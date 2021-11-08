Monday’s Sports

Mt Pleasant’s New Softball Look

NFL

Sunday

Broncos (5-4) 30 – Dallas (6-2) 16

Dolphins (2-7) 17 – Texans (1-8) 9

Falcons (4-4) 27 – New Orleans (5-3) 25

Monday

Chicago at Pittsburg 7:15 pm ESPN

NBA

Oklahoma City (3-6) 99 – San Antonio (3-7) 94

Warriors (8-1) 120 – Houston (1-9) 107

Monday

New Orleans at Dallas 7:30 pm

NHL

Canucks (5-6-1) 6 – Dallas (4-5-2) 3

LSC

Scoring 30 points in the middle two quarters, the Angelo State Rams dropped the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team, 30-3, at LeGrand Stadium on Saturday night. The Rams were held scoreless in the first and fourth quarter but capitalized on two turnovers by the Lions to win their eighth game of the season. The loss drops the Lions to a 6-4 with one game left in the season.

The No. 16 ranked UT-Tyler Patriots spoiled the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team’s senior night with a 3-1 win at the Field House on Saturday night. The Lions remain in the fifth spot in the standings, with a conference record of 10-5 going into the season’s final weekend. A&M-Commerce ends the regular season with two matches on the road. It is at UT-Permian Basin on Thursday at 6:00 pm and Western New Mexico on Saturday, Nov 13 at 1:00 pm central standard time.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant’s softball coach Jeremy Tarrant showed off Mt Pleasant’s newly renovated softball field on Facebook this weekend. I’m sure several will step onto the new area before the UIL will allow the first day for practice, which is Jan 14.

Thursday, Nov 11

4A DII

Canton vs. Pleasant Grove at Texarkana’s Hawk Stadium, 7:00 pm

Mexia vs. Gilmer at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium, 7:30 pm

Waco Connally vs. Jasper at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium, 7:30 pm

3A DI

Jefferson vs. Mount Vernon at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium, 7:00 pm

Bonham vs. Gladewater at Sulphur Spring’s Prim Stadium, 7:00 pm

Buna vs. Diboll at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium, 7:00 pm

Huntington vs. East Chambers at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium, 7:00 pm

Crockett vs. Woodville at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, 7:00 pm

3A DII

Hooks vs. West Rusk at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium, 7:00 pm

Daingerfield vs. Harmony at Longview’s Lobo Stadium, 7:00 pm

Harleton vs. Newton at Center’s Roughrider Stadium, 7:00 pm

2A DI

Tolar vs Cayuga at Alvarado’s Head Stadium, 7:00 pm

Frankston vs. Timpson at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7:00 pm

Carlisle vs. Shelbyville at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium, 7:00 pm

2A DII

Burkeville vs. Tenaha at Jasper’s Bulldog Field, 7:00 pm

1A DI

Union Hill vs. Newcastle at Rio Vista’s Eagle Field, 6:30 pm

Friday, Nov 12

6A DII

Tyler Legacy vs. Garland at Garland’s Williams Stadium, 7:30 pm

5A DI

Tyler vs. Magnolia West at Magnolia’s Mustang Stadium, 7:00 pm

Magnolia vs. Longview at Longview’s Lobo Stadium, 7:00 pm

5A DII

Nacogdoches vs. Montgomery at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium, 7:00 pm

Mount Pleasant vs. A&M Consolidated at College Station’s Tiger Stadium 7:00 pm

Bryan Rudder vs. Marshall at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium, 7:30 pm

4A DI

Huffman-Hargrave vs. Kilgore at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium, 7:30 pm

Lumberton vs. Lindale at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, 7:30 pm

Chapel Hill vs. Vidor at Humble’s Turner Stadium, 7:00 pm

Palestine vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Willis’ Yates Stadium, 7:30 pm

4A DII

Pittsburg vs. Brownsboro at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium, 7:30 pm

Liberty-Eylau vs. Van at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium, 7:30 pm

Gatesville vs. Carthage at Athen’s Bruce Field, 7:30 pm

Salado vs. Rusk at Desoto’s Eagle Stadium, 7:30 pm

3A DI

Mineola vs. Sabine at Bullard’s Panther Stadium, 7:00 pm

Maypearl vs. Malakoff at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium, 7:30 pm

Tatum vs. Pottsboro at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium, 7:00 pm

3A DII

New Waverly vs. Hughes Springs at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, 7:00 pm

Kountze vs. Elysian Fields at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium, 7:00 pm

Corrigan vs. Waskom at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7:00 pm

Troup vs. Paul Pewitt at Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium, 7:00 pm

DeKalb vs. Arp at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium, 7:00 pm

2A DI

Alba-Golden vs. Lindsay at Blue Ridge’s Tiger Stadium, 7:00 pm

Joaquin vs. Beckville at Henderson’s Lion Stadium, 7:30 pm

Thorndale vs. Alto at Mexia’s Blackcat Stadium, 7:30 pm

Hawkins vs. Garrison at West Rusk’s Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, 7:30 pm

2A DII

West Sabine vs. Deweyville at Jasper’s Bulldog Field, 7:00 pm

Hull-Damietta vs. Lovelady at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium, 7:00 pm

Cushing vs. Evadale at Huntington’s Red Devil Field, 7:00 pm

1A DI

Saint Jo vs. Leverett’s Chapel at Prairiland’s Patriot Stadium, 7:00 pm