Monday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions
MLB
Atlanta (2-0) 5 – Los Angeles 4
Atlanta Braves pulled it off and is just two wins away from the World Series. Eddie Rosario delivered Atlanta’s second straight walk-off hit in the ninth inning, giving the Braves a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and a commanding 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series. RH Walker Buehler (0-1, 3.38 ERA in the postseason) gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 3 against Braves RH Charlie Morton (0-1, 3.86).
The Astros and Red Sox are tied 1-1. The next match-up is in Boston at 7:08 of FS1 today for Game 3 of the ALCS. Tuesday Atlanta is at LA at 4:08 and Houston at Boston at 7:08.
NFL
Colts (2-4) 31 – Texans (1-5) 3
Cowboys (5-1) 35 – Patriots (2-4) 29 OT
Dak Prescott threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29, their first win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Dallas hadn’t won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick. The Cowboys have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016. The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.
Buffalo is at Tennessee at 7:15 on ESPN Monday night.
WNBA
Chicago Sly did in the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and claimed the first WNBA Championship Sunday in franchise history.
NCAA
Baylor moves into the top 25, one ahead of SMU. Texas A&M is No. 17, Oklahoma State No. 8, and the top five are Ohio State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, with Georgia at No. 1.
LSC
Texas A&M University-Commerce football team dashed over the Western New Mexico Mustangs, 58-0, in the Homecoming game presented by Brookshire’s on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Paul Pewitt and Daingerfield have set the stage for a District 10-3A showdown this coming Friday. It will be on the Bulls pasture.
Undefeated teams after eight weeks
5A DII
Royse City, Ennis, Texas High
4A DI
Kaufman, Kilgore
4A DII
Quinlan Ford
3A DI
Mt Vernon
3A DII
West Rusk
2A DI
Cooper, Beckville