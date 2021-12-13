Monday’s Sports

Photo – Brad Loper

NFL

Sunday

New Orleans (6-7) 30 – Jets (3-10) 9

Dallas (9-4) 27 – Washington (6-7) 20

Seattle (5-8) 33 – Texans (2-11) 13

Monday

Los Angeles at Arizona 7:15 pm ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Dallas (13-13) 103 – Oklahoma City (8-18) 84

San Antonio (16-16) 112 – New Orleans (8-21) 97

Monday

Houston at Atlanta 6:30 pm

Charlotte at Dallas 7:30 pm

NHL

Saturday

Sharks (15-12-1) 2 – Dallas (13-10-2) 1

Tuesday

St Louis at Dallas 7:30 pm ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 Monday morning via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. The committee will hear Waco Midway at 9:00, Conroe at 9:45, Fort Bend Travis at 10:30, and New Diana Middle School at 11:15. New Diana’s hearing is about ejection from a contest of Clark Harrell.

The 2021 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Friday night in Prosper, the Gilmer Buckeyes received their ticket to get back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Buckeyes beat Celina 27-7 in the state semifinals, shutting down the Bobcats’ offense. On Friday, Gilmer will face China Spring in the 4A Division Two State Championship Game. The kickoff will be at 3:00 pm, and for Gilmer, it’s back-to-back AT&T.

Undefeated Mt Vernon took on undefeated Brock for an open slot in the state championship game. The Eagles took a 21-7 lead into halftime, but the Tigers roared back, taking the lead 28-21 in the 4th before Brock forced overtime. However, the Eagles scored on their first possession of the extra period, and Mt Vernon fell short of the endzone, so Brock advanced, beating Mt Vernon 35-28 in overtime.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – May (14-0) vs. Westbrook (10-4) – 11:00 am

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Strawn (14-0) vs. Matador Motley County (14-0) – 2:00 pm

Conference 2A Division I – Shiner (15-0) vs. Hawley (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please click the following link: Click Here.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Conference 2A Division II – Falls City (14-1) vs. Stratford (14-1) – 11:00 am

Conference 3A Division I – Lorena (13-2) vs. Brock (15-0) – 3:00 pm

Conference 3A Division II – Franklin (15-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please click the following link: Click Here.

Friday, Dec. 17

Conference 4A Division I – Austin Johnson (15-0) vs. Stephenville (15-0) – 11:00 am

Conference 4A Division II – China Spring (15-0) vs. Gilmer (14-1) – 3:00 pm

Conference 5A Division I – Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 17, please click the following link: Click Here.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Conference 5A Division II – Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1) – 11:00 am

Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (14-1) vs. Duncanville (13-1) – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – Austin Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 18, please click the following link: Click Here.

Texas football fans usually buy or read someone else’s copy of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football just before the season starts. But unfortunately, the legendary Texas sports journalist Dave Campbell has died. He founded “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” Magazine, which became “the bible of Texas football” in 1960. Campbell also served as the Sports Editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald for 40 years, was a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and was instrumental in moving the Hall of Fame to Waco. In addition, he was a former President of the Football Writers Association of Texas and served in the U.S. Army’s 14th Armored Division during World War II in France and Germany. Dave Campbell died Friday night at his home in Waco at 96.