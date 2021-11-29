Monday’s Sports

Marcus Semien

NFL

Sunday

Jets (3-8) 21 – Texans (2-9) 14

Monday

Seattle at Washington ESPN 7:15 pm

NBA

Saturday

Houston (3-16) 146 – Hornets (13-9) 143

Wizards (13-7) 120 – Dallas (10-8) 114

Monday

Oklahoma City at Houston 7:00 pm

Cleveland at Dallas 7:30 pm

Washington at San Antonio 7:30 pm

New Orleans at LA 9:30 pm

NHL

Saturday

Stars (10-7-2) 3 – Coyotes (4-15-2) 2

Tuesday

Hurricanes at Dallas 7:30 pm ESPN

MLB

The Texas Rangers have a contract with Marcus Semien, reportedly a seven-year deal worth $175 million. It’s the richest by far of this year’s free-agent season. Semien becomes the second member of the long-anticipated shortstop free-agent class of 2021-22 to find a long-term home, who agreed to an extension with the Mets last season.

NCAA

Lincoln Riley is leaving the Oklahoma Sooners to become the next head coach at USC. Bob Stoops hired Riley as an offensive coordinator in 2015 and helped build a top-10 offense in the 2016 season. He led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff the next three years with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts under center.

HIGH SCHOOL

5A DII

Texas High 44 – Port Neches-Groves 21

Texas High vs. Crosby at Lufkin Martin Fri 7:30 pm

Lovejoy 24 – Mansfield 20

Lovejoy vs. South Oak Cliff at Frisco Ford Sat 2:30 pm

4A DI

TY Chapel Hill 41 – Kilgore 35

TY Chapel Hill vs. Little Cypress at Cypress Cy Fair Fri 7:30 pm

Stephenville 21 – Argyle 17

Melissa 41 – La Vega 14

Stephenville vs. Melissa at Bedford Fri 7:30 pm

4ADII

China Spring 27 – Carthage 17

China Spring vs. West Orange at Tomball Fri 7:00 pm

Celina 46 – Snyder 6

Aubrey 42 – Monahans 7

Celina vs. Aubrey at Denton Apogee Fri 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove 17 – Quinlan Ford 7

Gilmer 56 – Van 35

Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm

3A DI

Whitesboro vs. Brock at Arlington Globe Thu 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon 40 – Gladewater 14

West 14 – Malakoff 12

Mt Vernon vs. West at Frisco Ford Ct Fri 7:00 pm KALK 97.7

3A DII

Daingerfield 50 – West Rusk 28

Waskom 42 – Newton 6

Daingerfield vs. Waskom at SFA Fri 7:00 pm

Gunter 62 – Dublin 20

Holiday 21 – Bells 14

Holliday vs. Gunter at Justin NW Fri 7:00 pm

2A DI

Timpson 42 – Beck 21

Centerville 28 – Holland 0

Timpson vs. Centerville at Jacksonville Fri 7:00 pm