Monday’s Sports

NBA

East Finals

G3 Bucks (2-1) 113 – Hawks 102

Monday

West Finals

G5 Phoenix (2-1) hosts LA 8:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Tigers (34-44) 2 – Houston (48-30) 1

Texas (30-48) 4 – Royals (33-43) 1

NHL

Monday

Stanley Cup

G1 Canadiens vs. Lightning 7:00 pm NBCSN

OLYMPICS

Serena Williams said she would not go to the Tokyo Olympics. She did not want to tell why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.

7-On-7

Last Friday, Daingerfield advanced to the Division III Semifinals, where Childress defeated them. The Tyler Lions had a strong showing this week. On Friday, the Cujo went 2-1 in pool play, earning a spot in the championship bracket on Saturday, facing the College Station Cougars in round one. Tyler fell short 27-20, hoping to keep the momentum from this weekend rolling into summer workouts and the fall season.

DIXIE

It started with 34 teams in Dixie Youth T-Ball and Coach Pitch Regional North Zone Tournament this weekend, and after the dust settled, we are down to 16 teams at the Franklin County Sports Complex in Mount Vernon.

Country-Music Singer Neal McCoy was in attendance and got to see his grandson play. Plus, as a bonus, he got to see his son-in-law ejected from Spring Hill.

Heading into Championship Monday:

Division I T-Ball, Paris Black is undefeated face Atlanta at 11:00 am, and in the other semifinal, it is Spring Hill battling Sulphur Springs Blue at 9:30. The Championship is 1:00 pm, and if necessary, following.

Division II T-Ball, Gladewater is undefeated and faces Diana at 11:00 am and in the other semifinal is Redwater and Franklin County dueling at 9:30. The Championship is 1:30, and an if necessary, would follow.

Division 1 Coach-Pitch, Longview is a perfect 3-0 and takes on Canton at 11:15, and in the other semifinal, Corsicana takes on Lindale at 9:30. The Title Contest is 1:00 pm, and if necessary, would follow.

Division II Coach-Pitch, Pottsboro is undefeated and hooks up with Whitewright at 11:15, and in the other semifinal Franklin County and Daingerfield square off at 9:30. The Championship Game is at 1:00 pm and, if necessary, would follow.

LITTLE LEAGUE

The 12-year-old Lufkin All-Stars are off to the Little League sectionals again after beating Rose Capital East 3-0 Saturday night in the Texas East District 10 Championship. Under Coach Bud Maddox, the team will now prepare for their sectional tournament next week in Austin.