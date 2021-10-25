Monday’s Sports

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale
NFL
Sunday
Cardinals (7-0) 31 – Texans (1-6) 5
Monday
Saints (3-2) vs. Seahawks (2-4) 7:15 pm ESPN
MLB
WORLD SERIES
G1 Tuesday Atlanta at Houston 7:09 pm FOX
Mattress Mack of Houston has never been afraid to make a big splash when Mit is betting big on his hometown teams. This year, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has $3.3 million on the Astros to win the World Series. His payout would be $36 million. The Astros have already advanced to the World Series and will play the Atlanta Braves starting Tuesday. In June, he made $2M of the bet on Caesars Entertainment’s William Hill Indiana Sportsbook App.
NCAA
Baylor continues to climb in the football rankings by moving up four spots to No. 16. In the top 25 are 19 – SMU, 16 – Baylor, 15 – Oklahoma State, 14 – Texas A&M, with the top five being Ohio State, 4 – Oklahoma, 3 – Alabama, 2 – Cincinnati, and No. 1 Georgia.
LSC
Behind a safety, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, a muffed punt recovery, and a blocked punt from its defense, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team handed West Texas A&M a 15-3 loss at Buffalo Stadium on Saturday night. The Lions return home to face UT-Permian Basin on Saturday, October 30 at 4:00 pm. A&M-Commerce will celebrate its alumni from the education department during the game as part of North Texas Educators Day presented by Alliance Bank.
HIGH SCHOOL
Teams undefeated in district
5A
Highland Park, Royse City, Ennis, Texas High
4A
Melissa, Lindale, Kilgore, Quinlan Ford, Gilmer, Pleasant Grove
3A
Pottsboro, Mt Vernon, Gladewater, Sabine, West Rusk, Daingerfield, Waskom, Elysian Fields
2A
Cooper, Wolfe City, Beckville, Maud