Monday’s Sports

NFL

Dallas (10-4) 21 – Giants (4-10) 6-

Houston (3-11) 30 – Jaguars (2-12) 16

New Orleans ( 7-7) 9 – Buccaneers (10-4) 0

Monday

Raiders at Browns 4:00 pm NFL NET

Vikings at Bears 7:15 pm ESPN/ABC/ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Kings (13-18) 121 – San Antonio (11-18) 114

Timberwolves (15-15) 111 – Dallas (14-15) 105

New Orleans (10-21) Postponed

NHL

Saturday

Dallas (14-12-2) 4 – Chicago (11-15-4) 3

Monday

Dallas hosts Wild at 7:30 pm ESPN

PGA

Ten months after Woods shattered his right leg in a car crash in suburban Los Angeles, he was back to golf at the PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie. They were the featured attraction at the 36-hole event that pairs parents and children.

HIGH SCHOOL

Harmony High School Athletic Director and head football coach Tim Russell announced his retirement after coaching the Eagles starting in 2010. In May 2016, Coach Russell dealt with his daughter Bailee’s death in a car crash that happened less than six hours after she graduated high school. Also killed in the wreck were Haley Johnson, 19, and two other seriously injured girls. Russell finishes his career at Harmony as the winningest coach in school history with an 84-51. His run included four district championships, including three consecutive from 2017-2019. In his 12 years, he only had two losing seasons and made the playoffs nine times.

Luke Hohenberger, the son of Paris Wildcat’s Coach Steven Hohenberger, will take his quarterback knowledge to Harding University.

The Sulphur Springs women’s soccer team hosted a tournament and walked away with a 2-0-1 win. They overpowered three top-ten ranked teams in 4A Division II.

Both Sulphur Springs basketball teams lost last Friday, with Arlington Grace Prep stumping the guys 61-57 in a non-district match. The district opener is Tuesday when Marshall arrives in town. Texas High gave the Sulphur Springs Lady Tigers their first district loss, 55-30. Monday is a road trip to Marshall for the second district contest starting at 2:30 pm.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I

Westbrook (10-5) 72 – May (15-0) 66

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II

Strawn (15-0) 73 – Matador Motley County (14-1) 28

Conference 2A Division I

Shiner (16-0) 47 – Hawley (15-1) 12

Thursday, Dec. 16

Conference 2A Division II

Stratford (15-1) 39 – Falls City (14-2) 27

Conference 3A Division I

Lorena (14-2) 35 – Brock (15-1) 18

Conference 3A Division II

Franklin (16-0) 49 – Gunter (15-1) 35

Friday, Dec. 17

Conference 4A Division I

Stephenville (16-0) 38 – Austin Johnson LBJ 21 (15-1)

Conference 4A Division II

China Spring (16-0) 31 – Gilmer (14-2) 7

Conference 5A Division I

Katy Paetow (15-1) 27 – College Station (15-1) 24

It was the second consecutive year the Buckeyes lost in the title game after losing to Carthage 70-14 and now China Spring’s 31-7.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Conference 5A Division II

South Oak Cliff (15-1) 28 – Liberty Hill (13-3) 14

Conference 6A Division I

Galena Park North Shore (15-1) 17 – Duncanville (13-2) 10

Conference 6A Division II

Austin Westlake (16-0) 40 – Denton Guyer (14-2) 21