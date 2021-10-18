Monday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions

MLB

Atlanta (2-0) 5 – Los Angeles 4

Atlanta Braves pulled it off and is just two wins away from the World Series. Eddie Rosario delivered Atlanta’s second straight walk-off hit in the ninth inning, giving the Braves a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and a commanding 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series. RH Walker Buehler (0-1, 3.38 ERA in the postseason) gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 3 against Braves RH Charlie Morton (0-1, 3.86).

The Astros and Red Sox are tied 1-1. The next match-up is in Boston at 7:08 of FS1 today for Game 3 of the ALCS. Tuesday Atlanta is at LA at 4:08 and Houston at Boston at 7:08.

NFL

Colts (2-4) 31 – Texans (1-5) 3

Cowboys (5-1) 35 – Patriots (2-4) 29 OT

Dak Prescott threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29, their first win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Dallas hadn’t won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick. The Cowboys have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016. The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Buffalo is at Tennessee at 7:15 on ESPN Monday night.

WNBA

Chicago Sly did in the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and claimed the first WNBA Championship Sunday in franchise history.

NCAA

Baylor moves into the top 25, one ahead of SMU. Texas A&M is No. 17, Oklahoma State No. 8, and the top five are Ohio State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, with Georgia at No. 1.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce football team dashed over the Western New Mexico Mustangs, 58-0, in the Homecoming game presented by Brookshire’s on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Paul Pewitt and Daingerfield have set the stage for a District 10-3A showdown this coming Friday. It will be on the Bulls pasture.

Undefeated teams after eight weeks

5A DII

Royse City, Ennis, Texas High

4A DI

Kaufman, Kilgore

4A DII

Quinlan Ford

3A DI

Mt Vernon

3A DII

West Rusk

2A DI

Cooper, Beckville