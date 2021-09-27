Monday’s Sports

Aaron Lowe killed in Salt Lake City

NFL

Sunday

Saints (2-1) 28 – Patriots (1-2) 13

Monday

Eagles (1-1) at Cowboys (1-1) 7:15 pm ESPN

MLB

Sunday

Texas (57-99) 7 – Orioles (50-106) 4

Athletics (86-71) 4 – Astros (91-65) 3

Monday

Los Angeles at Texas 7:05 pm

Tampa Bay at Houston 7:10 pm

RYDER CUP

America’s youngest Ryder Cup team handed Europe their biggest beating ever. Two decades ended with a 19-9 final score posted Sunday at Whistling Straits. Heading into the final-day singles, the U.S. players threatened to run up the score, something the Europeans did more than once while taking seven of the previous nine cup matches. The U.S. gathers again in Rome in 2023 with better than good chances to win again.

NCAA

Shooting in Salt Lake City killed University of Utah defensive back and former West Mesquite High School football player Aaron Lowe. The 21-year-old is the second Utah football player from North Texas to die from a firearm injury in the past year. Salt Lake City police said Lowe was a guest at a house party when a shooting broke out early Sunday morning.

The AP Poll has Baylor moving into the 21st slot, Oklahoma State is No. 19, Texas A&M No. 15, Arkansas No. 8, at No. 6 Oklahoma, and Georgian is behind No. 1 Alabama.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce will be holding public events in Commerce and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday, Sep 28, related to a special announcement that will significantly impact the institution and its intercollegiate athletics program. The events are Tuesday (Sep 28) at Commerce Nursing and Health Sciences Building at 11:00 am and Frisco Toyota Stadium at 3:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Teams that remain undefeated after Week 5

4A

TY Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Quinlan Ford, Caddo Mills

3A

Mt Vernon, West Rusk, Chisum

2A

Cooper, Beckville

High School Standings for Week 5