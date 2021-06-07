Monday’s Sports

Simone Biles

NBA

Hawks 128 – 76ers 124

Clippers 126 – Mavericks 111

Los Angeles still has a team in the NBA after they sent the Dallas Mavericks home. The Clippers took Game 7 West First round with a series of 4-3.

MLB

Houston (33-26) 6 – Blue Jays (36-27) 3

Rays (38-23) 7 – Texas (23-38) 1

OLYMPICS

Simone Biles, at age 24, soared even higher. The gymnastics superstar claimed her record seventh U.S. title Sunday night as she delivered another stunning and easy performance that served little doubt. The pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.

NJCAA

The University of Texas will have quite the presence in Indianapolis at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials beginning on Sunday. Twelve athletes will represent the Forty Acres at the trials, and both current and former athletes will compete over the one-week trial period.

HIGH SCHOOL

Last Thursday, in Rains’ 3A state title softball game, they beat Diboll 11-5. It was Rains’ second straight state title. For Diboll, it was the first-ever state championship game. Diboll’s Hailey Fuentes set a state record with eight hits in her two state tournament games. That is the most ever in a 3A state UIL softball state tournament.

Pleasant Grove takes on Stephenville in the early semifinal of the UIL state baseball tournament Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Stadium.

The Hawks (33-8) and Yellow Jackets (28-8-1) will play at 1:00 pm. Pleasant Grove makes its tenth appearance in the state tournament, and Stephenville shows up for the first time.

North Lamar has assigned Jamie Allen as the Panther’s next head coach of the North Lamar boys basketball team. Allen has been with North Lamar for ten years, led the boys and girls golf teams, and served as an assistant coach for football and basketball programs.

2021 UIL Softball State All-Tournament Teams

AUSTIN, Texas – UIL Softball State All-Tournament Teams as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

*Indicates championship game MVP, selected by media

Conference 1A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Lindsey Mauppin, Sophomore, Dodd City

Catcher-Kayla Looper, Freshman, D’Hanis

First Base-Journie Hilliard, Senior, Dodd City

Second Base-Dulaney Chapman, Senior, Dodd City

Third Base-Skyler Newell, Junior, Bloomburg

Shortstop-Tori Dotson, Junior, Dodd City*

Outfield-Dani Baccus, Senior, Dodd City

Outfield-Sonora Wild-Junior-Dodd City

Outfield-Peyton Burell-Freshman-D’Hanis

Utility-Marissa Santos-Senior-D’Hanis

Conference 2A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Citlaly Guiterrez, Junior, Stamford*

Catcher-Grace Powell, Senior, Crawford

First Base-Kylie Ray, Junior, Crawford

Second Base-Addi Goldenberg, Sophomore, Crawford

Third Base-Shandlee Mueller, Junior, Stamford

Shortstop-Laylonna Applin, Sophomore, Stamford

Outfield-Savana Gonzales, Junior, Stamford

Outfield-Jacelyn Bell, Junior, Stamford

Outfield-Hannah Fisbeck, Freshman, Weimar

Utility-Kenzie Jones, Sophomore, Crawford

Conference 3A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Sage Hoover, Senior, Rains

Catcher-Skylar Martin, Junior, Diboll

First Base-Chanlee Oakes, Senior, Rains*

Second Base-Avery Songer, Sophomore, Rains

Third Base-Mia Caison, Sophomore, Rains

Shortstop-Hailey Fuentes, Senior, Diboll

Outfield-Kaylee Chagolia, Freshman, Diboll

Outfield-Madi Reid, Junior, Rains

Outfield-Lynzee Hague, Freshman, Rains

Utility-Kayla Palomino, Junior, Diboll

Conference 4A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Kaci West, Senior, Liberty*

Catcher-Hollie Thomas, Freshman, Liberty

First Base-Rylee Goins, Junior, Iowa Park

Second Base-Jasmine Pena, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen

Third Base-Jaylen Prichard, Senior, Liberty

Shortstop-Kamdyn Chandler, Freshman, Liberty

Outfield-Kennedy Koenig, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen

Outfield-Bailee Slack, Freshman, Liberty

Outfield-Maddy Flores, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen

Utility-Alaunah Almaraz, Freshman, Corpus Christi Calallen

Conference 5A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Sophia Simpson, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill*

Catcher-Estela Garza, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

First Base-Faith Guidry, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Second Base-Reagan Duty, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Third Base-Madison Hartley, Freshman, Georgetown

Shortstop-Macy Graf, Junior, Aledo

Outfield-Marissa Powell, Junior, Aledo

Outfield-Audrey Pearce, Senior, Aledo

Outfield-Delaney Dunham, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Utility-Samantha Landry, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Conference 6A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Hannah Benavides, Senior, Deer Park*

Catcher-Erin Perez, Sophomore, Deer Park

First Base-Samara Sanchez, Senior, Converse Judson

Second Base-Mimi Thornton, Junior, Converse Judson

Third Base-Destiny Rodriguez, Junior, Converse Judson

Shortstop-Lauryn Ramos, Senior, Converse Judson

Outfield-Carter Smith, Senior, Rockwall

Outfield-Tabby Bailey, Senior, Deer Park

Outfield-Emma Overla, Junior, Deer Park

Utility-Haidyn Hardcastle, Senior, Deer Park

UIL Softball State Tournament

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

1A

Dodd City (16-3) 4 – Bloomburg (12-6) 3 (8)

D’Hanis (18-7-1) 4 – Gail Borden County (14-4) 1

Dodd City (17-3) 8 – D’Hanis (18-8-1) 4

2A

Crawford (32-6) 1 – West Sabine (38-1) 0

Stamford (31-5) 1 – Weimar (40-2) 0

Stamford (32-5) 5 – Crawford (32-7) 4

3A

Rains (38-1) 2 – Bishop (31-4-2) 1

Diboll (35-5) 9 – Holliday (38-4) 3

Rains (39-1) 11 – Diboll (35-6) 5

4A

Calallen (33-8) 10 – Iowa Park (39-2) 9

Liberty (32-7) 4 – Bullard (32-6) 3

Liberty (33-7) 10 – Calallen (33-9) 3

5A

Barbers Hill (41-2) 6 – Hallsville (32-7-1) 0

Aledo (29-7) 8 – Georgetown (27-6-1) 5

Barbers Hill (42-2) 4 – Aledo (29-8) 1

6A

Converse Judson (35-2) 6 – Rockwall (31-8) 2

Deer Park (39-8) Flower Mound (36-401) 0

Deer Park (40-8) 1 – Converse Judson (35-3) 0

BASEBALL

Schedule

Wednesday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Kennard (15-5) vs. Hubbard (25-10)

Noon Nazareth (22-3) vs. Fayetteville (17-9)

2A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Shiner (33-4) vs. New Deal (27-4)

7:00 pm Bosqueville (35-3) vs. Garrison (28-8)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

1:00 pm Texarkana Pleasant Grove (33-8) vs. Stephenville (28-8-1)

4:00 pm Sinton (33-4) vs. Rusk (27-7)

Thursday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 1A Final

Noon Conference 2A Final

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (35-8-1) vs. Amarillo (33-9)

7:00 pm Hallsville (32-8) vs. Leander Rouse (30-10)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

6:30 pm Conference 4A Final

Friday, June 11

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Corpus Christi London (32-5-1) vs. Brock (31-10-1)

12:00 p.m. Malakoff (36-7) vs. Gunter (36-8)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Keller (35-7) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (27-12-1)

7:00 pm Comal Smithson Valley (35-5) vs. Rockwall Heath (36-11-1)

Saturday, June 12

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, 6A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 3A Final

Noon Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup.