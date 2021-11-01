Monday’s Sports

MLB

Sunday

G5 Houston 9 – Atlanta 5 (3-2)

Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros turned on the bats to bring the World Series to Houston Tuesday night. Correa and Alex Bregman ended their slumps, refusing to let their season slip away and rallying past the Atlanta Braves 9-5 to cut their Series deficit to 3-2.

NFL

Dallas (6-1) 20 – Vikings (3-4) 16

New Orleans (5-2) 36 – Buccaneers (6-2) 27

Rams (7-1) 38 – Texans (1-7) 22

Monday

New York at Kansas City 7:15 pm ESPN

Cooper Rush’s first NFL start passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns and gave the Cowboys a 20-16 victory over the Vikings Sunday night. Dak Prescott was out on a strained right calf muscle.

NBA

Sunday

Dallas (4-2) 105 – Kings (3-3) 99

Lakers (4-3) 95 – Houston (1-5) 85

Monday

San Antonio at Indiana 6:00 pm

Oklahoma City at LA 9:30 pm

NCAA

TCU head football coach Gary Patterson and the university have agreed to mutually part ways during his 22nd season. Special assistant to the head coach Jerry Kill takes over as interim coach for the rest of the 2021 season. Coach Patterson, 61, has the most wins of any coach in TCU history with 181. The Horned Frogs lost 31-12 to Kansas State on Saturday and dropped to 3-5 on the season, including 1-4 in the Big 12.

Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Wake Forest became a top-10 team on Sunday for the first time in school history. No. 1 is still Georgia, followed by Cincinnati, Oklahoma, and Alabama at No. 4. No. 20 Houston is ranked for the first time under coach Dana Holgorsen after handing SMU its first season loss. The last time the Cougars were in the Top 25 was in 2018.

LSC

A&M Lions 41 – UT-Permian Basin 0

The Lions put up their second straight shutout at home, and their defense has allowed just 16 points in their last five games. The Lion defense held UTPB to 167 yards of total offense on Saturday, forcing five turnovers and recording seven sacks.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant confirmed that in 5A Bi-District, the first and second seeds host the first road games. So Mt Pleasant would travel to College Station if they finish third by defeating Jacksonville Friday, or losses by Nacogdoches, Hallsville, and Mt Pleasant.

Mt Pleasant is the site for James Bowie vs. Alba-Golden Tuesday (Nov 2) at 7:00 pm, and James Bowie will be home and Alba-Golden Visitors. Tickets are $5 and $4 with Coach THSCA only, and no district passes.

Thursday (Nov 4), there is a possible playoff game between Hawkins and the opponent to be decided.

Teams undefeated in the district after week 10

5A

Highland Park, Ennis, Texas High

4A

Melissa, Lindale, Kilgore, Quinlan Ford, Gilmer, Pleasant Grove

3A

Mt Vernon, Gladewater, West Rusk, Daingerfield, Waskom

2A

Cooper, Beckville, Maud

Football Standings For Week 10

https://easttexasradio.com/production/football/2021%20Master%20Standings%20W2.htm?fbclid=IwAR1_xgIdVSK3BTfvAeKbdgELK5PCaLjEIWLLoiBFo8uITkUa50T6Cr_3gEg.