Monday’s Sports

MLB

SUNDAY

G3

Red Sox (2-1) 6 – Rays (1-2) 4

White Sox (2-1) 12 – Astros (1-2) 6

MONDAY

G3 Milwaukee (1-1) at Atlanta 12:07 pm TBS

G4 Houston (2-1) at Chicago 2:37 pm FS1

G4 Tampa Bay at Boston (2-1) 6:06 pm FS1

G3 San Francisco (1-1) at Los Angeles 8:37 pm TBS

The Astros are facing renewed suspicions over sign-stealing two years after being punished by the league for a scandal during their 2017 World Series run. White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied Sunday night that Houston might have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2 of their AL Division Series after Chicago won the third game. Tepera, who worked two perfect innings, noted the difference between the Astros at home and on the road.

NFL

SUNDAY

Saints (3-2) 33 – Washington (2-3) 22

Patriots (3-2) 25 – Texans (1-4) 22

Cowboys (4-1) 44 – Giants (1-4) 20

MONDAY

Indianapolis at Baltimore 7:15 pm ESPN

NCAA

The Associated Press college football poll has Georgia as the new No. 1 unanimously, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982. Helping was Texas A&M upsetting No. 1, Alabama. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first season loss. Iowa is No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams in the top ten, a first for that conference. No. 3 Cincinnati has its best ranking ever. No. 4 Oklahoma moved up two spots after a come-from-behind victory against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team took a loss and then claimed the following three sets over the weekend. They did in Midwestern Mustangs, 3-1 on Friday night at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

In Lion’s last regular-season competition, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s and women’s cross-country teams were at Huntsville, AL. The men took 21st in the race, and the women took 28th. Pittsburg State won the men’s team title, while Lee University (TN) took home the women’s team title.

HIGH SCHOOL

Undefeated teams after Week 7

5A

Royse City, Ennis, Texas High,

4A

Kaufman, Kilgore, Quinlan Ford

3A

Mt Vernon, Harmony, West Rusk

2A

Cooper, Beckville

High School Standings for Week 3