Monday’s Sports

NFL

Sunday

Cowboys (7-2) 43 – Atlanta (4-5) 3

Titans (8-2) 23 – New Orleans (5-4) 21

Monday

Rams (7-2) at 49ers (3-5) 7:15 pm ESPN

Dan Quinn last week downplayed the significance of what it meant to play against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons. Still, after the Dallas Cowboys’ convincing 43-3 win Sunday, the defensive coordinator received a game ball.

Emotional and exhausted. That’s how Aaron Rodgers said he felt after the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the quarterback’s return from his ten-day absence because of COVID-19.

NBA

Sunday

Lakers (8-6) 114 – San Antonio (4-9) 106

Suns (9-3) 115 – Houston (1-12) 89

Nets (10-4) 95 – Oklahoma City (5-7) 96

Monday

New Orleans at Washington 6:00 pm

Denver at Dallas 7:00 pm NBA TV

Houston at Memphis 7:00 pm

Miami at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

NHL

Saturday

Stars (5-6-2) 5 – Flyers (7-4-2) 2

Tuesday

Detroit at Dallas 7:30 pm ESPN

LSC

In the friendly confines of Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team ended its season with a 30-10 win over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday evening as part of Senior Day. The Lions end their final season in NCAA Division II with a record of 7-4. A charter member of the Lone Star Conference, the Lions finished with a 5-2, finishing tied for second in their final season.

The No. 10 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team starts off its season with a perfect 2-0 record in the tournament hosted by Colorado Christian at the CCU Events Center, beating the Cougars, 83-74, on Saturday afternoon.

In the regular-season finale, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team swept the Western New Mexico Mustangs, 3-0, at Drag’s Court on Saturday afternoon. The Lions finish the season in fifth place in the Lone Star Conference standings.

Two second-half goals by the No. 6 seeded Angelo State ended the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team’s run in the Lone Star Conference Championship with a 2-0 loss. It happened Friday night on DBU’s Patriot Soccer Field. The loss marked the end of the Lions’ time in NCAA Division II.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears 26-9 make the school’s first-ever trip to the state volleyball finals in Garland Wednesday. They have the first game at 11:00 am against Fayetteville, who is 44-2. The winner plays Veribest or Blum.

Thursday, Nov. 18

4A DI

Lindale vs. El Campo at Baylor’s McClane Stadium, 7:00 pm

4A DII

Carthage vs. Hampshire-Fannett at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7:30 pm

3A DI

Malakoff vs. Pottsboro at Sulphur Spring’s Prim Stadium, 7:00 pm

Mount Vernon vs. Whitney at Tyler Rose 7:00 pm

Woodville vs. Lorena at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium, 7:00 pm

Friday, Nov.19

6A DII

Tyler Legacy vs. Cedar Hill, TBD

5A DI

Lancaster vs. Longview at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7:30 pm

4A DI

Kilgore vs. Stafford at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium, 7:00 pm

Chapel Hill vs. Brazosport at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7:00 pm

Paris vs. Stephenville at Collins Denton ISD 7:30 pm

4A DII

Gilmer vs. Caddo Mills at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 7:00 pm

West Orange-Stark vs. Jasper at Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium, 7:30 pm

Bellville vs. Rusk at Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 7:00 pm

Pittsburg vs. Quinlan Ford at Sulphur Springs 7:30 pm

3A DI

Gladewater vs. Grandview at Royce City ISD Stadium, 7:00 pm

West vs. Mineola, at Forney’s City Bank Stadium, 7:00 pm

Diboll vs. Hallettsville at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium, 7:00 pm

3A DII

West Rusk vs. New Waverly at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium, 7:00 pm

Daingerfield vs. Elysian Fields at Tatum 7:00 pm

Newton vs. DeKalb at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium, 7:30 pm

2A DI

Hearne vs. Beckville at Plano’s Tom Kimbrough Stadium, 7:30 pm

Timpson vs. Thorndale at Fairfield, 7:00 pm

Holland vs. Shelbyville at Athens’ Bruce Field, 7:00 pm

2A DII

Tenaha vs. Chilton at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium 7:00 pm

West Sabine vs. Wortham, TBD

Mart vs. Lovelady, TBD

Saturday, Nov.20

5A DII

Marshall vs. Crosby at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, 2:00 pm