Monday’s Sports

NBA
Suns (4-0) 125 – Nuggets 118
Bucks (2-2) 107 – Nets 96
MLB
Astros (37-28) 14 – Twins (26-39) 3
Dodgers (39-26) 5 – Texas (25-41) 3
FRENCH OPEN
Novak Djokovic claimed the French Open after dropping the first two sets. Djokovic came up with his second championship and 19th Grand Slam title overall.
NASCAR
Kyle Larson was back in the NASCAR All-Star Race and got another $1 million by winning it again, this time in Texas. It was Larson’s second NASCAR All-Star. Larson is now only the eighth NASCAR driver to be a two-time All-Star race winner.
MUD RACE
Tragedy struck at a mud track Sunday night in El Pason County. A vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail into spectators, injuring eight. They transported three to a hospital in critical condition and five others with non-life-threatening injuries. The police did not identify any of the wounded.
NJCAA
Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive, complete game, and Oklahoma won its fifth national championship, beating Florida State 5-1 in the Women’s College World Series. The top-seeded Sooners dropped a surprise to James Madison in the series’ opening game but recovered to beat the Dukes and then got past Florida State after dropping Game 1.
LSC
Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Jen Peters and Cora Welch have won the United Soccer Coaches Players of Distinction Award, as announced this week.
UIL
BASEBALL
Hallsville missed it by that much! The Barbers Hill Eagles managed to have one more run than the Bobcats, who were in their first-ever state championship. Hallsville made only their second appearance at the UIL state baseball tournament, with the first one coming in 2014, also under Coach Scott Mitchell. Mt Pleasant’s Brian Grissom was also one of the coaches.
1A
Kennard (14-5) 3 – Hubbard (25-11) 1
Fayetteville (18-9) 4 – Nazare5h (22-4) 0
Fayetteville (19-9 6 – Kennard (14-6) 4
2A
New Deal (28-4) 14 – Shiner (33-5) 1 (6)
Garrison (29-8) 7 – Bosqueville (35-4) 6
New Deal (29-4) 7 – Garrison (29-9) 2
3A
CC London (33-5-1) 7 – Brock (29-11-1) 2
Malakoff (37-7) 4 – Gunter (36-9) 3
Malakoff (38-7) 8 – CC London (33-6-1) 7
4A
Pleasant Grove (34-8) 13 – Stephenville (28-9-1) 0 (5)
Rusk (28-7) 6 – Sinton (33-5) 3
Pleasant Grove (35-8) 2 – Rusk (28-8) 1
5A
MB Barbers Hill (36-8-1) 12 – Amarillo (33-10) 8
Hallsville (33-8) 4 – Leander Rouse (30-11) 2
MB Barbers Hill (37-8-1) 2 – Hallsville (33-9) 1
6A
Keller (36-7) 7 – Houston Strake Jesuit (27-13-1) 1
Rockwall Heath (37-11-1) 8 – Comal Smithson Valley (37-12-1) 4
Rockwall Heath (38-11-1) 4 – Keller (36-8) 3
2021 UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams
AUSTIN, Texas – UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams
(As selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association)
MVP-selected by media
Conference 1A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Keagan Supak, Freshman, Fayetteville
Pitcher-Reid Gross, Freshman, Fayetteville
Catcher-Logan Fritsch, Sophomore, Fayetteville
First Base-Ryan Pilkington, Junior, Kennard
Second Base-Caleb Alfred, Junior, Kennard
Third Base-Carson Heiman, Sophomore, Nazareth
Shortstop-Travis Gully, Sophomore, Fayetteville
Outfield-Aiden Wicke, Senior, Fayetteville
Outfield-Jake Kubala, Freshman, Fayetteville
Outfield-Cade Collingsworth, Senior, Kennard
Utility-Shelby Noppeney, Junior, Hubbard
Conference 2A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Noah Rodriguez, Junior, New Deal
Pitcher-Harley Patterson, Junior, New Deal
Catcher-Cash Shows, Senior, Shiner
First Base-Kyler Reed, Senior, New Deal
Second Base-Tanner Seeley, Senior, New Deal
Third Base-Colby Henderson, Junior, New Deal
Shortstop-Hunter Henexson, Sophomore, Bosqueville
Outfield-Arric Mares, Senior, New Deal
Outfield-Tyler Spivey, Senior, Garrison
Outfield-John Youens, Sophomore, Bosqueville
Utility-Alex Slowikowski, Junior, Garrison
Conference 3A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Bryson Adair, Senior, Malakoff
Pitcher-Kade Budd, Junior, Corpus Christi London
Catcher-Reikkhen Bostick, Junior, Gunter
First Base-Landon Salinas, Freshman, Corpus Christi London
Second Base-Tyler Moody, Sophomore, Brock
Third Base-Nash Daniel, Senior, Gunter
Shortstop-Mason Jacob, Freshman, Corpus Christi London
Outfield-Brandon Nations, Senior, Malakoff
Outfield-Mason Arispe, Sophomore, Corpus Christi London
Outfield-Nathan Jones, Senior, Malakoff
Utility-Cole Gaddis, Senior, Malakoff
Conference 4A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Coe Blaine, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Pitcher-Blake Jennings, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Catcher-Rylan Galvan, Junior, Sinton
First Base-Tucker Anderson, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Second Base-Brett Rawlinson, Sophomore, Rusk
Third Base-Wade Williams, Junior, Rusk
Shortstop-JM Long, Sophomore, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Outfield-Will Dixon, Junior, Rusk
Outfield-Brock Bearden, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Outfield-Kyle Styron, Senior, Stephenville
Utility-JD Thompson, Junior, Rusk
Conference 5A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Raithen Malone, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Pitcher-Jeb Drewery, Senior, Hallsville
Catcher-Brodey Williams, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
First Base-Simon Larranaga, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Second Base-Joe Sparschu, Sophomore, Leander Rouse
Third Base-Braden Jacobs, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Shortstop-Jake Maynard, Senior, Amarillo
Outfield-Jace Martinez, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Outfield-Carson Garrett, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Outfield-Kurt Wyman, Senior, Hallsville
Utility-Landon Bowden, Sophomore, Hallsville
Conference 6A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Caden Fiveash, Senior, Rockwall Heath
Pitcher-Eric Hammond, Senior, Keller
Catcher-Kevin Bazzell, Senior, Rockwall Heath
First Base-Ryan Montgomery, Senior, Houston Strake Jesuit
Second Base-Aidan Connors, Senior, Keller
Third Base-Jonny Lowe, Junior, Rockwall Heath
Shortstop-Karson Krowka, Senior, Rockwall Heath
Outfield-Kasen Wells, Junior, Comal Smithson Valley
Outfield-Griffin Barton, Senior, Keller
Outfield-Zach Rike, Senior, Rockwall Heath
Utility-Braden Davis, Senior, Keller
DIXIE
District Ranger 8U Coach Pitch Softball tournament held in Mt. Vernon started with ten teams and finished with Titus County on top over Franklin County. Both will advance to the Ranger State Tournament held June 26-29 in Sulphur Springs.
In Sulphur Springs, it was Paris Black defeating the host team in the T-Ball District Tournament. 7U Coach Pitch Sulphur Springs crushed Paris, 12-2, while 8U Coach Pitch Mount Pleasant thumped Paris, 13-3. Winners in T-Ball and Coach Pitch advance to the Regional State Tournament in Mount Vernon held June 26-29.