher-Kayla Looper, Freshman, D’Hanis
First Base-Journie Hilliard, Senior, Dodd City
Second Base-Dulaney Chapman, Senior, Dodd City
Third Base-Skyler Newell, Junior, Bloomburg
Shortstop-Tori Dotson, Junior, Dodd City*
Outfield-Dani Baccus, Senior, Dodd City
Outfield-Sonora Wild-Junior-Dodd City
Outfield-Peyton Burell-Freshman-D’Hanis
Utility-Marissa Santos-Senior-D’Hanis
Conference 2A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Citlaly Guiterrez, Junior, Stamford*
Catcher-Grace Powell, Senior, Crawford
First Base-Kylie Ray, Junior, Crawford
Second Base-Addi Goldenberg, Sophomore, Crawford
Third Base-Shandlee Mueller, Junior, Stamford
Shortstop-Laylonna Applin, Sophomore, Stamford
Outfield-Savana Gonzales, Junior, Stamford
Outfield-Jacelyn Bell, Junior, Stamford
Outfield-Hannah Fisbeck, Freshman, Weimar
Utility-Kenzie Jones, Sophomore, Crawford
Conference 3A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Sage Hoover, Senior, Rains
Catcher-Skylar Martin, Junior, Diboll
First Base-Chanlee Oakes, Senior, Rains*
Second Base-Avery Songer, Sophomore, Rains
Third Base-Mia Caison, Sophomore, Rains
Shortstop-Hailey Fuentes, Senior, Diboll
Outfield-Kaylee Chagolia, Freshman, Diboll
Outfield-Madi Reid, Junior, Rains
Outfield-Lynzee Hague, Freshman, Rains
Utility-Kayla Palomino, Junior, Diboll
Conference 4A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Kaci West, Senior, Liberty*
Catcher-Hollie Thomas, Freshman, Liberty
First Base-Rylee Goins, Junior, Iowa Park
Second Base-Jasmine Pena, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen
Third Base-Jaylen Prichard, Senior, Liberty
Shortstop-Kamdyn Chandler, Freshman, Liberty
Outfield-Kennedy Koenig, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen
Outfield-Bailee Slack, Freshman, Liberty
Outfield-Maddy Flores, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen
Utility-Alaunah Almaraz, Freshman, Corpus Christi Calallen
Conference 5A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Sophia Simpson, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill*
Catcher-Estela Garza, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
First Base-Faith Guidry, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Second Base-Reagan Duty, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Third Base-Madison Hartley, Freshman, Georgetown
Shortstop-Macy Graf, Junior, Aledo
Outfield-Marissa Powell, Junior, Aledo
Outfield-Audrey Pearce, Senior, Aledo
Outfield-Delaney Dunham, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Utility-Samantha Landry, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Conference 6A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Hannah Benavides, Senior, Deer Park*
Catcher-Erin Perez, Sophomore, Deer Park
First Base-Samara Sanchez, Senior, Converse Judson
Second Base-Mimi Thornton, Junior, Converse Judson
Third Base-Destiny Rodriguez, Junior, Converse Judson
Shortstop-Lauryn Ramos, Senior, Converse Judson
Outfield-Carter Smith, Senior, Rockwall
Outfield-Tabby Bailey, Senior, Deer Park
Outfield-Emma Overla, Junior, Deer Park
Utility-Haidyn Hardcastle, Senior, Deer Park
UIL Softball State Tournament
Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin
1A
Dodd City (16-3) 4 – Bloomburg (12-6) 3 (8)
D’Hanis (18-7-1) 4 – Gail Borden County (14-4) 1
Dodd City (17-3) 8 – D’Hanis (18-8-1) 4
2A
Crawford (32-6) 1 – West Sabine (38-1) 0
Stamford (31-5) 1 – Weimar (40-2) 0
Stamford (32-5) 5 – Crawford (32-7) 4
3A
Rains (38-1) 2 – Bishop (31-4-2) 1
Diboll (35-5) 9 – Holliday (38-4) 3
Rains (39-1) 11 – Diboll (35-6) 5
4A
Calallen (33-8) 10 – Iowa Park (39-2) 9
Liberty (32-7) 4 – Bullard (32-6) 3
Liberty (33-7) 10 – Calallen (33-9) 3
5A
Barbers Hill (41-2) 6 – Hallsville (32-7-1) 0
Aledo (29-7) 8 – Georgetown (27-6-1) 5
Barbers Hill (42-2) 4 – Aledo (29-8) 1
6A
Converse Judson (35-2) 6 – Rockwall (31-8) 2
Deer Park (39-8) Flower Mound (36-401) 0
Deer Park (40-8) 1 – Converse Judson (35-3) 0
BASEBALL
Schedule
Wednesday, June 9
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A SEMIFINALS
9:00 am Kennard (15-5) vs. Hubbard (25-10)
Noon Nazareth (22-3) vs. Fayetteville (17-9)
2A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm Shiner (33-4) vs. New Deal (27-4)
7:00 pm Bosqueville (35-3) vs. Garrison (28-8)
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A SEMIFINALS
1:00 pm Texarkana Pleasant Grove (33-8) vs. Stephenville (28-8-1)
4:00 pm Sinton (33-4) vs. Rusk (27-7)
Thursday, June 10
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A & 2A FINALS
9:00 am Conference 1A Final
Noon Conference 2A Final
5A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (35-8-1) vs. Amarillo (33-9)
7:00 pm Hallsville (32-8) vs. Leander Rouse (30-10)
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A FINAL
6:30 pm Conference 4A Final
Friday, June 11
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A SEMIFINALS
9:00 am Corpus Christi London (32-5-1) vs. Brock (31-10-1)
12:00 p.m. Malakoff (36-7) vs. Gunter (36-8)
6A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm Keller (35-7) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (27-12-1)
7:00 pm Comal Smithson Valley (35-5) vs. Rockwall Heath (36-11-1)
Saturday, June 12
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A, 5A, 6A FINALS
9:00 am Conference 3A Final
Noon Conference 5A Final
4:00 pm Conference 6A Final
*Home team is listed first in each matchup.