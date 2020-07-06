Monday’s Sports

This Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza (19) controls the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo, N.Y.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

NHL

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press that the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season. Daly said the sides are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement. A CBA extension is crucial to the process. The league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership must still approve that and the return to play protocols to bring hockey back this summer.

MLB

Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last longer. The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 contest should be in Atlanta’ at home to the Braves since 2017. Because of COVID, THE opening day had already changed from March 26 to July 23 or 24.

The Yankees are planning to hold intrasquad night games Monday and Tuesday in the Bronx as they prepare for the July 23 start of a 60-game regular season condensed by the coronavirus pandemic. New York has also been working on scheduling exhibition games not formalized in the next 2 1/2 weeks with other clubs, possibly the Mets.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona won’t sidestep the hot-button topic any longer. He believes the Indians need to change their contentious nickname.

NASCAR

.Kevin Harvick turned up the pressure on Denny Hamlin late in the Brickyard 400. And on a cooling racetrack, Hamlin’s worn tires simply gave out.

REGION XIV

Hughes Springs’ Shelby Shelton is now Paris Junior College Lady Dragons’ softball coach. Shelton played collegiately for Howard Junior College and the University of Texas-Tyler as a middle infielder. She comes to Paris after being an assistant coach at Howard for four years and Louisiana Tech University.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Clarksville Blue Tigers named Jarrick Farmer as the next head football coach and athletic director. Coach Farmer has previous coaching experience at the University of Arkansas, Pittsburg, DeKalb, Atlanta, and Hallsville High Schools.