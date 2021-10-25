Monday’s Sports

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale

Cardinals (7-0) 31 – Texans (1-6) 5

Monday

Saints (3-2) vs. Seahawks (2-4) 7:15 pm ESPN

WORLD SERIES

G1 Tuesday Atlanta at Houston 7:09 pm FOX

Mattress Mack of Houston has never been afraid to make a big splash when Mit is betting big on his hometown teams. This year, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has $3.3 million on the Astros to win the World Series. His payout would be $36 million. The Astros have already advanced to the World Series and will play the Atlanta Braves starting Tuesday. In June, he made $2M of the bet on Caesars Entertainment’s William Hill Indiana Sportsbook App.

Baylor continues to climb in the football rankings by moving up four spots to No. 16. In the top 25 are 19 – SMU, 16 – Baylor, 15 – Oklahoma State, 14 – Texas A&M, with the top five being Ohio State, 4 – Oklahoma, 3 – Alabama, 2 – Cincinnati, and No. 1 Georgia.

Behind a safety, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, a muffed punt recovery, and a blocked punt from its defense, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team handed West Texas A&M a 15-3 loss at Buffalo Stadium on Saturday night. The Lions return home to face UT-Permian Basin on Saturday, October 30 at 4:00 pm. A&M-Commerce will celebrate its alumni from the education department during the game as part of North Texas Educators Day presented by Alliance Bank.

Teams undefeated in district

Highland Park, Royse City, Ennis, Texas High

Melissa, Lindale, Kilgore, Quinlan Ford, Gilmer, Pleasant Grove

Pottsboro, Mt Vernon, Gladewater, Sabine, West Rusk, Daingerfield, Waskom, Elysian Fields

Cooper, Wolfe City, Beckville, Maud