Monday’s Sports

Dustin Johnson reacts after sinking his putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NFL

The NFL has fined the New England Patriots $1.1 million for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game last season. On Sunday, the league also took away a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. Also, the team’s production crew will not be allowed to shoot any games in the 2020 season. The filming occurred at the Bengals game at Cleveland on Dec. 8 of last season. The Bengals hosted the Patriots the following week and lost 34-13.

The New England Patriots did reach an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is facing a lawsuit for an alleged dog attack. According to KDFW in Dallas, court documents claim the alleged victim was cleaning Elliot’s pool on March 11 when three of his dogs attacked her.

MLB

The Yankees and Nationals are down to meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month. There hasn’t been an official announcement. The New York Post first reported the matchup.

PGA

Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship on Sunday to end a long drought and extend his career-long season victory streak to 13. Johnson closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at fan-free TPC River Highlands. Johnson last won in Mexico City in March 2019.

NCAA

The NCAA Friday upheld its decision that the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor must vacate its wins and records. Ineligible student-athletes participated during the 2016 and 2017 football seasons, including the team’s 2016 Division III championship because head coach Pete Fredenburg allowed two student-athletes to use his car. The university appealed the October 2019 NCAA ruling, disagreeing with the decision to vacate the wins and records in addition to its self-imposed sanctions.

HIGH SCHOOL

Hughes Springs and Groveton ISDs suspended summer workouts because of COVID-19 concerns. Both districts canceled all summer workouts until Monday, July 13. Groveton said it is strictly a precautionary measure to keep student-athletes and staff safe. Other schools include Hallsville and Tenaha. Early Sunday, Hallsville notified the public of student-athlete testing positive to COVID-19.