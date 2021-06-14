Monday’s Sports

NBA

Suns (4-0) 125 – Nuggets 118

Bucks (2-2) 107 – Nets 96

MLB

Astros (37-28) 14 – Twins (26-39) 3

Dodgers (39-26) 5 – Texas (25-41) 3

FRENCH OPEN

Novak Djokovic claimed the French Open after dropping the first two sets. Djokovic came up with his second championship and 19th Grand Slam title overall.

NASCAR

Kyle Larson was back in the NASCAR All-Star Race and got another $1 million by winning it again, this time in Texas. It was Larson’s second NASCAR All-Star. Larson is now only the eighth NASCAR driver to be a two-time All-Star race winner.

MUD RACE

Tragedy struck at a mud track Sunday night in El Pason County. A vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail into spectators, injuring eight. They transported three to a hospital in critical condition and five others with non-life-threatening injuries. The police did not identify any of the wounded.

NJCAA

Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive, complete game, and Oklahoma won its fifth national championship, beating Florida State 5-1 in the Women’s College World Series. The top-seeded Sooners dropped a surprise to James Madison in the series’ opening game but recovered to beat the Dukes and then got past Florida State after dropping Game 1.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Jen Peters and Cora Welch have won the United Soccer Coaches Players of Distinction Award, as announced this week.

UIL

BASEBALL

Hallsville missed it by that much! The Barbers Hill Eagles managed to have one more run than the Bobcats, who were in their first-ever state championship. Hallsville made only their second appearance at the UIL state baseball tournament, with the first one coming in 2014, also under Coach Scott Mitchell. Mt Pleasant’s Brian Grissom was also one of the coaches.

1A

Kennard (14-5) 3 – Hubbard (25-11) 1

Fayetteville (18-9) 4 – Nazare5h (22-4) 0

Fayetteville (19-9 6 – Kennard (14-6) 4

2A

New Deal (28-4) 14 – Shiner (33-5) 1 (6)

Garrison (29-8) 7 – Bosqueville (35-4) 6

New Deal (29-4) 7 – Garrison (29-9) 2

3A

CC London (33-5-1) 7 – Brock (29-11-1) 2

Malakoff (37-7) 4 – Gunter (36-9) 3

Malakoff (38-7) 8 – CC London (33-6-1) 7

4A

Pleasant Grove (34-8) 13 – Stephenville (28-9-1) 0 (5)

Rusk (28-7) 6 – Sinton (33-5) 3

Pleasant Grove (35-8) 2 – Rusk (28-8) 1

5A

MB Barbers Hill (36-8-1) 12 – Amarillo (33-10) 8

Hallsville (33-8) 4 – Leander Rouse (30-11) 2

MB Barbers Hill (37-8-1) 2 – Hallsville (33-9) 1

6A

Keller (36-7) 7 – Houston Strake Jesuit (27-13-1) 1

Rockwall Heath (37-11-1) 8 – Comal Smithson Valley (37-12-1) 4

Rockwall Heath (38-11-1) 4 – Keller (36-8) 3

2021 UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams

(As selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association)

MVP-selected by media

Conference 1A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Keagan Supak, Freshman, Fayetteville

Pitcher-Reid Gross, Freshman, Fayetteville

Catcher-Logan Fritsch, Sophomore, Fayetteville

First Base-Ryan Pilkington, Junior, Kennard

Second Base-Caleb Alfred, Junior, Kennard

Third Base-Carson Heiman, Sophomore, Nazareth

Shortstop-Travis Gully, Sophomore, Fayetteville

Outfield-Aiden Wicke, Senior, Fayetteville

Outfield-Jake Kubala, Freshman, Fayetteville

Outfield-Cade Collingsworth, Senior, Kennard

Utility-Shelby Noppeney, Junior, Hubbard

Conference 2A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Noah Rodriguez, Junior, New Deal

Pitcher-Harley Patterson, Junior, New Deal

Catcher-Cash Shows, Senior, Shiner

First Base-Kyler Reed, Senior, New Deal

Second Base-Tanner Seeley, Senior, New Deal

Third Base-Colby Henderson, Junior, New Deal

Shortstop-Hunter Henexson, Sophomore, Bosqueville

Outfield-Arric Mares, Senior, New Deal

Outfield-Tyler Spivey, Senior, Garrison

Outfield-John Youens, Sophomore, Bosqueville

Utility-Alex Slowikowski, Junior, Garrison

Conference 3A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Bryson Adair, Senior, Malakoff

Pitcher-Kade Budd, Junior, Corpus Christi London

Catcher-Reikkhen Bostick, Junior, Gunter

First Base-Landon Salinas, Freshman, Corpus Christi London

Second Base-Tyler Moody, Sophomore, Brock

Third Base-Nash Daniel, Senior, Gunter

Shortstop-Mason Jacob, Freshman, Corpus Christi London

Outfield-Brandon Nations, Senior, Malakoff

Outfield-Mason Arispe, Sophomore, Corpus Christi London

Outfield-Nathan Jones, Senior, Malakoff

Utility-Cole Gaddis, Senior, Malakoff

Conference 4A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Coe Blaine, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Pitcher-Blake Jennings, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Catcher-Rylan Galvan, Junior, Sinton

First Base-Tucker Anderson, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Second Base-Brett Rawlinson, Sophomore, Rusk

Third Base-Wade Williams, Junior, Rusk

Shortstop-JM Long, Sophomore, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Outfield-Will Dixon, Junior, Rusk

Outfield-Brock Bearden, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Outfield-Kyle Styron, Senior, Stephenville

Utility-JD Thompson, Junior, Rusk

Conference 5A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Raithen Malone, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Pitcher-Jeb Drewery, Senior, Hallsville

Catcher-Brodey Williams, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

First Base-Simon Larranaga, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Second Base-Joe Sparschu, Sophomore, Leander Rouse

Third Base-Braden Jacobs, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Shortstop-Jake Maynard, Senior, Amarillo

Outfield-Jace Martinez, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Outfield-Carson Garrett, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Outfield-Kurt Wyman, Senior, Hallsville

Utility-Landon Bowden, Sophomore, Hallsville

Conference 6A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Caden Fiveash, Senior, Rockwall Heath

Pitcher-Eric Hammond, Senior, Keller

Catcher-Kevin Bazzell, Senior, Rockwall Heath

First Base-Ryan Montgomery, Senior, Houston Strake Jesuit

Second Base-Aidan Connors, Senior, Keller

Third Base-Jonny Lowe, Junior, Rockwall Heath

Shortstop-Karson Krowka, Senior, Rockwall Heath

Outfield-Kasen Wells, Junior, Comal Smithson Valley

Outfield-Griffin Barton, Senior, Keller

Outfield-Zach Rike, Senior, Rockwall Heath

Utility-Braden Davis, Senior, Keller

DIXIE

District Ranger 8U Coach Pitch Softball tournament held in Mt. Vernon started with ten teams and finished with Titus County on top over Franklin County. Both will advance to the Ranger State Tournament held June 26-29 in Sulphur Springs.

In Sulphur Springs, it was Paris Black defeating the host team in the T-Ball District Tournament. 7U Coach Pitch Sulphur Springs crushed Paris, 12-2, while 8U Coach Pitch Mount Pleasant thumped Paris, 13-3. Winners in T-Ball and Coach Pitch advance to the Regional State Tournament in Mount Vernon held June 26-29.