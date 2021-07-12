Monday’s Sports

EURO 2020

Europe’s soccer champions returned home at dawn Monday to the ecstatic cheers of Italians who spent the better part of the night honking horns, setting off fireworks, and violating all sorts of coronavirus precautions to celebrate Italy’s 3-2 win on penalties over England.

NBA

G3 Bucks 120 – Suns (2-1) 100

MLB

Astros (55-36) 8 – Yankees (46-43) 7

Athletics (52-40) 4 – Texas (34-55) 1

In the 2021 MLB Draft, Jack Leiter was selected second overall in the first round by the Texas Rangers. During his time at Vanderbilt, the sophomore found success over his two seasons, including a solid campaign in year two. Leiter wrapped up his sophomore season by being tabbed as a unanimous first-team All-American while being selected as a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.

Four people have been arrested, and more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel, a block from Coors Field, on Friday night. Three men and one woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence. The recovered weapons included several rifles. So far, investigators have not found any evidence to suggest the group was plotting a mass shooting.

GOLF

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be back playing golf in the Pinewoods, returning to the Texas state open in Tyler after bowing out at Gladewater. There is a possibility he could be joined by Tyler native and Texas A&M Heisman winner Johnny Manziel. The tournament begins on July 27 and runs through the 30th.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs Wildcats start their basketball camp for students K through eighth grade. Basketball Coach Brandon Shaver will be leading the event that begins Monday and ends Thursday beginning at 5:00 pm.